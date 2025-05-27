Wednesday Racing Tips: Take a one-way Street to success by siding with in-form Jackson

Trust Jackson to show punters some winning Beverley action

Kellett gelding fancied to go two better on the Westwood

Back Rose to bloom at her favoured venue

Tina Jackson is enjoying one of those dream periods trainers must yearn for with two of her last three winners scoring at 66/1 and 16/1, while the latest of the trio to run, Without Flow, was beaten less than a length at Catterick on Saturday.

Given that the Cleveland handler has sent out 15 winners in the past five years, two in a week is an excellent achievement and, had Park Street enjoyed a little more fortune in running on the Westwood last time, those stats could be even more impressive.

Jockey Tom Eaves found the door shut in his face more times than a double-glazing salesman as he tried to find a passage in the Beverley straight a fortnight ago, but his efforts were to no avail.

Still, the run at least advertised the son of New Approach, previously trained by the Gosden operation for The Queen, was feasibly handicapped and in good heart and the six-year-old is fancied to gain a measure of compensation here.

Twoforthegutter hit form around this time last year winning twice in quick succession and the son of Expert Eye is fancied to strike in this modest affair in the hands of P J McDonald.

The gelding's two career wins have come following eight and 13 day breaks so a solid recent run at Carlisle promises plenty and it's worth noting that a fifth place at Ayr on his penultimate start now looks better than it did at the time.

The winner that day, Glasses Up, landed his next two races, while third-home Agathon scored next time (beat the selection at Carlisle) before he finished a creditable second at Pontefract.

Twoforthegutter was third in this race 12 months ago and can go two better here.

Patrick Cronin's mare is nowhere near maximum bet material, with a career record of one success from 28 starts under rules that is stating the obvious, however her best three career performances have been achieved at this venue so she might reward a modest each-way play in an open contest.

Although more exposed than most, the six-year-old has run creditably at Tipperary on her last two starts over both hurdles and fences and does at least arrive back at her favoured venue in good form and with conditions to suit.

She travelled nicely throughout a strongly-run course and distance handicap a fortnight ago and a repeat effort should ensure she is once again in the mix under Darragh O'Keefe.

