Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Wednesday includes double figure odds bets at Hamilton and Cartmel

Katie Midwinter has five selections on Wednesday

Handicap debutant makes appeal at Hamilton

Classy Flat performer goes hurdling at Cartmel

Making his handicap debut, €75,000 yearling purchase A War Eagle is one to note from a rating of 72 in only his fourth career start.

The son of Make Believe, who makes his first appearance following a gelding operation, is out of High Chaparral mare Rohesia, a half-sister to Group Three winners Astrophysical Jet, Know It All and Coral Wave. There's class in his pedigree and there should be more to come from him as he seeks his maiden win.

In his previous starts to date, A War Eagle has performed with some credit achieving form figures of 343, and was sent off favourite when equipped with a first-time hood in his latest outing at Thirsk. He stayed on well over the 7f that day in a race won by the unbeaten Montpellier, suggesting the step back up to an extended mile may suit.

On debut, he finished third over this trip when sent off at odds of 22/123.00, making late headway from a wide position having been slowly away at Wolverhampton. This test should suit and he's likely to find better luck down the handicap route.

Ed Bethell has saddled a winner and third from two runners at the track this year, and has an all-time strike-rate of 24 percent here, whilst Callum Rodriguez is currently in good form, averaging a winner every five rides for the stable in 2025, placing when partnering many of their runners, too.

With plenty of positives in his favour, A War Eagle makes the most appeal.

Recommended Bet Back A War Eagle in 14:30 Hamilton SBK BSP

Charlie Johnston-trained Mr Cool was a good winner at Nottingham on his penultimate start, breaking his maiden when beating Star Zia by a length for which he was given a 5lb rise by the handicapper.

Although he was unable to make an impression when upped in class in his following start at Southwell, Mr Cool remains unexposed in handicap company and it could prove worth putting a line through his latest effort.

Whilst he remains on an unchanged mark of 77, the manner of his victory from a mark of 72 that day suggested there was more to come from the gelded son of Kodiac, and, if able to bounce back, he could be able to land a blow from his current rating.

Andrew Mullen takes the ride aboard the three-year-old, who makes only his fifth start in handicaps, having recorded form figures of 231 in this sphere prior to his recent disappointment. At a price of 12/113.00, Mr Cool warrants consideration and could return to form.

Recommended Bet Back Mr Cool E/W in 15:30 Hamilton SBK 12/1

At Vimeiro, formerly trained by Jane Chapple-Hyam who once featured in the Royal Lodge Stakes as a juvenile, was unable to make an impression at a high level on the Flat, and now embarks on a hurdling career having changed hands for 34,000gns in January.

The four-year-old makes his debut over obstacles for Ben Haslam here, possessing the right profile to be successful in this sphere despite failing to gain much success for his previous trainer.

Although it did take him 12 attempts to shed his maiden tag, the step up to an extended two miles brought out the best in him, and he remains unexposed as a stayer, but is likely to enjoy a challenge of this nature.

The son of Sea The Stars, who is out of Nathaniel mare Amorella, a Group Two winner over a mile-and-a-half and half-sister to Group Three winning Accon, once a German St Leger contender, At Vimeiro has a stamina-laden pedigree, from a family with plenty of class. He once fetched 650,000gns as a Tattersalls Book 1 yearling, therefore, on profile, should be more than capable of holding his own in this company should he take to this new challenge.

Recommended Bet Back At Vimeiro E/W in 17:40 Cartmel SBK 22/1

Trained by George Scott, Mehmas gelding Force And Valour makes the most appeal in this 7f handicap, dropping in class following a below par effort at Chester's May Festival which can be forgiven. From a mark of 87, 2lb lower than his latest effort, the three-year-old is one to note, and could be capable of showing further progression after ten starts, learning on the job for much of his debut campaign last term.

Force And Valour made six appearances last season, finishing third to Queen All Star on debut before beating a subsequent winner in Mr Cool to claim a first career success at Thirsk. He didn't appear to enjoy softer conditions when unable to pose a threat to the promising Brian at Newmarket, and couldn't relax well enough early on when beaten by Redorange, but did run well on the all-weather last autumn.

Over the winter in Meydan, Force And Valour performed with credit on a couple of occasions, including on the dirt when finishing sixth to Golden Vekoma, matching the position achieved when behind Symbol Of Honour on his Dubai debut. He improved plenty to place third to No Retreat, beaten only by a length-and-a-half at odds of 16/117.00 in his penultimate outing, before being gelded and featuring in a Chester handicap, when failing to get into a position to threaten but far from disgraced.

One to keep onside, Force And Valour could reward the faith in this contest under Callum Shepherd.

Recommended Bet Back Force And Valour in 19:22 Kempton SBK BSP

Making her chasing debut in this 2m5f contest, Adrian Keatley-trained Gale Mahler is an intriguing contender and could prove tough to beat if she takes to this new challenge considering some of the form she has shown in the past.

The Listed winner, who is seeking an eighth career success under Brian Hughes, has been inconsistent since returning to action following six successive wins last summer in October, but had previously been in exceptional form. The sounder conditions during the summer months seemed to really suit the mare last year, and if she can return to that level of form again, she can enjoy another fruitful spell.

Although the daughter of Mahler is yet to win in handicap company, there is plenty of substance to her novice hurdling form including success over the likes of subsequent Grade Two winner Flying Fortune, now rated 131, capable performer Letterston Lily, as well as now 125-rated Le Coq Hardi by 10-lengths in a Listed Galway contest, with now 150-rated Gaucher and 139-rated Al Gasparo further behind.

From a mark of 127, the six-year-old, who could still be improving, has the talent to be competitive in handicaps and there is plenty of chasing experience in her family, which would suggest she should take to this new challenge well. Her dam Victrix Gale was a dual winner over the larger obstacles and a half-sister to Bobbyjo Chase winner Takagi, as well as experienced three-time chase winner Cheat The Cheater.