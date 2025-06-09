Rhys Williams

Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 14/1 shot at Windsor

Pontefract horse racing
Our racing expert has two selections on Monday

Rhys Wiliams has analysed Monday's racing and has come up with a 14/1 selection at Windsor...

  • Expect improvement from Jonnie at Windsor

  • Fabuleux Du Clos is a non-runner at Pontefract

Windsor - 18:30 - Back Jonnie w/o the fav

Nahraan is an extremely shorted priced favourite in this novice race after a taking debut victory at Wolverhampton. I have no intention of trying to take him on but there is an appealing option in the without the favourite market.

Jonnie was never competitive on his debut at Epsom but he shaped with some promise and looks likely to be suited by the step up in trip. He showed some signs of inexperience on debut and raced towards the back of the field in a slowly run race. He didn't look too comfortable on the track and was outpaced when the pace quickened early in the straight but he finished strongly to make some ground on those at the back of the leading group.

The longer trip this evening is likely to bring some improvement from Jonnie and I expect him to be more mentally professional too. Outside of the favourite, this is a weak race for the track and I think the market is underestimating his chance to be best of the rest. Any 9/110.00 or bigger appeals. 

Recommended Bet

Back Jonnie in the 18:30 at Windsor 0.5pt win w/o the favourite

SBK14/1

Editor's note - Unfortunately, Rhys' second tip for Monday was declared a non-runner just before this article went live. Below is the case he made for him anyway. 

Pontefract - 18:50 - Back Fabuleux Du Clos

Fabuleux Du Clos hasn't been remotely competitive in three starts on the flat but I think he could be capable of taking a step forward from those efforts in the marathon handicap at Pontefract this evening.

The first two of those races were over 1m4f and he raced lazily in the early stages without the cheekpieces that he had worn with success over hurdles. They dropped him back in trip for his latest start at Wolverhampton and he went without the tongue tie that he usually wears so it was no surprise that he only beat one rival home.

They are now stepping him up in trip to a more suitable distance for him given that he has won over 3m over hurdles and the tongue tie and cheekpieces combination that was successful in that sphere is back on for the first time on the flat. Hopefully this will result in Fabuleux Du Clos travelling more sweetly in the early stages of the race and not being outpaced in the closing stages.

It may be that he's just not the horse he once was given that his only run over hurdles since returning from a long break was below par. But at the price I'm prepared to take a chance that he can be more competitive than the market suggests off a lowly opening mark and any 20/121.00 or bigger appeals.

*Fabuleux Du Clos is a non-runner.

Recommended bets

RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025

Staked: 170.00pts

Returned: 288.57pts

P/L: +118.57pts

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

