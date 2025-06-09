Monday Horse Racing Tips: Educator can teach a lesson at Pontefract

Mark has two selection on Monday

His best bet is at Pontefract

He also fancies an unexposed type at Windsor

Henrietta Knight might be better known for her jumps exploits but she's getting a proper tune out of Educator on the flat currently and the six-year-old is fancied to complete a hat-trick in this 1m 4f handicap.

Rated in the 90s at his peak when trained by William Haggas, the selection rather lost his way when switching to the Mick Appleby stable last season but came down in the handicap as a result and has struck on his last two starts since joining the Knight yard.

A breathing operation before the first of those wins seems to have been the turning point and the son of Deep Impact has really got back in the groove with that under his belt. His most recent success at Windsor was quite taking given he came from a long way back and actually ended up winning quite snugly.

That came off a mark of 77 and a rise of 4lb seems more than fair given the style in which Educator went about his business. He clearly retains plenty of handicapping scope based on old form and will take plenty of beating once more.

Another recent winner, Perfectly Timed, may emerge as the biggest threat but he'll have to go some to lower Educator's colours if that one turns up in the same form as last time.

Recommended Bet Back Educator SBK 1/1

Recent winner Bay Of Dreams looks sure to be popular under a penalty in the closing 1m 2f handicap at Windsor, but there are several unexposed types in opposition and James Ferguson's charge may not have things all his own way as he attempts to follow up his recent Nottingham success.

This could well be a race that throws up plenty of future winners and Owen Burrow's filly Girls Night Out fits into that category. She's only had three runs to date and her opening mark 61 looks fair based on her recent fourth in novice company.

She isn't passed over lightly but I prefer the claims of another unexposed sort, James Owen's Stardrop, who himself has had just three lifetime runs.

He's proven quite headstrong to date and will need to settle better if he's to fulfil his potential, but he's very well bred for one starting out life in handicaps from a mark of just 62 and there's been just enough promise in those three outings to suggest he can do better now handicapped.

A £160k son of Ulysses who's closely related to the top-class Inspiral, connections will surely have had loftier ambitions for him than class 6 handicaps when he was purchased and he looks worth chancing given that pedigree.

Any market confidence in him would certainly be a big pointer.