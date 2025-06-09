Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Monday including 12/1 Brighton pick

Katie Midwinter has two selections on Monday

Headgear could spark further improvement from filly at Brighton

Drop in class could be key for experienced performer at Pontefract

Equipped with first-time cheekpieces, four-year-old filly Twirler could improve on her recent fourth-placed effort over course-and-distance to make the frame under Nicola Currie.

The Michael Attwater-trained daughter of Cable Bay, who was purchased for 10,500gns by her current connections, previously represented Charlie Fellowes for whom she recorded two wins as well as placing in five races. She's now 8lb below her last winning mark and, following a promising recent effort at odds of 16/117.00, is a horse to keep onside from a workable rating of 62.

In her latest start, Twirler was able to run on well from the rear of the field but couldn't get the run of the race in the straight, struggling to get a clear run before bumping into a rival which affected her momentum.

One to note in this 7f contest, Twirler has shown enough ability in the past to suggest she is more than capable of holding her own in this company, and should be able to pose a threat from her current mark on the back of a good run at the track.

Recommended Bet Back Twirler E/W in 16:32 Brighton SBK 12/1

Dropping in class, six-year-old gelding Admiral D could be ready to strike in this 6f handicap. This is the first time the experienced son of Ardad has competed at this level for Richard Fahey, which should allow him to return to form following a sixth-placed effort on his reappearance at Redcar.

Now 12lb below his last winning mark, Admiral D is 8lb lower than when finishing second in a higher level race at Haydock last October, and did put in a creditable effort in defeat at Newcastle in December, too, proving he still retains ability.

Considering he has dropped to a low mark of 73, appearing well-handicapped for a yard that has saddled a couple of high-profile winners recently, with others running well in defeat, there is plenty in Admiral D's favour which should allow him to be competitive as he seeks a fourth career victory.

Representing value at odds of 9/110.00, Admiral D makes each-way appeal in this field and warrants consideration.