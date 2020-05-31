To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Bundesliga Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Football Trading Series

Betting Masterclass Series

US Election Betting

Premier League Tips

US Racing Bets of the Day: Game Boy Benny ready to roll

Game Boy Benny Gulfstream Park
Today's best bet Game Boy Benny runs at Gulfstream Park
Join today
View market

Nick Shiambouros is back with two selections from the Sunday card at Gulfstream Park...

"I am encouraged by his recent effort and his work tab in solid"

Back Game Boy Benny Race 10 at 9/2 on the Sportsbook in the 22:24 at Gulfstream Park

She's Got It Made

Race 6 20:16 Gulfstream Park - Got It Made

Got It Made should go close at first asking in this interesting Maiden Special Weight on the main track.

This Uncle Mo filly cost $350k as a yearling at the Keenland Sales. She is out of the Dam Seaside Escape, who was trained by Brian Meehan before being shipped stateside to race. She is a half sister to the talented K Wave, who finished fourth to the smart XY Jet in the Grade 3 Mr Prospector Stakes over this course. There is a plenty of speed in the pedigree, and this filly has been working particularly well. She has plenty of published works, and threw in a bullet eight days ago. If she can break cleanly, she will be tough to catch. At present she is trading at 5/2 on the Sportsbook.

Game on Benny

Race 10 22:24 Gulfstream Park - Game Boy Benny

Game Boy Benny can upset the odds-on favourite Whiskey Sunrise in this $16k optional claiming race on the main track.

This gelding finished an excellent third against similar over this course in April. He took a hefty bump at the start, but recovered to finish a closing third behind the easy winner. He faced much better at Saratoga last year, but lost his way at the start of the meeting here. I am encouraged by his recent effort and his work tab in solid. Trainer Marcial Navarro has a respectable 16% strike rate, and should have him ready for this assignment. I think he is sitting on a big effort and is attractively priced at 9/2 on the Sportsbook.

NICK’S WEEKLY P/L

2019 Overall: +48:85

This week so far....

Staked: 12.0
Returned: 10:5

Recommended bets

Back Got It Made Race 6 at 5/2 on the Sportsbook in the 20:16 at Gulfstream Park
Back Game Boy Benny Race 10 at 9/2 on the Sportsbook in the 22:24 at Gulfstream Park

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Nick Shiambouros,

More Bets of the Day

Read past articles