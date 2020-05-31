US Racing Bets of the Day: Game Boy Benny ready to roll

She's Got It Made

Race 6 20:16 Gulfstream Park - Got It Made

Got It Made should go close at first asking in this interesting Maiden Special Weight on the main track.

This Uncle Mo filly cost $350k as a yearling at the Keenland Sales. She is out of the Dam Seaside Escape, who was trained by Brian Meehan before being shipped stateside to race. She is a half sister to the talented K Wave, who finished fourth to the smart XY Jet in the Grade 3 Mr Prospector Stakes over this course. There is a plenty of speed in the pedigree, and this filly has been working particularly well. She has plenty of published works, and threw in a bullet eight days ago. If she can break cleanly, she will be tough to catch. At present she is trading at 5/2 on the Sportsbook.

Game on Benny

Race 10 22:24 Gulfstream Park - Game Boy Benny

Game Boy Benny can upset the odds-on favourite Whiskey Sunrise in this $16k optional claiming race on the main track.

This gelding finished an excellent third against similar over this course in April. He took a hefty bump at the start, but recovered to finish a closing third behind the easy winner. He faced much better at Saratoga last year, but lost his way at the start of the meeting here. I am encouraged by his recent effort and his work tab in solid. Trainer Marcial Navarro has a respectable 16% strike rate, and should have him ready for this assignment. I think he is sitting on a big effort and is attractively priced at 9/2 on the Sportsbook.