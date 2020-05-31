US Racing Bets of the Day: Game Boy Benny ready to roll
Nick Shiambouros is back with two selections from the Sunday card at Gulfstream Park...
"I am encouraged by his recent effort and his work tab in solid"
She's Got It Made
Race 6 20:16 Gulfstream Park - Got It Made
Got It Made should go close at first asking in this interesting Maiden Special Weight on the main track.
This Uncle Mo filly cost $350k as a yearling at the Keenland Sales. She is out of the Dam Seaside Escape, who was trained by Brian Meehan before being shipped stateside to race. She is a half sister to the talented K Wave, who finished fourth to the smart XY Jet in the Grade 3 Mr Prospector Stakes over this course. There is a plenty of speed in the pedigree, and this filly has been working particularly well. She has plenty of published works, and threw in a bullet eight days ago. If she can break cleanly, she will be tough to catch. At present she is trading at 5/2 on the Sportsbook.
Game on Benny
Race 10 22:24 Gulfstream Park - Game Boy Benny
Game Boy Benny can upset the odds-on favourite Whiskey Sunrise in this $16k optional claiming race on the main track.
This gelding finished an excellent third against similar over this course in April. He took a hefty bump at the start, but recovered to finish a closing third behind the easy winner. He faced much better at Saratoga last year, but lost his way at the start of the meeting here. I am encouraged by his recent effort and his work tab in solid. Trainer Marcial Navarro has a respectable 16% strike rate, and should have him ready for this assignment. I think he is sitting on a big effort and is attractively priced at 9/2 on the Sportsbook.
