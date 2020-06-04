To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Racing Bets of the Day: Channel Maker to deliver for Mott

Channel Maker Belmont Park
Today's best bet Channel Maker runs at Belmont Park
Nick Shiambouros struck again yesterday when his selection Tench won at Tampa Bay Downs. Nick heads north to beautiful Belmont Park with two fancies...

"He is one of the most consistent turf horses around, and has a decent turn of foot"

Back Channel Maker Race 9 at [5.5] in the 22:36 at Belmont Park

Madeleine is a Must

Race 5 20:27 Belmont Park - Madeleine Must

I am going to take a chance with Madeleine Must in this ultra competitive $62.5 optional claimer on the Widener Turf.

This filly finished a respectable sixth to Billesdon Brook in the Group 1 Sun Chariot at HQ last October. She ran on well enough in the closing stages, but never had a realistic chance of delivering a challenge. She makes her US debut for trainer Christophe Clement, who is a master at preparing horses coming over from Europe. She put in a bullet work over the turf course a week ago after shipping in from Florida. She certainly has a touch of class, and the [12.5] on the exchange is way too big.

Channel Maker the one

Race 9 22:36 Belmont Park - Channel Maker

Channel Maker should make his presence felt in this Stakes race on the Widener Turf.

This talented gelding won the Grade 1 Man O' War over this course last year. That was his only win of the year, but contested all the major turf races including the Breeders' Cup Turf. He is one of the most consistent turf horses around, and has a decent turn of foot. This is only a non graded stakes race, but has attracted a quality field and looks like a Grade 2. Trainer Bill Mott has prepared him beautifully for his reappearance. He threw in a bullet, followed by a strong piece of work four days ago. He runs well fresh, and is fairly priced at [5.5] on the exchange.

NICK’S WEEKLY P/L

2020 Overall: +47:63

This week so far....

Staked: 6.0
Returned: 6.78

Nick Shiambouros,

