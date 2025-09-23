Saturday ITV Horse Racing Antepost Tips: A 12/1 Cambridgeshire play plus two 14/1 shots for the weekend

Betfair prices for Cambridgeshire up for first leg of autumn double

Haydock options for Rangi and a 14/1 15.00 Smart runner

Alan Dudman's antepost column looks at Saturday's ITV racing

Two headline Cambridgeshire picks at 12/1 13.00 and 14/1 15.00

The first leg of the autumn double on Saturday, the Cambridgeshire, is the betting highlight of the weekend on ITV. We've not quite had our fill of draw-based posers before the Flat season is out, with another tricky one on Saturday.

At the entries stage on Tuesday morning, 11 are on three-figures or more and there is no rain forecast at Newmarket. Quite how much water will be applied, though, is anyone's guess. On to the market...

Treble Tee, a recent antepost column winner, is 5/16.00 after his demolition job off 97 at Doncaster recently and carries the 4lb penalty.

Gladius looks quite an interesting 12/113.00 poke here for each-way punters, and as a three-year-old he's unexposed and drops back into handicap company from a Group 3.

His fourth in the Strensall Stakes at the recent Ebor meeting was over 1m1f and didn't quite see his race out. Okay, it's only yards at the end, but the way Skukuza finished and passed him for third suggests he was as strong as he could be in the final furlong.

His sectional from eight to nine was the slowest out of the first six home, while his seventh furlong sectional was 11.76 seconds compared to 12.82 seconds. It could just be he was found out in Group company and the fact he was trapped wide early and couldn't get in didn't help either.

Handicap form-wise, he won over the 9f at Goodwood and Sandown and both were on good and good to firm so the trip isn't a problem. He holds an entry in the Balmoral Handicap too on Champions Day so connections might feel he can get away with some softer ground as it's hardly going to be quick come October at Ascot.

Armed with all that, he's a 12/113.00 runner here for me. Three-year-olds have won this six times since 2006.

We're going all guns blazing with the three-year-old picks as Fort George is another with a similar profile taking on his elders and mega progressive for trainer Ed Walker.

He's priced at 14/115.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook.

Fort George was gelded last winter, which means we can use insert "Territories" after the well-worn line "the gelded son of...."

A winner on the Rowley Mile back in May, he has taken his form to a new level with a third at the Glorious Goodwood meeting and a stylish win at Newbury last time out - battering a small field by over three lengths.

He was always in control from the front under Oisin Murphy that day, although Murphy has been booked for Gladius and Jason Watson will come in.

Still, he's progressive, decent ground suits, he stays and off 100 will get in.

Recommended Bet Back Gladius in the 15:40 at Newmarket E/W SBK 12/1

Recommended Bet Back Fort George in the 15:40 at Newmarket E/W SBK 14/1

Germanic is double entered but 33/1 34.00 for Haydock

A dry week is in store in the north west of England too on Merseyside for Haydock's card, although the ground was soft as of Tuesday. With some decent handicaps, the Betfair Sportsbook have priced up the Haydock ITV races.

The 5f Ambassador Cruise Line Handicap at 14:05 doesn't look easy, and won't be for the speedster Blue Storm - off top weight and a mark of 100.

Germanic might need a little help further from the handicapper too as since joining Julie Camacho, a trainer well versed in the arts of sprinting, his mark has not coincided with his rotten form for much of 2025.

He was 11L off Two Tribes in the Stewards Cup last time, and before had been thumped in two valuable handicaps at Ascot.

His second at Newcastle in May reads well off 94, as he was ahead of Willem Twee in third.

At 33/134.00 he is capable of better, but he's double-entered at Ripon for Saturday so it's case of wait and watch.

Station could be the Smart pick at Haydock?

The race planners at Haydock have come up trumps with two sprints over 5f and 6f for a similar class of horse to start the afternoon and the 14:40 has Duran as 6/17.00 favourite and 8/19.00 for the opening race.

Station X is worthy of a second look, but he's a selection very much for the soft conditions.

He landed Nursery Handicaps at the back end of last term in deep wintery ground, scoring at Doncaster and Haydock over 6f off 75 and 79 respectively, both from the front.

Front-runners at Haydock are a must and he's only been seen twice this season. That suggests either trainer Bryan Smart has been waiting an age for some wet conditions or the horse has had an issue.

It's been 91 days since we last saw him at York, where he ran well on quicker ground than ideal. As long as some cut remains, he's the bet here each-way.

I wouldn't usually back anything for Bryan Smart, but the trainer is hinting at a revival of sorts and, from the last two weeks (as of Tuesday morning), he is 3-11 at 27%. That is better considering his win tally for the season is only 16.

Recommended Bet Back Station X in the 14:40 at Haydock E/W SBK 14/1

Rangi has plenty of options and Nostrum is huge price

Ata Rangi looked a worthy pick for the Haydock 15:15 on Saturday, a decent 1m Handicap at 0-105 level, but the problem he holds about a million entries; one at Goodwood this week, one on the Friday at Haydock and another next week at Ascot.

Favourite First Ambition is two-from-two this season but both were on the All-Weather and he's never been on turf, so I can readily pass on him at 5s despite the form of Karl Burke.

The problem is there doesn't appear to be too much to take him on with. Alto Rangi at 7/18.00 would be the number one pick, but the entries elsewhere bug me.

Two massive price floaters could be the veteran La Trinidad, who doesn't deserve to be a 25/126.00 poke, and Nostrum at 40/141.00 has been given no hope at all on the Sportsbook.

Nostrum started this season running in Group 3 and Group 2 company, and while a former Sir Michael Stoute inmate, he hasn't got going at all for David O'Meara this term.

The owners have done quite well with O'Meara and ex-Juddmonte horses in the past, and his mark is now in freefall with a big swipe taking him down from 100 to 95. About time, as he hasn't shown a lot.

He could be a complete no-hoper, and while not quite bet material, he has to show a bit more sooner rather than later.