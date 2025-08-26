Saturday ITV Antepost Racing Tips: Back Beverley Bullet outsider at 33/1

Forecast rain makes Sandown a tricky event on ITV

Bullet selection at 33/1 34.00 each-way gets the Beverley nomination

Alan Dudman has two antepost bets for this weekend

Four races from Sandown on ITV this Saturday

As of Tuesday morning, Sandown had watered. There was light rain on Tuesday and more is forecast from Wednesday through to Saturday, so it might be prudent to assume quick ground is unlikely.

Four of the races from Esher are on ITV and the two Group races commence with the 14:25 Atalanta Stakes - a Group 3 over 1m with 13 of the 24 entries three-year-olds. That age bracket has won the race 17 times since the turn of the century as a strong pointer to the weekend.

Recent column winner Suite Francaise would have to be of interest, but she has two other entries for Ireland across Saturday and Sunday.

Blue Bolt won at the track last time and could take this en route to a Group 1, as she does hold an entry next month for the Matron in Ireland, and at 4/15.00 she is a perfectly fair price.

The double entries make it difficult for a punt but one to perhaps keep an eye on at a massive price of 25/126.00 is David O'Meara's Sunfall.

She won twice for William Haggas last term - including a soft ground victory in the Listed October Stakes over 7f for fillies and mares at Ascot. She was tough in that from the front, and against her elders produced a personal best. The fact it was on soft bodes well with the rain forecast this week.

Her first run for O'Meara was non-descript in the Princess Elizabeth at the Derby meeting. We can forgive any run at that helter skelter track, and she's been off since.

Her Ascot run saw her beat 101 and 102-rated horses into second and third, and as a front-runner, Sandown will suit her.

Dangerman progressing at a rate of knots

Dangerman will excite the flock of those who worship at the altar of John Gosden. He is the ultra-progressive horse in the line-up after back-to-back victories.

Both wins have been at Sandown, both over 1m2f on good ground and both came courtesy of the blinker addition. He's been slapped with a 9lb rise and for the first time faces rivals holding three-figure ratings.

The more I looked at the race, the less I was convinced about finding a bet in opposition. Saddadd is a similar price and won the London Gold Cup in May at Newbury from 95 and is now on 101.

It's a slight worry he's been off since, and he hasn't raced on anything with soft in the description as yet, but his profile in terms of horses he has raced against (including Opera Bello at Kempton) would be more persuasive at 4/15.00.

Two from the Westwood on ITV kick off with the 13:30 William Hill Silver Cup over 1m2f - a race headed by Crown Of Oaks at 5/23.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook.

I cannot say my pulses are racing at the prospect of backing at that price for a horse who won a handicap off 79 last time.

Desert Shadow holds an entry for Saeed bin Suroor, a rare visitor with his runners to Yorkshire, with just two winners from 14 sent. While Desert Shadow is a three-year-old an open to a bit of improvement, having finished second to Dangerman at Sandown, he's just the sort of horse that will be backed purely on the profile.

Not for me. Sorry Saeed. Backing his horses at the top of the market has become a pernicious task.

Titian is also on the line-up - a horse who was consistently pronounced "Titan" last time on TV. Anyone on the box surely has to have a basic grasp of 16th-century Venetian art?

With four places on offer from the Sportsbook, I quite like Individualism at 12/113.00 for an each-way bet as I don't think there's a "Johnny Big Chips" in this race.

Individualism has danced a few bad ones this term - with two heavy defeats at Thirsk and Musselburgh - but both were over 7f and he was slammed.

The step up to 1m2f at Beverley for his latest run worked, producing a much improved effort in second behind Light Speed.

He got the trip perfectly well and with 2f to go travelled arguably the best, hitting 2.56/4 from a BSP of 21.992099/100. The tactics to race alongside the front-runner Mafting potentially looked the difference between second and a win.

A win at Hamilton over 1m earlier in the season also came in 0-85 class, so there's nowt wrong with the grade and a kind draw for a handy racer will be most welcome.

Recommended Bet Back Individualism in the 13:30 at Beverley on Saturday EW SBK 12/1

The sprinting division is at a deflating juncture and the Beverley Bullet is comprised of speedsters who have no secrets but hold fresh hopes in an easier race. Class droppers like Regional, Art Power and Kerdoos should all have a say, but would I want to back any of those?

Now there's one horse that is (or was) coming from left-field (well Southwell) in Against The Wind and I think he is a most interesting fellow at 12/113.00 in what essentially is a rank bad class of 2025 speedsters.

And then I clocked he now has an engagement in the Racing League on Thursday. So the plan is scuppered.

Hiya Maite is a superbly quick front-runner, but he's rated 85 and will give some excitement for about three-and-a-half furlongs.

Kullazain at 33/134.00 ran behind Against The Wind at Southwell with a fifth beaten four lengths. Okay, it wasn't a world beating run, but it was a lot better than his seasonal reappearance in the Group 2 Sandy Lane - a race he finished stone last.

We're really basing his talent on his juvenile form as he ran in the Group 3 Cornwallis and landed a Sandown race impressively on just his second start in soft conditions.

That bodes well with this week's forecast, as his Cornwallis run was also with some cut.

The Sandown victory last September as a two-year-old was very striking. He pulled and carted himself into the lead from out wide and blew the field away. He looked a big beast, all power and advanced for a rookie.

Perhaps he has had one or two issues, or not been straightforward to train this term, and an intended run in France for a Group 3 in the spring was stymied due to strikes across the Channel.

I really wouldn't mind some rain and with the 5f division no winged chariot, he is worth a little each-way play at 33/134.00.

And Mr Ryan, how I wished you would declare Against The Wind.