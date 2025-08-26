Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner believes the force may be with Luke at Ripon

Sam Turner

Sam Turner has a sole selection for Tuesday

Betfair tipster Sam Turner has identified a handicapper to side with at Ripon on Tuesday...

  • Recent Haydock spin should put Easterby's Boy just right

  • A return to Ripon looks the key for son of Ulysses

  • Allan association with selection could prove the key

Ripon, 16.05 - Back Thats My Boy Luke each-way @ 11/26.50

 

Thats My Boy Luke shaped with more encouragement than his finishing position suggested at Haydock last time and might find the calmer waters of this handicap more to his liking.

Sent off a largely unconsidered 25/1 shot at the north west venue in a race where the Tim Easterby stable had the well-fancied Leadenhall and Mysteryofthesands, the son of Ulysses was a little free and keen early on from his wide draw, but was still in there pitching at the furlong mark.

Admittedly, he began to retreat from that position at that point, but was only beaten two-and-a-half lengths and the switch to Ripon could pay rich dividends here.

The 'Garden racecourse' was the scene of the selection's best effort of the campaign last month where, after travelling strongly, he hung right a little when hitting the front but took some pulling up after putting Jesmond Dawn in his place in second, while subsequent two-time winner Jez Bomb was a further length away in third.

Needless to say, the handicapper had his say as Thats My Boy Luke was raised 7lb for the success, but a couple of recent displays on ground which wouldn't have suited at Newmarket and over ten furlongs at this track have seen his rating drop to 63.

This event will also be the first time David Allan - who boasts form figures of 42522331 aboard the gelding - is back in the saddle since he won so well and he should have a good gallop to aim at once more with his old adversary, Jesmond Dawn, among the pacesetters.

Recommended Bet

Back Thats My Boy Luke, E/W, in 16:05 Ripon

SBK11/2

