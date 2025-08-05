Saturday Antepost Horse Racing Tips: Back Detain to bounce back in Rose Of Lancaster

Charlie Johnston could have two good chances on ITV this weekend

French Derby third hopefully recovered from Royal Ascot exertions

Alan Dudman looks ahead to the weekend with his latest antepost view

Weather mixed for Saturday but Suite appeals at 12s

With the Shergar Cup taking preference for the ITV cameras, we've still for two races to decipher from Haydock and two good ones for the weekend which have been priced up on the Sportsbook.

The weather in the north west is mixed with the first-half of the week wet but dry from Wednesday onwards.

Haydock's opener at 14:25 is the Dick Hern Stakes over 1m - a race for fillies of three-year-olds tackling their elders, although the three-year-olds haven't tasted success in this since 2017 with Sea Of Grace.

It's that age range we zone in towards with Charlie Johnston's Suite Francaise, a 12/113.00 poke on the Sportsbook and one of three entered for Johnston Junior.

Suite Francaise turned over the mega short price Tsuki at 1/41.25 in May, at Haydock and on good to firm and she blew them away. Despite the steady pace with a race finishing speed of 106%, she was devastating with the way she forged ahead and I can see 1m2f being more of her bag later in the season despite her finishing third at Sandown recently.

That was behind Blue Bolt, who looked more clued up running up the hill than Suite Francaise, who was a little green when really asked to challenge.

A previous winner at Haydock, a return to a flatter track should suit her and while rated 95 gives a bit to find, the 12/113.00 each-way appeals with a return to the north west very much in her favour - potentially.

Recommended Bet Back Suite Francaise in the 14:25 at Haydock on Saturday E/W SBK 12/1

Detain the "other" Gosden entry looks a bet at 9/2 5.50

The Rose Of Lancaster Stakes over 1m2f has the feel of contenders on recovery missions, save for the favourite Nahraan.

He's got the perfect three-from-three thus far for the G Men - that's John and Thady Gosden - and this is the next step up on the ladder after Listed success, although it isn't the strongest Group 3 and has a bit of a Don Quixote look to it with Narhaan - ie the Don thought he was facing a challenge, only to face windmills.

I tend to avoid tipping at 15/82.88 for antepost bets, and after watching his victory at Hamilton again on Monday evening (after an episode of The Likely Lads) I am going to look elsewhere for my bet.

Having hit the front up the Hamilton hill, it looked as though Nahraan was going to score impressively. However, the pack closed on him and Arabian Force in second almost got him - going down by a nose.

Nahraan ran the fastest at the 10f market, but the slowest of the first five home at 12.83 seconds at furlong 11f. Therefore the drop back down a flatter more conventional track is certainly the wise play from Gosden and Gosden, but Nahraan at the price is the sort of profile that is usually over-indulged.

The Clarehaven yard also have Detain entered, and he's the one that fascinates me the most.

He brings Group 1 form with his 2l sixth in the French 2000 and an improved third in the top level Prix du Jockey Club - with the "Derby" trip of 1m2f suiting better than the bare mile.

We have the hope to work on with the 1m2f, although he possibly might need a bit of rain. Indeed, that could be the ready made excuse for his flop at Royal Ascot in the Hampton Court, but that was on super fast ground.

He was sent off 3/1 for that.

"We initially thought Ascot would come too soon, but he has bounced out of Chantilly well and John and Thady are both very happy with him," said Barry Mahon of Juddmonte pre Ascot, so perhaps the plan backfired, and it did come too soon.

At 9/25.50 he is a dangerous floater here and while on some sort of recovery mission himself, it isn't the French Derby and hopefully he takes his chance.

Military Order is an 8/19.00 shot, but he blows so hot and cold I am not convinced - even if that price is tempting.

The Godolphin five-year-old still has few miles on the clock and his fourth in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes in May was two spots behind a certain Ombudsman.

His rating of 112 looks inflated to me now and has too much to prove, while Haatem was beaten at a short price last time in the Summer Mile at Ascot and drops down from Group 2 to 3.

Recommended Bet Back Detain in the 15:00 at Haydock on Saturday SBK 9/2

Any lolly to be made from Sweet Solera?

Newmarket's sole appearance betwixt the Shergar Cup on ITV will be at 15:40 with the Group 3 Sweet Solera Stakes and a host of unexposed juvenile fillies.

I mentioned Charlie Johnston in the Dick Hern, and father Mark is the winning-most trainer in the race with five: Jural (1994), Muraaqaba (2014), Main Edition (2018), West End Girl (2019), Lakota Sioux (2022).

Amora Queen and Venetian Lace are both entered from Middleham with the former at a surprising 6/17.00 on the Sportsbook.

I say surprising, as her performance to win on debut was seared with excitement. She scooted in by 4L against hot fav Artanis at Doncaster and immediately is pencilled in to go up in class.

Venetian Lace is more exposed/experienced with fourth spots in the Chesham and the Superlative Stakes and that is a fair level of form, but I've watched Amora Queen's performance a couple of times and I really did like the way she finished off her race, especially as she looked inexperienced when in front when the tempo increased.

Dance To The Music for Charlie Appleby is unsurprisingly pencilled in as the favourite by dint of winning at Newmarket on her debut on the Rowley Mile over six furlongs and ought not to be troubled by the extra furlong as a daughter of Dubawi.

It's far from a recommended bet, as tackling juvenile races, especially such lightly-raced types is something I have shied away from in recent times, but I am hoping Amora Queen has a fair bit of ability.