US PGA Championship Find Me a 100 Winner Special: Two to back at Quail Hollow at massive odds

The US PGA Championship has been a decent major for long odds winners this century.

The three winners between 2001 and 2003 - David Toms, Rich Beem and Shaun Micheel - were available to back at huge prices, and the 2009 champ, Y.E Yang, went off at around 330.0329/1.

Keegan Bradley was matched at a whopping 650.0649/1 on the Betfair Exchange before the off in 2011, Jimmy Walker was a 220.0219/1 chance five years later, and Phil Mickelson caused an almighty shock when he won at Kiawah Island at odds of around 540.0539/1 four years ago, but it's been an event largely dominated by the fancied runners of late.

Walker and Lefty are the only two triple-figure priced winners in the last 14 years and 10 of the last 13 winners have gone off shorter than Justin Thomas, who won at this year's venue, Quail Hollow, at 50.049/1 in 2017.

If the world number one, Scottie Scheffler, plays like he did when demolishing the field at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson two weeks ago, or Rory McIlroy brings his A game to a venue he loves (won here four times previously), it's hard to see anyone else getting a look in and the trend of fancied winners will continue.

But golf is an unpredictable sport to bet on so unperturbed by the recent leanings, I've picked out two longshots to lift the Wannamaker Trophy...

Following his victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March, Russell Henley was a very well-backed 50/151.00 chance to win the US Masters last month, but he was always up against it after he posted 79 on Thursday.

He shot 68 on Friday, a score bettered by only two players in the field that day, but it wasn't quite enough to see him through to the weekend, and punters were left disappointed.

Henley, who's now up to number eight in the Official World Rankings, performed much better the following week, finishing eighth behind Justin Thomas at the RBC Heritage, having sat second at halfway, and he started last week's Truist Championship nicely enough to sit 11th and just four off the lead after round one.

A 74 on Friday saw him drift out of contention but there were signs on Sunday that he's still in fair form - playing his first nine holes in four-under-par before signing for a 67 to finish 46th.

That can't be described as an impressive week's work, but he finished 10th at this week's venue, Quail Hollow, at last year's Truist Championship, and he's too big to ignore given his recent record in major championships.

He was never in the hunt when finishing a respectable 23rd in last year's US PGA Championship, but he followed that with a seventh placed finish at the US Open, and he finished fifth in the Open Championship, having sat tied for second alongside the eventually winner, Xander Schauffele, with a round to go, so his weekend off at Augusta really was a bit of a surprise.

I was very tempted to play Wyndham Clark, who won at Quail Hollow just before he won the 2023 US Open for the column at 120.0119/1, but instead I'm going to plump for someone yet to win an individual stroke play event on the PGA Tour - Andrew Novak.

As Dave Tindall highlights in his 10-year trends piece, Americans in their 20s have a superb recent record in the US PGA Championship, and last year's winner, Xander Schauffele, very nearly fitted the mould.

Xander won at Valhalla having turned 30 six months earlier and Novak lines up at Quail Hollow this week having reached that milestone six weeks ago.

Novak celebrated his 30th birthday on March 31st, and it's fair to say he's been inspired ever since.

He finished third in the Texas Open a week after his birthday, where he was matched in-running at a low of 2.265/4, and he traded at odds-on before losing a playoff to Justin Thomas at the RBC Heritage in his very next start.

He secured his first PGA Tour title, playing alongside Ben Griffin, at the Zurich Classic pairs event in his third start since turning 30 so he started last week's Truist Championship with form figures reading 3-2-1.

His 17th last week suggests he may have cooled off a bit after his red-hot spell but there may well be more to come given he signed the event off with the best round of the day on Sunday - a bogey-free six-under-par 64.

This is Novak's first appearance in the US PGA Championship and it's his first visit to Quail Hollow but having been born in Raleigh, the North Carolinian should feel at home and he'll appreciate a return to Bermuda greens too.

Last week's tournament was played out on Bentgrass and like my fisrt fancy, Henley, Novak's a far better putter on Bermuda, as his recent third, second and first place finishes on Bermuda testify.

