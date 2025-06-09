US Open Find Me a 100 Winner Special: Two chanced at Oakmont at 149/1 and 199/1

Young ready to build on Canadian fourth

Maverick ready to take the next step

A pair of triple-figure priced picks at Oakmont

Read my US Open preview here

Get a free bet for every first round birdie your US Open selection scores. T&Cs apply

Last year's US Open winner, Bryson DeChambeau, was a 25.024/1 chance before the off but the 2023 winner, Wyndham Clark, was a 120.0119/1 selection for me in this column and he was the third triple-figure priced winner in 12 years.

Webb Simpson was a 100.099/1 shot before the off in 2012 and Gary Woodland went off ten points bigger at Pebble Beach five years ago, and this has been a decent major for longshots this century.

Angel Cabrera went off at a triple-figure price when he won here at Oakmont in 2007 and so did the 2006 winner, Geoff Ogilvy, and the 2009 Champ, Lucas Glover. And had 650.0649/1 chance, Rocco Mediate, got the better of Tiger Woods in extra-time at Torrey Pines 17 years ago, we'd have witnessed four huge outsiders in-a-row winning.

I've got two long-shots to trade this week and first up is 150.0149/1 chance, Cameron Young.

The 29-year-old new Yorker, Cameron Young, only qualified for the US Open last Monday but if his performance in Canada last week is anything to go by, he looks ready to contend at Oakmont.

After a gruelling 36 holes, Young won a five-for-one playoff to book his place in the field, so it was no surprise to see him start slowly at TPC Ontario.

Having sat tied for 43rd and seven off the lead after a round of 68 on day one, Young was still trailing by six after a 66 on Friday.

A 65 on Saturday saw him edge inside the top ten and but for one errant shot on the final hole, he may well have won his first PGA Tour title.

Standing in the fairway on the par five18th hole, he looked odds-on to make a birdie to post 64 and to join the clubhouse leader, Sam Burns, and he was matched at as short as 3.259/4 to take the title before his three-wood approach flew the green and found a horrible spot from where he failed to even make par.

Cameron Young provides an honest assessment of his game following a tough finish @RBCCanadianOpen.



He heads into @USOpenGolf week with lots of positives to take away pic.twitter.com/8VbOiD46Cn -- PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 8, 2025

The fact that he's still in search of his first PGA Tour title is obviously a little off-putting but when Jack Nicklaus, in 1962, Ernie Els, in 1996, and Angel Cabrera, in 2007, won the US Open at Oakmont, they were all winning for the first time on the PGA Tour.

Young is a player with few weaknesses once he hits form, and he tends to hold his form when he finds it too.

He won back-to-back events on the Korn Ferry Tour and some of his best major championship performances have occurred when he'd found a bit of form.

Young finished second to Cam Smith in the Open at St Andrews in 2022 after a couple of missed cuts but he'd finished third in the US PGA Championship a couple of months earlier after a third in the RBC Heritage and a second in the Truist Championship and he finished seventh in the US Masters in 2023 after losing the final of the WGC Match Play in his previous start two weeks prior.

He finished eighth in the Open in 2023 after finishing sixth in the John Deere Class, where he'd led by two at halfway, and he finished ninth in the US Masters last year after finishing runner-up at the Valspar Championship in his previous start, so he's telegraphed a high finish in a major plenty of times before.

He's long enough off the tee to contend at Oakmont, he's putting very well of late, and he ranked first for Scrambling last week in Canada.

This might just be the week it all comes together.

Recommended Bet Back Cameron Young (2us) EXC 150

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 and 12 Us @ 2.01/1

The 29-year-old Californian, Maverick McNealy, was a selection for the column at the US Masters and if he'd have putted slightly better over the first few days, he would have finished far better than he did, although tied for 32nd was still a decent effort in a major that debutants famously struggle in.

The world number 11 was third in the RBC Heritage the following week and after a run of ordinary form, he caught the eye again last time out when finishing fifth in the Memorial Tournament after a slow start.

McNealy's victory at the final full field event of the year in 2024 - the RSM Classic - was his first win on the PGA Tour but he looks ready to take the next step.

As an American in his late 20s in search of his first major, like Young, he ticks a lot of trends boxes and given how highly he ranks in the Official World rankings, he's surely too big at 200.0199/1.

Recommended Bet Back Maverick McNealy (2us) EXC 200.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 and 12 Us @ 2.01/1

*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter

Now read more golf previews and tips here