US Open 2025: Major form stats for this week's tournament in Pennsylvania

During the opening few months of 2025, two players in particular have really grabbed the headlines.

First of all there was Rory McIlroy 11/112.00 who followed a victory at Pebble Beach by securing the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass for a second time.

He later claimed a third victory of the year by edging out Justin Rose at Augusta to register a fifth career major and first US Masters.

Not to be outdone, world No 1 Scottie Scheffler 11/43.75 decided it was his turn to set the pace, and since the beginning of May has won three times in four outings.

This included a third career major by winning the US PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.

Who can stop Scottie or Rory from winning US Open?

Bryson DeChambeau 15/28.50: A member of the LIV Tour, the American has contended in both majors this year, by finishing tied-fifth at Augusta and joint-runner-up in the PGA Championship. He won in Korea during early May and is currently second in the LIV standings for 2025. Is also a two-time winner of the US Open and defending champion.

Jon Rahm 12/113.00: Has been the LIV Tour's leading player since joining the Saudi-backed organisation at the beginning of 2024. Is yet to finish outside the top-10 in any LIV event, and topped the overall standings last year. His two major championship outings of 2025 both yielded T15 finishes and he was even in with a chance of winning the US PGA Championship heading into the final nine holes, before Scheffler turned the screw.

Xander Schauffele 18/119.00: Last year's double major winner has failed to add to his titles during the first half of 2025. His form hasn't been woeful but has simply lacked a spark. Five of his last six starts have all yielded T25 finishes including tied-eighth at Augusta. He also has an excellent US Open history - seven top-10s from eight appearances.

Collin Morikawa 22/123.00: The world number four has finished runner-up twice in 2025 and has experienced a few frustrating years. But he usually performs well on tough layouts, as his major record shows. He's a two-time major winner and can't be ruled out this week. Currently top-10 in three Strokes Gained categories - 'Total', 'Tee-to-Green' and 'Approach the Green'. The one downside is his mediocre length off the tee.

Ludvig Aberg 25/126.00: Tied-12th on his US Open debut last year. The 25-year-old Swede hits the ball a long way, which will certainly boost his chances at Oakmont if history is to be repeated. Is a two-time winner on the PGA Tour, including earlier this year over the difficult and long South Course at Torrey Pines.

Patrick Cantlay 40/141.00: One of the few big name Americans yet to win a major. His form over the past couple of years has been disappointing, although not terrible. His most recent PGA Tour victory came in August 2022, but his US Open history remains solid and he stood on the podium 12 months ago. His Greens-in-Regulation stats for 2025 are excellent and his overall tee-to-green data is also commendable.

Shane Lowry 40/141.00: When the US Open was last staged at Oakmont, Lowry held a four-stroke lead heading into the final round. However, a closing 76 left him tied-for-second behind winner Dustin Johnson. Nine years later, he is more experienced and a major winner in his own right. He is currently ranked No 12 in the world, with a best finish this year of tied-second in Philadelphia.

Sepp Straka 40/141.00: In 2016, Greens in Regulation proved to be a key stat in determining the winner of Oakmont's US Open. The Austrian currently heads the PGA Tour's statistical category for GiR, and he is also high in Strokes Gained: Tee-To-Green. Is a two-time winner on the PGA Tour this year and third in the FedEx Cup standings.

Russell Henley 50/151.00: The world number seven has based his career on hitting lots of greens in regulation and he currently stands top-10 in this particular PGA Tour category. Lack of length off the tee may be a problem, but he is certainly a decent each-way shout.

Sam Burns 80/181.00: Runner-up at last week's Canadian Open in Toronto, where he maintained his recent run of good form. Back up to No 22 in the World Ranking. He heads the Tour category for Strokes Gained: Putting.

Stroke Averages



Lowest 12 in American Majors (Since Jan 1st, 2020)

Average .... (Rounds)

69.79: Scottie Scheffler (62)

70.34: Xander Schauffele (64)

70.39: Rory McIlroy (64)

70.64: Collin Morikawa (66)

70.65: Bryson DeChambeau (60)

70.82: Jon Rahm (62)

71.03: Hideki Matsuyama (66)

71.07: Viktor Hovland (55)

71.11: Patrick Reed (62)

71.21: Brooks Koepka (56)

71.27: Tommy Fleetwood (62)

71.33: Justin Rose (54)

71.33: Cameron Smith (60)

Min. No. of Rounds = 24

Only those entered this week are included in table

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves