US Open 2025: Major form stats for this week's tournament in Pennsylvania

The tricky 17th green at Oakmont
Dustin Johnson won the US Open when it was last staged at Oakmont in 2016

With Scottie and Rory setting the pace during the early months of 2025, Andy Swales selects 10 players who could deny the world's number one and two from winning another major crown...

  • Expect another good display by champ DeChambeau [15/2]

  • Stats suggest Straka [40/1] is a strong each-way option

  • Watch out for 2016 Oakmont runner-up Lowry [40/1]

During the opening few months of 2025, two players in particular have really grabbed the headlines.

First of all there was Rory McIlroy 11/112.00 who followed a victory at Pebble Beach by securing the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass for a second time.

He later claimed a third victory of the year by edging out Justin Rose at Augusta to register a fifth career major and first US Masters.

Not to be outdone, world No 1 Scottie Scheffler 11/43.75 decided it was his turn to set the pace, and since the beginning of May has won three times in four outings.

This included a third career major by winning the US PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.

Who can stop Scottie or Rory from winning US Open?

Bryson DeChambeau 15/28.50: A member of the LIV Tour, the American has contended in both majors this year, by finishing tied-fifth at Augusta and joint-runner-up in the PGA Championship. He won in Korea during early May and is currently second in the LIV standings for 2025. Is also a two-time winner of the US Open and defending champion.

Jon Rahm 12/113.00: Has been the LIV Tour's leading player since joining the Saudi-backed organisation at the beginning of 2024. Is yet to finish outside the top-10 in any LIV event, and topped the overall standings last year. His two major championship outings of 2025 both yielded T15 finishes and he was even in with a chance of winning the US PGA Championship heading into the final nine holes, before Scheffler turned the screw.

Xander Schauffele 18/119.00: Last year's double major winner has failed to add to his titles during the first half of 2025. His form hasn't been woeful but has simply lacked a spark. Five of his last six starts have all yielded T25 finishes including tied-eighth at Augusta. He also has an excellent US Open history - seven top-10s from eight appearances.

Collin Morikawa 22/123.00: The world number four has finished runner-up twice in 2025 and has experienced a few frustrating years. But he usually performs well on tough layouts, as his major record shows. He's a two-time major winner and can't be ruled out this week. Currently top-10 in three Strokes Gained categories - 'Total', 'Tee-to-Green' and 'Approach the Green'. The one downside is his mediocre length off the tee.

Ludvig Aberg 25/126.00: Tied-12th on his US Open debut last year. The 25-year-old Swede hits the ball a long way, which will certainly boost his chances at Oakmont if history is to be repeated. Is a two-time winner on the PGA Tour, including earlier this year over the difficult and long South Course at Torrey Pines.

Patrick Cantlay 40/141.00: One of the few big name Americans yet to win a major. His form over the past couple of years has been disappointing, although not terrible. His most recent PGA Tour victory came in August 2022, but his US Open history remains solid and he stood on the podium 12 months ago. His Greens-in-Regulation stats for 2025 are excellent and his overall tee-to-green data is also commendable.

Shane Lowry 40/141.00: When the US Open was last staged at Oakmont, Lowry held a four-stroke lead heading into the final round. However, a closing 76 left him tied-for-second behind winner Dustin Johnson. Nine years later, he is more experienced and a major winner in his own right. He is currently ranked No 12 in the world, with a best finish this year of tied-second in Philadelphia.

Sepp Straka 40/141.00: In 2016, Greens in Regulation proved to be a key stat in determining the winner of Oakmont's US Open. The Austrian currently heads the PGA Tour's statistical category for GiR, and he is also high in Strokes Gained: Tee-To-Green. Is a two-time winner on the PGA Tour this year and third in the FedEx Cup standings.

Russell Henley 50/151.00: The world number seven has based his career on hitting lots of greens in regulation and he currently stands top-10 in this particular PGA Tour category. Lack of length off the tee may be a problem, but he is certainly a decent each-way shout.

Sam Burns 80/181.00: Runner-up at last week's Canadian Open in Toronto, where he maintained his recent run of good form. Back up to No 22 in the World Ranking. He heads the Tour category for Strokes Gained: Putting.

Stroke Averages


Lowest 12 in American Majors (Since Jan 1st, 2020)
Average .... (Rounds)
69.79: Scottie Scheffler (62)
70.34: Xander Schauffele (64)
70.39: Rory McIlroy (64)
70.64: Collin Morikawa (66)
70.65: Bryson DeChambeau (60)
70.82: Jon Rahm (62)
71.03: Hideki Matsuyama (66)
71.07: Viktor Hovland (55)
71.11: Patrick Reed (62)
71.21: Brooks Koepka (56)
71.27: Tommy Fleetwood (62)
71.33: Justin Rose (54)
71.33: Cameron Smith (60)
Min. No. of Rounds = 24
Only those entered this week are included in table

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Last 10 Majors

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player 25PG 25MA 24BO 24UO 24PG 24MA 23BO 23UO 23PG 23MA
Scottie Scheffler 1 4 7 41 8 1 23 3 2 10
Rory McIlroy 47 1 MC 2 12 22 6 2 7 MC
Xander Schauffele 28 8 1 7 1 8 17 10 18 10
Bryson DeChambeau 2 5 MC 1 2 6 60 20 4 MC
Collin Morikawa 50 14 16 14 4 3 MC 14 26 10
Justin Thomas MC 36 31 MC 8 MC MC MC 65 MC
Russell Henley MC MC 5 7 23 38 MC 14 MC 4
Jon Rahm 8 14 7 MC 45 2 10 50 1
Sepp Straka MC MC 22 56 MC 16 2 MC 7 46
Ludvig Aberg MC 7 MC 12 MC 2
Hideki Matsuyama MC 21 66 6 35 38 13 32 29 16
Maverick McNealy 33 32 MC 23 MC
Shane Lowry MC 42 6 19 6 43 MC 20 12 16
Joaquin Niemann 8 29 58 39 22 MC 32 MC 16
Tommy Fleetwood 41 21 MC 16 26 3 10 5 18 33
Viktor Hovland 28 21 MC MC 3 MC 13 19 2 7
Ben Griffin 8 MC Wd MC MC
Patrick Cantlay MC 36 25 3 53 22 33 14 9 14
Keegan Bradley 8 MC MC 32 18 22 MC MC 29 23
Harris English 2 12 50 41 18 22 MC 8 MC 43
Brooks Koepka MC MC 43 26 26 45 64 17 1 2
Justin Rose MC 2 2 MC 6 MC MC MC 9 16
Robert MacIntyre 47 MC 50 MC 8 71 MC
Corey Conners 19 8 25 9 26 38 52 MC 12 MC
Sung Jae Im MC 5 7 MC MC MC 20 MC MC 16
Wyndham Clark 50 46 MC 56 MC MC 33 1 MC
Tyrrell Hatton 60 14 MC 26 63 9 20 27 15 34
JJ Spaun 37 50 MC
Brian Harman 60 36 60 21 26 MC 1 43 MC MC
Cameron Smith MC MC MC 32 63 6 33 4 9 34
Dustin Johnson MC MC 31 MC 43 MC MC 10 55 48
Daniel Berger 33 21 21
Akshay Bhatia MC 42 MC 16 MC 35
Aaron Rai 19 27 75 19 39
Ryan Fox 28 25 56 75 38 52 43 23 26
Min Woo Lee MC 49 MC 21 26 22 41 5 18 MC
Nick Taylor MC 40 MC MC MC MC MC MC MC
Sam Burns 19 46 31 9 MC MC MC 32 MC 29
Thomas Detry MC MC 14 4 13 40
Andrew Novak MC
Taylor Pendrith 5 MC 16 MC MC 29
Jason Day MC 8 13 MC 43 30 2 MC MC 39
JT Poston 5 42 MC 32 MC 30 41 MC 40 34
Tony Finau 19 MC MC 3 18 55 MC 32 72 26
Adam Scott 19 MC 10 32 MC 22 33 MC 29 39
Denny McCarthy 8 29 MC 32 MC 45 MC 20 29
Lucas Glover 37 MC MC MC 43 20
Tom Hoge MC 14 72 MC 23 MC MC 58 MC
Jordan Spieth MC 14 25 41 43 MC 23 MC 29 4
Max Greyserman 33 32 21
Byeong Hun An 74 21 13 MC 43 16 23
Stephan Jaeger 70 52 MC 21 76 MC 50
Tom Kim 71 52 MC 26 26 30 2 8 MC 16
Mackenzie Hughes MC 16 MC MC 49 MC 29
Jhonattan Vegas 5 MC
Michael Kim 55 27 MC MC
Nico Echavarria 41 51 54 MC MC
Davis Riley 2 21 MC MC
Patrick Reed MC 3 53 12 33 56 18 4
Bud Cauley 72
Davis Thompson MC 46 66 9 MC MC
Si Woo Kim 8 43 32 MC 30 MC 39 MC 29
Nick Dunlap MC MC MC MC MC MC
Matt McCarty MC 14
Sam Stevens 60 43 72
Joe Highsmith 8 MC
Rasmus Hojgaard 67 32 60 68 MC MC
Laurie Canter MC MC 25 17
Jacob Bridgeman MC
Cameron Young 47 MC 31 67 63 9 8 32 MC 7
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 50 MC MC 32 MC 49 MC
Cameron Davis 19 MC MC MC 12 MC 4
Ryan Gerard 8 56
Matthieu Pavon 41 MC 50 5 MC 12 MC
Erik van Rooyen MC MC 53 55
Matt Fitzpatrick 8 40 50 64 MC 22 41 17 MC 10
John Keefer MC
Thorbjorn Olesen 33 43 53 58 MC MC
Matt Wallace 17 41 43 MC 65
Thriston Lawrence MC MC 4 MC 74 MC 62
Gary Woodland MC 50 MC 60 MC 55 49 MC 14
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen MC
Chris Kirk 55 MC 31 26 MC 16 MC MC 29 23
Niklas Norgaard MC
Jordan Smith MC 39 41 20 MC
Brian Campbell 55 32 56
Justin Lower 60 50
Victor Perez MC MC MC MC 41 MC 12
Mark Hubbard 50 26 75
Doug Ghim 35
Matthew Jordan 10 10
Adam Schenk MC MC MC MC 12 MC MC MC
Emiliano Grillo 43 41 MC MC 6 MC MC
Sam Bairstow MC
Guido Migliozzi 31 64
Takumi Kanaya MC MC MC MC
Yuta Sugiura
Jacques Kruyswijk
Chris Gotterup MC
Frederic LaCroix
Carlos Ortiz MC
Alistair Docherty
Will Chandler
Zac Blair 26 53
Joakim Lagergren
Andrea Pavan
Lanto Griffin
Emilio Gonzalez
Zach Bauchou
Alvaro Ortiz Becerra
Hayden Buckley MC 26
Chandler Blanchet
Scott Vincent
Kevin Velo
Edoardo Molinari MC
Ryan McCormick
Trent Phillips
Riki Kawamoto MC
Jinichiro Kozuma
Trevor Cone
James Nicholas
Marc Leishman
Maxwell Moldovan MC 65
Roberto Diaz
Richard Bland 37 33
Sebastian Munoz 49
James Hahn
Austen Truslow MC
Philip Barbaree
Justin Hastings MC
Benjamin James MC
Phil Mickelson MC MC 60 MC MC 43 MC MC 58 2
Jose Luis Ballester MC MC
Jackson Koivun
Chase Johnson
Riley Lewis
Preston Summerhays MC
George Kneiser
Miles Russell
George Duangmanee
Joey Herrera
Jackson Buchanan MC
Harrison Ott
Max Theodorakis
Brady Calkins
Justin Hicks MC
Noah Kent MC
Evan Beck MC
Trevor Gutschewski
Bryan Lee
Cameron Tankersley
Tyler Weaver
Matt Vogt
Lance Simpson
Zachery Pollo
Grant Haefner
Frankie Harris
Mason Howell
Michael LaSasso
John Peterson
Spencer Tibbits
Kevin Yu 50 MC

