US Open 2025: Watch Golf Only...Bettor podcast Oakmont preview

Watch the podcast team preview US Open 2025

Best bets, special bets and players to watch

Get a free bet for every first round birdie your US Open selection scores. T&Cs apply.

Watch Golf...Only Bettor US Open 2025 preview

Sky Sports' Sarah Stirk is joined by the top-tipping duo - Ben Coley of Sporting Life and Betfair's golf expert Dave Tindall - to highlight some of the best angles this weekend, including a 100/1101.00 outsider.

They discuss the complicated course layout, Scottie Scheffler's dazzling form and why they don't think Rory McIlroy will win his second Major title of 2025.

The team also go in-depth on the other players at the top of the market.

Dave discuss the US Open trends, which you can also find out about here, and Ben looks at the players who performed well at Oakmont in the past.

Which players do our experts think could callenge at the year's third major championship?

Driving will be key, Dave and Ben agree. With that in mind, they have picked the players to back and made strong cases for them all.

Dave's admiration for Sepp Straka is no secret to followers of his columns and, although the Austrian has missed the cut in both majors so far in 2025, he enjoys playing in Pennsylvania. At 40/141.00, the market is underestimating Straka's chances.

Ben likes Jon Rahm's chances, as well as Ludvig Aberg, who played eye-catching golf in Canada last week and has the driving game to succeed at the US Open.

Listen to the show to find out who else the team think could be in contention at Oakmont, including each-way shouts and outsiders worth wagering on.

You will also find out which 100/1101.00 shot is bang in form and a player to watch.

And on top of that, there are the best special bets for the US Open 2025, with tips for winning score, top former-winner and more.