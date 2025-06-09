US Open 2025: Dave Tindall's each-way picks from 40/1 to 100/1

Dave Tindall heads into the US Open off the back of a 66/1 67.00 winner

US Open history

The US Open is widely regarded as the hardest of the four Majors and Oakmont Country Club is considered to be the event's toughest test.

Ask anyone in the field in 2007 when Angel Cabrera was last man standing with a 72-hole score of +5, the Argentine coming home a shot in front of Tiger Woods and Jim Furyk.

This is the 10th time the famed Pennsylvania course has held the US Open and this year the course will play as a par 70 measuring 7,372 yards. That's long enough but not extreme.

What is extreme is the rough and although I've always favoured length over accuracy in US Opens, missing too many fairways will catch up with everyone this week.

Driving the ball well has always been one of the biggest tests set by the USGA and in my 10-year trends piece I noted that nine of the last 10 US Open winners had ranked in the top 16 for SG: Off The Tee in one of their previous two starts.

Total Driving (combining distance and accuracy) was nearest measure we had back in 2016 and Dustin Johnson ranked 1st in that category.

The greens at Oakmont are vast and fast which means putting is another strong factor. Three-putt avoidance is worth looking at as strong lag putting will be rewarded.

The course which features poa annua greens was Henry Fownes' only design although it has undergone a recent Gil Hanse renovation.

Geography-wise, the PGA Tour was in Pennsylvania just a few weeks ago for the Truist Championship where the first six home were Sepp Straka, Justin Thomas, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, Tommy Fleetwood and Jacob Bridgeman.

Winged Foot, host of the 2020 US Open, is another track that could provide some pointers. It's also in the north east of the United States and underwent a Gil Hanse redesign.

The top six there: Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Louis Oosthuizen, Harris English, Xander Schauffele, Dustin Johnson and Will Zalatoris.

Rain in the build-up and the weather forecast for the week suggests the course will play soft (althoug sub-air will keep the greens fast) and the smart money suggests we'll get a winning score similar to 2016 when DJ won with 5-under rather than the brutal +5 of 2007.

Scottie Scheffler is too short at 11/43.75, Rory McIlroy's not in the right head space to be backed at 11/112.00, Bryson DeChambeau 7/18.00 has put new irons in the bag and has never defended a title before, 12/113.00 Jon Rahm's powers have been diluted playing LIV and 22/123.00 Xander Schauffele isn't quite right yet.

There you go, the top five players in the betting dismissed casually!

To be honest, there's every chance the winner does come from that bunch but it surely won't be Rory after he missed the cut by a mile in Canada.

The first four are too short anyway for this each-way preview so I'm going to make a jump down the odds to 40/141.00 Sepp Straka.

The Austrian has already had a mention in the intro for his win in the Truist Championship at Philly Cricket Club, a course located less than 50 miles away from Oakmont.

That was his second win of a sensational season that also includes a string of top 20s along with fifth in the Arnold Palmer Invitational and third last time at Memorial.

We want strong driving this week and there to be a notable dose of accuracy within that.

Straka ranked 1st for Strokes Gained: Off The Tee at Muirfield Village two weeks ago and also 1st for Driving Accuracy. Perfect!

The four-time (2022, 2023 and 2025 twice) PGA Tour winner, who has an American mother (she moved the family to the United States when he was 14) was also 2nd for SG: Putting at the Truist and 3rd for SGP at Memorial so he'll arrive at Oakmont full of confidence.

Also note that he's 38th in 3-Putt avoidance; Straka is actually 22nd in 3-Putt Avoidance > 25 feet which is perhaps more relevant for these huge greens.

The only negative about his season is that he's missed the cut in both Majors so far but let's recall that Straka was joint runner-up in the 2023 Open (also in rainy conditions) at Royal Liverpool and seventh in that year's US PGA.

He's also played on a winning Ryder Cup team so it's time everyone started viewing him for what he now is: a top 10 player in the world rankings and a regular winner rather than some plucky underdog punching above his weight.

Back Straka at 40/141.00 (8 Places).

With 10 and 12 Place markets on offer, it's worth looking at some big prices and the one who leaps out at three figures is 80/181.00 Cameron Young.

Young needed to birdie the par-5 closer in Canada last week to make a play-off. Instead he made bogey and there was a collective eyeroll from those who are convinced he'll never get over the line.

But let's be clear, Young is a class act, a superb driver of the ball and a player with a history of top 10s in the majors.

Let's go through some of his quotes in Canada.

"This very moment, a lot of anger, a bit of frustration. I couldn't have hit two better shots on the last hole. I don't hit 3-wood that far, and it's blowing straight into the wind, and it decided to bounce all the way to the back woods.

"I thought in the air I was going to have about a 12-footer (for eagle) to win the tournament, and it ended up somewhere I was going to struggle to make par, let alone make a 4. Pretty upset. Played pretty well. Kind of just want to go home right now.

"I've had a really nice week. I'm hoping this gets me qualified for the British Open (it does). I qualified for the US Open on Monday. I'm playing really nicely. So there are a lot of positives to take from it.

"My game is in totally different shape than it was a couple months ago. I've come a very, very long way on execution of all the iron play, in particular. I've been putting really well this year. So nice to see that kind of come back to me. Seems to be giving me some decent chances to have nice tournaments."

And looking ahead to Oakmont, he added this. "I feel like all the parts of my game are in a place where I can be in a similar position next week, and I expect to do that. I've never been there, so I have no idea. I would assume, if you drive it straight, you've got a better chance than most, and I've been driving really well."

He certainly has been driving it well. Young has been 3rd for SG: Off The Tee in both his last two events (4th in Canada and 25th at Memorial) while at the start of May he finished seventh at nearby Philly Cricket Club, Young ranking 3rd for SG: Putting.

As for that Majors pedigree, he has five top 10s in just 16 appearances - a second, a third, a seventh an eighth and a ninth.

They all came in a run of nine Majors between 2022 and 2024 and he now looks to be back in the form he was then.

Even if you think it may take others falling away for him to win, there's plenty of juice in that three-figure each-way price.

For my final pick, I can't get past Harris English even though I put him up at 100/1101.00 (6 Places) in my trends piece.

He's shortened since but 70/171.00 (8 Places) is still very acceptable for a player with a third, a fourth and an eighth in the last five US Opens.

English, of course, was also runner-up in the PGA Championship last month and 12th in the US Masters so he's been excellent in the Majors this season.

Adding to all that, he also landed this column an 80/181.00 winner when capturing the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South - another course used for US Opens - earlier this year.

The image I have of him there is chewing gum and looking totally unflustered - on the outside at least.

As well as a good optic, keeping a calm head is an absolute must in this ultimate test of patience and English closed that event out by making birdie on the par-5 6th and then ticking off 12 pars to win by one.

Some other notable stats: he ranks 19th for SG: Putting this season and is 18th for 3-Putt Avoidance.

At the nearby Truist where he was 11th, English was 6th for SG: Off The Tee and he's ranked 18th, 12th and 21st in that metric in three tournaments since.

In other words, he's driving it better now than he did when scoring that gutsy win with 8-under at Torrey Pines.

The 35-year-old US Open specialist was 12th at Memorial on his last start and, like Straka and Young, heads to this toughest of tests high up in the non-existent-although-wouldn't-it-be-nice-to-have-stat - Strokes Gained: Confidence.

