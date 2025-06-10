US Open 2025: Dave Tindall's five to watch in Betfair's Birdie Bonus market

Dave picks out five players who could rack up early birdies

Betfair has a stunning free bet offer for the 2025 US Open.

Betfair's Birdie Bonus market hands out free bets for every birdie your win-only selection makes in the first round of the US Open.

What it means is that if you place a £5 bet or more in our Birdie Bonus market, each time the player you back to win the US Open picks up a shot at any hole during the first round you'll land a £1 free bet.

So, the ideal is backing a player who you think can actually win the tournament but also rack up plenty of birdies in round one to give you some free bets to sprinkle over the rest of the week.

Dave Tindall's five players to watch

Scottie Scheffler

A punt on Scottie Scheffler at short odds to win the tournament may be a little bit off-putting but if he can gift you some free bets too the appeal of backing the US Open favourite to land his fourth Major goes up a notch.

And there's good reason to think Scheffler can hit the birdie trail on day one and bank you some free £1 bets.

He's a strong starter in Majors and put four birdies and an eagle on his card on day one of this year's US PGA. Scheffler is 3rd for R1 scoring this season, with an average opening score of 67.75.

Sepp Straka

Why not head to the PGA Tour's most prolific birdie maker, especially as he's a valid option to win the tournament.

Straka ranks 1st for Birdie Average in 2025 and dotting red numbers on his scorecard has led him to two wins already and third place in the FedEx Cup standings.

An arrow straight driver, he should create more birdie chances than most as he'll be playing from the fairway more often that the majority of his rivals.

Ludvig Aberg

Aberg will attract his share of win bets so why not play him in this market and get those freebies too.

Birdies can be hard to come by in the US Open but the Swede dug out six of them in his opening round at Pinehurst No.2 last year and was the halfway leader before finishing 12th.

Aberg ranked tied third for birdies (22) in Canada last week after making six in his closer at Memorial the previous Sunday so he looks to be peaking at just the right time.

Bryson DeChambeau

It's hard to leave DeChambeau out of a preview like this given that he's a birdie machine and has two US Open wins to his name already.

The monster hitter led the field in birdies (17) when winning last year's US Open and no-one bettered DeChambeau's par breaker count (13 birdies and two eagles) in his first US Open at Winged Foot in 2020.

Less well reported is that he's been the first-round leader in each of the last three LIV tournaments so hopefully he can burst from the blocks again at a course where he was 15th in 2016 when not the player he is now.

Justin Thomas

JT's tied 32nd at Oakmont in 2016 seems fairly innocuous but despite finishing down the field, he made more birdies than anyone that week, totting up 17 in total.

He's been rather hit and miss this year as shown by making five birdies in round one of the US PGA but missing the cut but there is plenty to suggest he could challenge this week.

Thomas poured in 11 birdies on day one of his RBC Heritage win in April while he was tied fourth for birdies when runner-up in the Truist Championship at nearby Philly Cricket Club last month.

