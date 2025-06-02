US Open: Scheffler 16/5 favourite for fourth Major title after Memorial win

Scheffler to win fourth major title at US Open 2025 is 16/5 4.20

American is clear favourite ahead of McIlroy and DeChambeau

Get US Open tips for outright winner, first round, long odds and more

Scottie Scheffler is the favourite on the Betfair Exchange to win next week's US Open after he cruised to a comfortable victory at the Memorial Tournament.

The world's number one golfer is 4.216/5 to claim his fourth Major title at Oakmont Country Club when the US Open takes place there from 12-15 June.

US Masters winner Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau both come next in the market at 9.89/1.

Rawlings backs Scheffler as world number one wins again

With Scheffler looking peerless and hungry for more titles, it will be a brave punter who opposes him in the coming weeks.

He won the US PGA Championship in May and it would be no surprise to see him triumph at the year's third Major.

Betting.Betfair golf expert Steve Rawlings backed Scheffler to win the Memorial, explaining in his in-depth preview that, while he was usually reluctant to take odds as short as 3/14.00 on a golfer, he simply couldn't let the American go unbacked.

That proved to be a shrewd move as Steve reported in his weekly live golf blog and weekend de-brief, with Scheffler shooting a two-under-par 70 to beat Ben Griffin to the Memorial title by four shots.

Austrian Sepp Straka finished third on five under par.

It was the second year in a row in which Scheffler has won the Memorial. Tiger Woods is the only other player to enjoy consecutive triumphs at the tournament, recording three from 1999 - 2001.

Scheffler's current form is earning comparisons with Woods in his pomp. The latter has won 15 Major titles, so Scheffler has a long way to go if he is to emulate the three-time US Open champion. At just 28, however, Scheffler has time on his side.

The PGA Tour now moves to the Canadian Open, the final event before the world's best players will head to Oakmont for the big one.

Dave Tindall has already provided an early look at the US Open with two tips. For in-depth betting previews, with tips for outright winner, each-way picks, long odds shots and much more, reading Betting.Betfair's US Open blog.