The Punter's De-brief: Relentless Scheffler wins again and now 11/4 to win US Open

Having won his first individual PGA Tour event at the Charles Schwab Challenge the previous week, pre-event 90.089/1 chance, Ben Griffin, led the Memorial Tournament by two strokes after round one.

He was tied at the top with Canada's Nick Taylor at halfway and he was matched at 1.84/5 when he led the event by five strokes after eight holes of his third round, but he hit the brakes after that, bogeying his next four holes.

The defending champ, Scottie Scheffler, struggled on the greens all week long but he was never far away and when he birdied four of his last five holes on Saturday afternoon, he eased to the front with a round to go and the writing was on the wall.

The pre-event 3/14.00 chance was trading at 1.392/5 when he led by a stroke with 18 to play and although Griffin rallied late on with an eagle at 15 and a birdie at 16 to get to within two with two to play, a double bogey at 17 ended his challenge and Scheffler went on to win by four.

There was an air of inevitability about Scheffler's Memorial Tournament victory and he's starting to perform at a level comparable only with peak Tiger Woods at the turn of the century.

Like Woods, Scheffler is winning the same events and after his victory at Muirfield Village on Sunday, he's now won the US Masters, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Players Championship, the Phoenix Open, the Hero World Challenge, and the Memorial Tournament twice - and he's successfully defended the title at the last four named.

Scottie Scheffler's last 3 PGA Tour wins have been by 8, 5 and 4 strokes



3+ wins in same PGA Tour season by 4 shots or more, last 30 years



2000 Tiger Woods, 5

2003 Tiger Woods, 3

2024 Scottie Scheffler, 3

2025 Scottie Scheffler, 3 -- Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) June 1, 2025

His current form figures now read an impressive 2-4-8-1-1-4-1, and odds of 3/14.00 on the Exchange about him winning the third major of the year - the US Open at Oakmont next week - are not too short. He's just 11/43.75 on the Sportsbook.

Another Reitan rally not quite enough

Over on the DP World Tour, having traded at as short as 1.834/5 during the third round on Saturday, pre-event 160.0159/1 chance, Marcel Schneider, began the final round of the Austrian Alpine Open leading fellow German, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, by a stroke but the pair were tied after the opening hole when Schneider missed an eight-footer for par.

From way off the pace, the Soudal Open winner, Kristoffer Retain, soon put in a charge and having been matched at huge odds in-running once again (hit 920.0919/1 on Saturday night), he was matched at as low as 3/14.00 to repeat his feat in Belgium before ultimately coming up two shots shy.

Having been matched at 1000.0999/1 and having trailed by nine in a tie for 22nd with a round to go, the Norwegian had beaten Ewen Ferguson and Darius van Driel in a playoff following a sensational nine-under-par 62 on Sunday and he went even lower in Austria!

Having started the final day trailing by eight in a tied for 14th, Reitan had a putt for an eagle and an 11-under-par 59 on the 18th hole and had the leaders not performed as well as they had, he'd have won back-to-back from miles back.

After a nice par save from a tricky spot adjacent to a greenside bunker at the opening hole, Von Dellingshausen played superbly all day.

He bogeyed the tough sixth hole but seized the imitative around the turn, birdying eight and ten and eagling nine.

In search of his first win on the DP World Tour, and with form figures reading MC-MC-MC-44-MC, Von Dellingshausen certainly wasn't on my radar and having been matched at a high of 500.0499/1 before the off, he was generally an unfancied 360.0359/1 chance.

Germans command respect in Austria

Von Dellingshausen had finished runner-up in Austria at the Euram Bank Open on the HotelPlanner Tour in July last year and he'd never finished any worse than 28th in four previous visits to Austria.

The first edition of the Austrian Open was won by fellow German, Bernard Langer, back in 1990, and although Von Dellingshausen is only the fourth German to take the title, three of the top five and ties were German this year and a German has finished second in each of the last three editions of the event.

Schneider also finished second in 2020 and Max Keiffer lost to John Catlin in extra time in the previous edition of the event in 2021.

The Germans get plenty of support from just across the border and they're well worth considering in this event in future.

Odds-on shots on Saturday need to be taken on

I distinctly recall my esteemed colleague, Paul Krishnamurty, telling me many years ago that anyone trading at odds-on during round three should be opposed. And he's not wrong.

I wouldn't be in a rush to take on Scheffler at present, but mere mortals do need to be taken on when they go odds-on with so much of a tournament to go.

Griffin hit odds-on with more than a round and a half to go at Memorial and Schneider was odds-on on Saturday afternoon before Von Dellingshausen eagled the 18th in Austria.

Both men were odds-against with a round to go and neither really looked like winning on Sunday.

