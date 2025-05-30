The Punter's In-Play Blog: Leader worth taking on at Muirfield Village

Colonial winner shows the way in Ohio

Defending champ with a solid start

Prolific Taylor chanced at a big price

09:40 - May 30, 2025

The second round of the Austrian Alpine Open is well underway on the DP World Tour and the first-round leader, Marcel Schneider, who was generally a 160.0159/1 chance before the off, is still in front after 12 holes of his second round but my sole selection, Eugenio Chacarra, has made a nice move and he's now within two.

I'll be back this evening or tomorrow morning with a look at that event, once they reach the halfway stage, but for now I'm going to concentrate on the PGA Tour's Signature Event, the Memorial Tournament, where last week's Charles Schwab Challenge winner, Ben Griffin, shows the way after round one.

Griffin wasn't an entirely convincing winner at Colonial, but he's carried his form over to Muirfield Village and having finished his opening round in style with four birdies in the last five holes, including this remarkable three at 18, he leads by two.

Here's the top 10 after the opening round, with prices to back at 9:30.

Ben Griffin -7 7.26/1

Collin Morikawa -5 5.85/1

Max Homa -4 24.023/1

Shane Lowry -3 18.017/1

Keegan Bradley -3 26.025/1

Nick Taylor -3 70.069/1

Scottie Scheffler -2 3.7511/4

Si Woo Kim -2 29.028/1

Andrew Novak -2 40.039/1

Akshay Bhatia -2 55.054/1

-1 and 44.043/1 bar

The defending champion, Scottie Scheffler, rode his luck at times in round one, avoiding water narrowly on a couple of occasions but he's still very much the man to beat after his two-under-par 70 yesterday afternoon.

Having backed Scheffler before the off, it was tempting to just wait and see what today brings but I've got involved in three markets this morning.

In the outright market, I was happy to have a small wager on the prolific Canadian, Nick Taylor, who sits tied for fourth after day one.

He's an in-and-out performer but with five PGA Tour titles to his name, he knows how to win when he gets a sniff and it's perhaps not surprising to see him find a bit of form a week before his national title.

He won the Canadian Open two years ago and since then he's also won the Phoenix Open in February last year and the Sony Open back in January.

All three of those victories came in extra time, demonstrating just how tough a competitor he is when he gets into contention and given he's no bigger than 50/151.00 on the High Street, I was happy to back him at 70.069/1.

I don't have any stats on this but it's not unusual to see someone win a tournament and then start nicely the following week before fading and with that in mind, I'm happy to take on the leader after round one, Griffin, in the place markets.

In the last 30 years, 18 players have held a clear advantage after round one at Muirfield Village and Collin Morikawa, who beat Justin Thomas in a playoff at the Workday Open in 2020 after Thomas had been matched at as low as 1.031/33, is the only one of the 18 to go on to win.

Only six of the 18 men to hold a clear lead after the first round finished inside the top five after 72 holes (33%) and 10 of the 18 didn't even finish inside the top 10.

Admittedly, it's not a huge sample size but it's enough to convince me to take on Griffin at long odds-on in the Top 10 Finish market and a shade of odds-on in the Top 5 Finish market.

Griffin could well have been playing on adrenalin having won his first PGA Tour title as recently as Sunday and you don't have to be off your game by much to score some big numbers here.

The in-form world number five, Thomas, shot 80 yesterday and that wasn't even the worst round of day. Daniel Berger shot 81.

Austrian Alpine Open Pre-Event Pick:

Eugenio Chacarra @ 34.033/1

Memorial Tournament Pre-event Pick:

Scottie Scheffler @ 4.03/1

In-Play Trades:

Nick Taylor to win @ 70.069/1

Ben Grifin Top 5 Finish lay @ 1.9110/11

Ben Griffin Top 10 Finish lay @ 1.422/5

