US Masters: Betfair tipster's 100/1 winner as Rose blooms at Augusta

Betfair golf tipster Dave Tindall enjoyed a 100/1101.00 winner at the US Masters as Justin Rose topped the leaderboard and the birdies chart after round one.

Dave recommended punters back Rose at the triple figure odds to hit the most birides on Thursday at Augusta and so it proved as the Englishman enjoyed a fantastic day in the Georgia sun.

"Rose remains a force here," wrote Dave and so it proved as the 44-year-old finished seven under to sit three shots clear at the top of the leader board.

Dave was tipping players to help punters take advantage of Betfair's Birdie Bonus at the Masters.

A 100/1 winner for @DaveTindallgolf 👏



He tipped Justin Rose to have the most birdies in R1 and he did so with 8!#themasters2025 https://t.co/oLdQlJyeWv pic.twitter.com/96QGck0K3L -- Betfair (@Betfair) April 11, 2025

Pre-tournament, Rose was matched at a high of 340.00339/1 on Betfair to win the year's first Major championship. Now he has been backed in to 9.28/1 on the Exchange.

There is still a long way to go, with the second of four rounds starting today, and it will take nerves of steel for Rose to maintain his position until the conclusion on Sunday.

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler sits tied for second - with Ludvig Aberg and Corey Conners - and is the 3.711/4 favourite on the Betfair Exchange to win what would be a third Green Jacket in four years.

Rory McIlroy made a strong start but went into the water on the 15th, denting his hopes of completing a career grand slam by winning the Masters for the first time. He sits tied for 27th at par and is out to 14.013/1 on the Exchange.

Punters prefer the chance of Aberg winning and the Swede is the second favourite in the market at 7.87/1.

The action resumes this afternoon UK time and you can keep up with the best betting angles by following Steve Rawlings' Masters live-blog.