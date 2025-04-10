The Punter's US Masters In-Play Blog: Rose blooming again at Augusta

Rose odds-on to lead after round one

Scheffler posts stress-free 68

20:55 - April 10, 2025

The defending champ, Scottie Scheffler, was matched at as low as 3.412/5 to win the US Masters when he hit the par five 13th green in two but a three-putt followed, along with a par on the par five 15th, and he finished up posting a very neat and tidy bogey-free four under-par 68.

After his birdie at four, he holed another birdie bomb on the par three 16th so one could argue he made a couple of putts he wouldn't have expected to make but it was an impressive and stress-free start to his defence.

As highlighted in the Find Me a 100 Winner column, Justin Rose was on the radar before the off and this year he's looking to end day one of the US Masters in front for a fifth time.

He's currently six-under-par through 12, two clear of the rest, and he's been matched at as short as 1.75/7 in the 1st Round Leader market.

Rory McIlroy started slightly scruffily but after great par saving putts at two, four and five, and birdies at three and eight, he's started nicely enough.

I'll be back in the morning but it's worth highlighting now, for anyone playing in-running, that up with the pace is the place to be here.

Tiger Woods sat tied for 11th and four off the lead after the opening round in 2019 but that's the only time any winner has sat outside the top ten after round one since he sat tied for 33rd and seven off the lead 20 years ago. And 2005 was the last time the winner failed to break par on day one.

Tiger and Phil Mickelson have repeatedly bucked the trends at Augusta and they're the only two men to win the event having finished day one outside of the top 10 since Mark O'Meara won from tied 25th and five off the pace 27 years ago.

The last 19 winners, and 72 of the 88 previous champions, were all inside the top 11 after 18 holes so we need to be concentrating on the leaders.

17:05 - April 10, 2025

The 89th edition of the US Masters is underway and Wolverhampton's Aaron Rai, who's playing Augusta for the first time, is the early pacesetter.

The pre-event 310.0309/1 chance, who was matched for plenty at in excess of 400.0399/1, has already been matched at as low as 25.024/1 and at as low as 5.59/2 to lead after round one but there's obviously a very long way to go.

The well-fancied pair of Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas have started fairly slowly but the defending champ, Scottie Scheffler, has started nicely, thanks to a birdie at the par five second and this monster birdie putt at the fourth.

LIV star, Joaquin Niemann, opened up with birdies at one, two and four and he's been matched at as low as 11.010/1 already but none of my three pre-event picks have started yet and Rory McIlroy tees off at 18:12 UK Time.

Pre-event Picks:

Rory McIlroy @ 8.615/2

Brooks Koepka @ 44.043/1

Sepp Straka @ 90.089/1

