Masters Find Me a 100 Winner Special: Augusta bets at 99/1 and 199/1

When 150.0149/1 chance Angel Cabrera edged out Chad Campbell and Kenny Perry in extra-time at the 2009 US Masters he was the third triple-figure priced winner in-a-row, following victories for Zach Johnson in 2007 and Trever Immelman in '08.

There was a similar run of results a decade earlier between 1998 and 2000, when Mark O'Meara, Jose Maria Olazabal and Vijay Singh all won at juicy odds so it's maybe a bit odd that we've gone 16 years without an outsider slipping on a Green Jacket.

Hideki Matsuyama, who was a 70.069/1 chance in 2021, is the only winner in the last six years to be priced up at any bigger than 20/121.00 so we appear to be up against it, but this could be the year that all changes.

The last three winners had all won three times earlier in the year and nobody in the field has more than two in 2025, so something has to give.

As highlighted in the preview, I like Rory McIlroy towards the head of the market, but he's flattered to deceive at Augusta on numerous occasions and there are negatives about most of the market leaders. So it's not inconceivable that we will see a few longshots contend this year. I've picked out two.

The 2018 US Masters winner Patrick Reed was trading at 160.0159/1 this time last week, so I've thought hard about putting him up at just 100.099/1, but I can see why he's shortened up so much.

Reed, who has finished fourth and 12th in the last two editions, is in better form this time around and like many a US Masters winner, he has a recent victory to his name, having won the Hong Kong Open on the Asian Tour at the end of November, where he shot 59 in round three.

Reed went quiet after a pair of top 10 finishes on the DP World Tour in January - in Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah - but he bounced back to form in Macau a couple of weeks ago, leading through the first three rounds before losing out to Carlos Ortiz in round four.

After a week off, Reed's US Masters price collapsed on Friday when he shot 67 around Doral to lead the LIV Golf Miami event, despite double-bogeying his last hole of the day.

Reed, who went on to finish seventh in Florida last week, is bidding to become the 19th man to win multiple US Masters titles and the fact that he's been leading after round one in each of his last two starts bodes well.

In 11 previous appearances, he's only broken 70 on day one twice - when he won the title in 2018 and when he finished 10th two years later - so if he can get off to a fast start again this week, we should get a run for our money.

Reed is far from the only experienced player with a chance this week and three Augusta vets came close to inclusion in the portfolio.

The three-time winner Phil Mickelson, who finished second two years ago when out of form, will have his supporters at 190.0189/1. As Matt Cooper highlights in his Player Guide, Lefty might be worth listening to given he was bullish about his game before he caused a massive shock at the US PGA Championship in 2021.

Mickelson has finished third, 19th and sixth in his last three starts on the LIV circuit so he's in fine fettle and year after year older former-winners put their experience to good use here.

Given he's led the US Masters after round one four times previously, that he's twice finished second (traded at odds-on in 2017) here, and that he finished tied for second in the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon, I'm surprised to see Justin Rose trading at as high as 160.0159/1.

I came close to including another veteran looking for his second major championship, Jason Day, who won the US PGA Championship 10 years ago. The Aussie has been in decent form this year and, although he hasn't shone here recently, with course form figures reading 2-W-3-20-28-10-22-20-5-MC-MC-39-30, he's an interesting runner at a triple-figure price too.

But I'm happy to take a chance on someone inside the world's top 10 who is trading at 200.0199/1.

We haven't seen a debutant winner of the US Masters since 1979 but there has to be compromise somewhere when picking out a longshot. In addition to the aforementioned Day, we've seen some other top-class acts come close on their first visit.

Jordan Spieth finished tied for second in 2014, alongside another first timer, Jonas Blixt, and we've seen three debutants finish second in the last five years alone - Ludvig Aberg, Will Zalatoris and Sungjae Im - so it's certainly not inconceivable that a first-timer gets over the line.

Maybe this is the year the most rolled out stat in US Masters history gets consigned to the bin?

Of the 21 first-timers in the field this time around, Davis Thompson, Aaron Rai, Kevin Yu, Nico Echavarria, Matt McCarty, Rafael Campos, Thomas Detry, Brain Campbell and Joe Highsmith are all in the field for the first time having won on the PGA Tour in the last 10 months. But the debutant I like is the in-form RSM Classic winner, Maverick McNealy.

Since winning in Georgia back in November, the 29-year-old Californian has ticked over superbly and, with 2025 form figures reading 8-45-52-40-9-2-MC-MC-32-3, he could be the one to bust the trend.

Now working with the brilliant coach, Butch Harmon, who knows Augusta like the back of his hand, McNealy is up to number 10 in the Official World Rankings, and nobody hit more greens in regulation at TPC San Antonio last week than McNealy when he finished third behind Brian Harman.

