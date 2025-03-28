2025 Masters Player Guide: Profiles and betting angles of the top 50 in the field

Profiles of the top 50 contenders for the US Masters

The Masters starts on April 10. Read Dave Tindall's guide to the 2025 Masters here!

Scottie Scheffler

Masters record (most recent result on the right): 19-18-1-10-1

Cuts feature significantly in the recent history of the World No. 1. On the one hand, and even taking into account the modern PGA Tour schedule, it is remarkable that he last missed a cut in August 2022. On the other hand (literally), he sliced his right mitt on a wine glass at Christmas. The injury delayed his return to action and his form has been down on the last three years ever since. That said, a top 20, at the very least, would be no surprise because he's not only 5-for-5 at gaining them in the event, he's also 12-for-14 in the majors since the start of 2020, and he looked more himself when second in the Houston Open at the end of March.

Angle? He's bettered par in 10 of his last 12 circuits of Augusta National and fans of ridiculous quirks might like to note that seven of his 10 weekend laps have required exactly 71 strokes.

First round/birdie record? He's only 91st for Birdie Average in 2025 but has ranked top four in the last three full campaigns and his last three Augusta Thursdays reaped 69-68-66.

Rory McIlroy

Masters record: 20-MC-15-40-25-8-4-10-7-5-21-5-MC-2-MC-22

An awareness that he hasn't won a major since 2014, and the knowledge that a green jacket would complete the Grand Slam, are obvious shadows that hang over every drive the Northern Irishman takes up Magnolia Lane, but in better news this is the first time he's made that journey with two wins under his belt for the year. Key to success would be avoiding early mistakes. His last six starts have included at least one over-par round before the cut and in the last two years he's needed 77 blows on Friday. Win this week, however, and the year will become very enticing with the PGA Championship at his favourite course and the Open on his home soil.

Angle? Eight of his last 10 final round scores at Augusta beat par and seven were sub-70.

First round/birdie record? He made 20 birdies in both his two wins this year.

Ludvig Åberg

Masters record: 2

The Swede is the professional golf equivalent of a refreshing cold glass of water on a boiling hot day: he's pleasant, smiles a lot, wastes no time playing, and his swing is a thing of apparently ludicrous simplicity. He opened with a 73 last year but then followed with rounds of 69-70-69 to grab second and there was a short period when he looked like a plausible champion. "Surreal," he said afterwards. "To feel the nerves and feel the pressure walking down the last couple holes is what you dream of."

Angle? After finishing second last year - his major debut - he was also the solo halfway leader in the US Open before finishing T12.

First round/birdie record? The greens at Augusta are supposed to be difficult for rookies. Not Åberg - he ranked first for SG Putting last year.

Jon Rahm

Masters record: 27-4-9-7-5-27-1-45

The Spaniard's defence of the title last year hurt. "I played bad and now I have to put the jacket on somebody else," he said. The fact he gave it to Scheffler ought, however, to be a little reminder that Masters champions struggle to defend but love their return a year later - Scheffler was the ninth multiple Masters champion to win for a second time two years after his first.

Angle? Last year he maintained one weekend trend (for the sixth time in eight rounds he failed to break par in the third round) but broke another (his final round 76 was a first failure to break 72 on Sunday since his debut and he's 5-for-8 at going sub-70).

First round/birdie record? Fluctuating: eight first rounds, four over-par efforts, two 69s, and a sparkling 65 to tie the early lead in 2023.

Bryson DeChambeau

Masters record: 21-38-29-34-46-MC-MC-6

A sensational first round 65 last year was followed by three failures to break 73 but his Sunday evening assessment was chipper. "It made me feel like I could do it," he said. "There were a couple of moments out there where I got the tingles. I'm excited for the future." For all that, he's failed to match par never mind better it in 12 of his last 15 rounds.

Angle? Since his two wins on LIV in late 2023 he's been nothing more than solid there while regaining his major championship magic: he followed last year's bold effort here with second in the PGA Championship and then US Open triumph.

First round/birdie record? Volatile! Eight first rounds, four failures to break 74 but also a tied for the lead 66 and a solo lead 65.

Collin Morikawa

Masters record: 44-18-5-10-3

"After watching Scottie today I know it's doable for me," he said last year after playing alongside the eventual champion. Unfortunately, the very next major witnessed a bad case of deja vu as he accompanied Xander Schauffele on his route to success. He was a good finisher early in his career so it's a conundrum. He argues: "Early in my career I hit the ball great, putted great, things were easy. Last year I was always fighting my swing and that makes it much harder."

Angle? That Sunday itch refuses to be scratched. The first nine times he was top three with 18 holes to play in his career he won four times. The next nine have reaped zero wins.

First round/birdie record? He currently leads the 2025 seasonal Birdie Average stats.

Justin Thomas

Masters record: 39-22-17-12-4-21-8-MC-MC

"I feel like it's close, I'm doing a lot of things right," he insisted last month when addressing the lack of a win since the 2022 PGA Championship. His performance in the Players Championship, however, (a 78 followed by a blistering 62) was reminiscent of his Masters record in that it was pure boom and bust. Take a look at these pre-weekend scores at Augusta: 74-67, 73-68, 73-67, 76-67, 70-78, 72-79. So often he's fighting to make the cut or he's wasting a solid start.

Angle? The threat of one big score is real. In his last eight majors, he has carded a 78, a 77, a 79, an 82, an 81 and a 78 (each of them in different weeks) before the cut.

First round/birdie record? He's currently ranking second for Birdie Average in 2025.

Xander Schauffele

Masters record: 50-2-17-3-MC-10-8

"I'm pretty comfortable here," he said of Augusta in 2023. "I've given myself a chance to win a couple of times. Got that in the back pocket." It was about as near as the Californian got to declaring confidence because he is mostly very cagey and this time last year folk thought he had reason to be. This column even described him as "the major championship middle lane hogger" owing to his habit of finishing top 20 without winning but he hung tough and won two of them last year.

Angle? He did card a Sunday 81 at TPC Sawgrass but the major record remains relentless. It's now 23 top 20s in 30 starts (and currently 11 on the trot).

First round/birdie record? When finishing second in 2019 he made 25 birdies - no-one has equalled that weekly total since.

Hideki Matsuyama

Masters record: 27-54-MC-5-7-11-19-32-13-1-14-16-39

Last year's performance was flat but it was also just a second failure to record a top 20 finish in his last 10 starts and he has 23 top 20s in his 47 major championship starts. He won the bronze medal at last summer's Olympics Games in Paris, won the Fed St Jude Championship in fine style shortly after, and added victory in The Sentry in the first start of 2025 but has been subdued since.

Angle? It didn't matter when he won in 2021 but it might be worth noting that he hasn't broken par in a final round since 2018

First round/birdie record? Last year was a big dip on his birdies - the first time since 2014 that he didn't average at least three par breakers a lap.

Joaquin Niemann

Masters record: MC-40-35-16-22

Undoubtedly one of the hottest form players in the world right now but it might not have helped his cause that Phil Mickelson drew unnecessary attention by suggesting he might be the world's number one. The Chilean's six wins in his last 29 starts is elite stuff but his T16 at Augusta two years ago remains his major championship best after 22 appearances. He'll bust that poor trend sooner or later, though.

Angle? If he gets to the final tee in the lead beware. In 2023 he said: "I've been struggling on the 18th tee shot. Tried something different today. It didn't work."

First round/birdie record? He's beaten par in each of his last three Masters starting laps.

Jordan Spieth

Masters record: 2-1-2-11-3-21-46-3-MC-4-MC

"I feel like I'd like it to be boring," the 2015 champion said after his TPC Sawgrass card was littered with both high and low numbers. You suspect he's never going to be a boring player and who would actually want him to become that? He nearly won on his Masters debut, did win the following year, and should have won on defence. He did it all while fidgeting with his shirt, blathering at his ball, and holing putts the length of train journeys.

Angle? His Augusta best is very, very good (leader or co-leader after nine of his first 17 rounds there) but his bad is very bad (five of his last eight scores were 74+).

First round/birdie record? Carding 20 birdies in a week at the Masters is a rare feat but Spieth has done it no less than four times and made 28 when he won in 2015.

Brooks Koepka

Masters record: 33-21-11-2-7-MC-MC-2-45

After starting the 2023 tournament with rounds of 65-67 to grab the halfway lead he closed 73-75 and then he carded 73-73-76-75 last year. Given that he shot 74-75 and 75-75 in the two missed cuts before that means he's 2-for-12 at breaking 73 in the last four tournaments. He makes a good case that the missed cuts came when he was far from 100% fit but it's an odd record book.

Angle? He's gone five majors without a top 20 having notched 25 in the 34 he played before then.

First round/birdie record? Six of his nine first round scores failed to break 73 but two of the other three efforts earned him a share of the first round lead. Pure feast or famine.

Patrick Cantlay

Masters record: 47-MC-9-17-MC-39-14-22

The inscrutable Californian is an eight-time winner on the PGA, but his last victory came in mid-2022. Meanwhile, having recorded just two major top 10s in his first 22 starts, he's added three in his last nine (and seven of those were top 25s). He likes Augusta, saying: "I love fast, old-school putting greens and this week is the apex of that."

Angle? For most of his major championship career he never even got into contention, but he was fourth after 54 holes in the 2023 Masters and top three all week during last year's US Open.

First round/birdie record? A Steady Eddie: four of his last five Masters started with a 70 or a 71.

Tommy Fleetwood

Masters record: MC-17-36-19-46-14-33-3

We noted last year that the Englishman performs better at Augusta in even years and he duly made it four top 20s in those years (versus four failures to break the top 30 in the odd years). Of course, that's almost certainly a coincidence but what might not be is that his best putting year was 2020 when the event was played in November. If he could find something with the putter he might capitalise on a good long game (he's ranked top eight for Greens in Regulation in three of the last four Masters).

Angle? He broke a horrible trend last Masters Sunday. His 69 was his first sub-73 final round score in seven attempts.

First round/birdie record? He's not been a quick starter - yet to rank top 20 after 18 holes.

Tyrrell Hatton

Masters record: MC-44-56-MC-18-52-34-9

"It's a hard golf course, one that I've always really struggled on," the Englishman said last year despite a top 10. "It doesn't suit my shot shape and I'm not going to change how I play golf just to get around one golf course," he continued before explaining a rarely discussed difficulty for faders: "They just love having trees on the front left of tee boxes. It'd be nice if they put a few on the right to mess (drawers) up for a change." In red hot form before and after Christmas, he's struggled since the end of January.

Angle? He's never equalled, never mind beaten, par in the second round, and never beaten it in the third round.

First round/birdie record? Made a career-best 18 par breakers at Augusta last year.

Viktor Hovland

Masters record: 32-21-27-7-MC

The contrast between the Norwegian's cheerful smile and the savagery of his swing is something of a marvel - from cheeky younger brother to rampaging Viking. The disparity between his golf up to the end of 2023 and since has been similarly profound. That year he won three times on the PGA Tour, including the Tour Championship, and starred for Europe in the Ryder Cup. Since he has looked lost, made five changes of coach, but after victory in the Valspar Championship is he back to his best?

Angle? Even in the doldrums, he managed third in last year's PGA Championship.

First round/birdie record? He tied the first round lead with a 65 two years ago.

Will Zalatoris

Masters record: 2-6-9

The 28-year-old hit the pro ranks post-lockdown and was an immediate major championship phenom finishing top 10 seven times in the next nine of them. He freely admitted that the stringency of the long game test in the majors plays to his strength (he is excellent tee-to-green but is a dodgy putter) and it has certainly proved to be the case at Augusta. Injury continues to limit his form, however, and his last three major performances failed to reap one top 40.

Angle? He's really taken to the Sunday pin placements, carding rounds of 70, 67 and 69.

First round/birdie record? With opening laps of 70-71-70 he's broken par every Thursday he's played.

Shane Lowry

Masters record: MC-39-MC-MC-25-21-3-16-43

Strokes Gained stats back up the notion that Lowry has learned to love Augusta. He's ranked first and third Off the Tee, first and fifth for Approach, fourth and 10th Around the Green, and fourth for putting. The latter coincided with his third place and, given his difficulties otherwise on the greens, he'll need a warm putter to take advantage of that long game confidence.

Angle? The Irishman loves the majors, he contended in two of them last year (the PGA Championship and Open) and he's an exceptional ticker off of top 30s: 17 of them in his last 24 of them, in fact.

First round/birdie record? He's been inside the top 10 after 18 holes in two of the last four Masters.

Akshay Bhatia

Masters record: 35

Eleven years ago the 23-year-old made his way down Magnolia Lane for the first time, not in the Masters, of course, but in the inaugural Drive, Chip and Putt event at Augusta for kids. Last year he returned on a quest for the Green Jacket, a week after landing the second win of his PGA Tour career. It's not the only worthy nugget worth recalling because he's also a lefty and they often play Augusta well.

Angle? Maybe wait a while? He was appropriately good with his drives and putts, and excellent with his chips last year, but he struggled with his approaches.

First round/birdie record? Currently wild: in his two Florida Swing starts he carded a 79 at Bay Hill and a 67 at Sawgrass that had him one shot off the lead.

Cameron Smith

Masters record: 55-5-51-2-10-3-34-6

The 31-year-old is a fan of Augusta explaining that it reminds him of the Melbourne sandbelt and fires his creativity. The concern would be the lack of a win since mid-2023 but he was a six-time top three finisher last year so he wasn't far from adding to the trophy cabinet. He's made a slow start to 2025, though, and is yet to record a top 10 finish.

Angle? His positivity about the test is backed up by the facts with five top 10s in eight starts and four of those in his last five visits. He's 4-for 23 in the other majors (admittedly the 2022 Open win trumps the Augusta consistency).

First round/birdie record? He's been inside the top 20 after 18 holes in six of the last seven Masters.

Corey Conners

Masters record: MC-46-10-8-6-MC-35

The Canadian's long game has proved itself a fine fit for Augusta National. In fact, he not only finished top 10 every year between 2020 and 2022, he's also 5-for-5 at ranking top 30 for Driving Accuracy in the years he made the cut and also 100% in those events at ranking top 20 for Greens in Regulation.

Angle? In stark contrast to his long game quality, his seven visits to Augusta have proved problematic with for his short game. He's saved par from off the greens at a rate of just 39% through his seven starts.

First round/birdie record? He's been inside the top 10 after 18 holes in two of the last three Masters.

Dustin Johnson

Masters record: 30-38-38-13-MC-6-4-10-2-1-MC-12-48-MC

That run of five Masters top 10s seen above came in six years rather than five because of that infamous (and definitely mysterious) trip down the stairs of his accommodation ahead of the 2017 event. Had he been more careful he insisted: "I'd have two green jackets." Since winning LIV Las Vegas in February last year his form has been poor, but a 63 earned him a first round lead at LIV Singapore last month - a sign of life?

Angle? His last four scores at Augusta are wince-inducing: 78-75-78-79.

First round/birdie record? Before last year's rotten 78, he had a run of four under-par starts in five Masters.

Maverick McNealy

Masters record: Debut

An 18-time PGA Tour top 10 finisher ahead of finally breaking through with a victory at last November's RSM Classic, the Californian almost made it two wins in no time when second at Torrey Pines in the Genesis Invitational. The RSM win earned his first crack at the Masters but not his first time at Augusta National. He's a well-connected fella and was flown out with his father and brothers for "the coolest two day boys' trip of all time" when he was at college.

Angle? He remains raw in the majors with just eight starts and only two cuts made.

First round/birdie record? He ranks top 20 for Birdie Average this season.

Russell Henley

Masters record: MC-31-21-11-15-30-4-39

Discussing his 2023 fourth place last year he said: "I had a chance most of the day and it was great to feel in control under pressure." Last year he gained more experience in the heat of major battle when seventh in the US Open and second in the Open. A Georgia native, he was a frequent Augusta visitor as a patron, is a regular practice partner of former winner Larry Mize, his birthday falls on Saturday and he won this year's Arnold Palmer Invitational. Sneaky good.

Angle? He's beaten par in each of his last six Masters final rounds - can he get into the mix again and repeat that?

First round/birdie record? He's inside the top 10 for both First Round Score and Birdie Average this season.

Tony Finau

Masters record: 10-5-38-10-35-26-55

The Utah man spent all week on the front page of the leaderboard at last summer's US Open to land a first major top 10 since mid-2021. It is notable for being his only major top 10 in his last 14 starts which contrasts with the nine in 13 that went before. In his last three Masters starts he's recorded his best Driving Accuracy and Greens in Regulation numbers but also his worst short game stats which has cost him.

Angle? He had a Sunday 66 on debut but he hasn't broken par in the final round in six tries since and last year he needed 80 blows.

First round/birdie record? An impressively solid starter: 6-for-7 at breaking par in round one.

Jason Day

Masters record: 2-WD-3-20-28-10-22-20-5-MC-MC-39-30

If there was significant promise in the Aussie's early Augusta adventures, it's a tougher task for him now. His 2011 debut was strong, he was the halfway leader in 2013 and genuinely contended in 2016 and 2019, but the last four appearances have been a struggle. There have been signs of the old glory (a first round 67 in 2023 and a final round 69 from off the pace last year) but there have also been some big numbers, and the dodgy back threat is always a worry.

Angle? He's beaten par just twice in his last 11 Augusta laps (and six of those scores were 75+).

First round/birdie record? That round one 67 in 2023 contrasts with his Thursday efforts before and after (a 77 and a 75).

Robert MacIntyre

Masters record: 12-23

The Scotsman is yet to taste the thrill of contending at Augusta, but his first two visits have been much more promising than most - perhaps because, like Bhatia, he's part of the new era of lefties. His Tee to Green numbers reflect his results (29th and 28th), but he's always ranked top 20 for Around the Green and Putting. It's also important to note that the now two-time PGA Tour winner made his two previous Augusta visits in 2021 and 2022.

Angle? If he can improve his long game while maintaining a fondness for the greens, another solid effort might be in the offing.

First round/birdie record? On his Augusta debut in 2021 he made 21 birdies, two more than anyone else managed.

Tom Kim

Masters record: 16-30

On debut in 2023 the Korean superstar said that Augusta "suits my eye" and, having been good from the tee then, he thrived with approaches last year (ranking second in the field). He's done well in the majors. He was fifth after 18 holes in last year's PGA Championship; has finished T23, eighth and T26 in the US Open; and was second in the 2023 Open.

Angle? If we've learned one thing about Kim it is that he's a natural showman and maybe the final round at Augusta represents the sort of stage he likes to perform on (he carded a 70 on debut and a 66 last year).

First round/birdie record? Only two players made more birdies than Kim did in last year's tournament.

Max Homa

Masters record: MC-MC-48-43-3

Having gone 16 major championship starts without a top 10, Homa's third place in last year's event was a second in a row. "Bittersweet," was his conclusion. "Because I have not performed in (the majors) and I didn't sneak my way in with a 65. I had to sleep on this this feeling and with this monkey on my back. I think it will change some things and in other ways it'll change nothing at all." In point of fact he's struggled since then and in all events not just the majors.

Angle? His form in 2025 has been getting worse not better. He needs a big boost from last year's memories.

First round/birdie record? He's broken par in three of his five Augusta first rounds but his current Thursday form is poor.

Sahith Theegala

Masters record: 9-45

"I played great all week," he said of his debut in 2023 before admitting: "I made so many mental mistakes, just got a little antsy and tried to push things." His second visit was a little different as he made the cut but failed to break 74 in any of his laps of the course. He bounced back in the PGA Championship, sitting inside the top three through 54 holes before falling backwards with a 73 for T12.

Angle? He's endured a bad start to 2025, recording poor Strokes Gained Off the Tee and Approach stats.

First round/birdie record? He circled just seven par breakers in 72 holes last year.

Sam Burns

Masters record: MC-29-MC

A third round 65 - in calmer conditions than the leaders experienced - allowed the American to hit second place going into the final round of last year's Open. Vital experience of contending but an 80 saw him drift back to T30. He also carded an 80 in round one of last year's Masters which is an unwanted double.

Angle? Just one major finish better than T20 is poor from 18 starts and his form has dipped this year.

First round/birdie record? Varied. Very varied! 75 on debut. 68 in 2023. 80 last year.

Min Woo Lee

Masters record: 14-MC-22

After a promising Augusta debut, the ebullient Aussie made a fatal Masters mistake in entering for a second time with high expectations before rebounding nicely last year. The weakness of his game is with approaches and that's been apparent in his three starts. To contend he'll need an outlier week with his irons but a first PGA Tour victory two weeks ago was great prep.

Angle? He's been very solid in his early majors, especially in America (7-for-9 at finishing top 30).

First round/birdie record? Hmm. He's yet to break 73 in round one (or round two).

Sepp Straka

Masters record: 30-46-16

"I'm comfortable here," the Austrian said last year and it has double meaning (he's spent most of his life in Georgia and the course hasn't terrified him). He ranked eighth for Tee to Green last year while acknowledging that his putter let him down. He ranked 14th with it on debut but 50th last year.

Angle? He's had a few difficulties with the Saturday pins at Augusta carding 76, 74, 74 in his trio of third laps.

First round/birdie record? He ranks top five for Birdie Average on the PGA Tour this year.

Sung Jae Im

Masters record: 2-MC-8-16-MC

A strong weekend saw the Korean finish seventh in last summer's Open and break two unwanted major records: it was the first cut he'd made in the 2024 majors and his first major top 10 away from Augusta National. A worry would be his form. He typically builds runs of struggles or solidity and it's currently the former.

Angle? His last four second round scores (all in April, his debut was in November) have been 80-74-76-74.

First round/birdie record? Take note if it's damp because in 2020's November tournament Im carded a joint-best-for-that-year 24 birdies.

Wyndham Clark

Masters record: MC

The 2023 US Open champion's Masters debut was a little humbling with scores of 73-78. He hit the ball long and straight from the tee, but finding green proved tricky and saving par from off them even more so.

Angle? His wonderful US Open triumph at LA GC remains a remarkable outlier - it's his only major championship top 30 in 12 starts and he's only made the top 50 twice, too.

First round/birdie record? He's a two-time first round leader in 2025 (in the Phoenix Open and Arnold Palmer Invitational).

Cameron Young

Masters record: MC-7-9

The New Yorker's two top 10s at Augusta have been built on typically impressive driving (first and sixth Off the Tee), surprisingly good putting (sixth and 12th), but stymied by appalling chipping (61st and 55th). Nonetheless, he's ended seven of the tournament's last eight rounds in the top 10.

Angle? His 14 major championship starts include an impressive five top 10s but also seven failures to break the top 60.

First round/birdie record? He's circled 19 birdies in each of the last two Masters.

Matt Fitzpatrick

Masters record: MC-7-32-38-21-46-34-14-10-22

The Englishman has recorded one top 10 since last year's Masters - and that was in June. He's split with long-term caddie Billy Foster who wrote on Instagram: "After six great years, all good things come to an end." His tournament record is solid but with little sign of magic and the closest he has ever been to a 54-hole lead is eight strokes.

Angle? Opening rounds of 78 at both Bay Hill and TPC Sawgrass don't inspire hope.

First round/birdie record? He's yet to break 70 in round one and has done so once in 20 pre-cut rounds.

Patrick Reed

Masters record: MC-22-49-MC-1-36-10-8-35-4-12

He joined the sub-60 club when carding a 59 on his way to victory in last November's Hong Kong Open, a first win anywhere since early 2021.

Angle? Because of his reputation he perhaps doesn't get a lot of credit or notice for a very solid bank of Augusta form. Five top 12 finishes in his last seven starts is excellent (and one of the exceptions was on defence which is easily forgiven).

First round/birdie record? Was the solo first round leader with a 63 in his penultimate pre-Masters starts, the International Series Macau.

Justin Rose

Masters record: 39-22-5-36-20-11-8-25-14-2-10-2-12-MC-23-7-MC-16-MC

A veteran but one who continues to be inspired by the big occasion, not just when sitting inside the top four all week in last summer's Open but also when sixth a few weeks before in the PGA Championship (when a third round 64 was two more than Shane Lowry needs but two better than the rest of the field).

Angle? Gutsy, resilient, and proud he has four top 20s in the last eight majors (and also four missed cuts).

First round/birdie record? He's been the solo first round leader twice, shared the lead twice and been top six on another four occasions.

Adam Scott

Masters record: 9-23-MC-33-27-27-25-MC-18-2-8-1-14-38-42-9-32-18-34-54-48-39-22

A mini hot spell last summer saw him come close to landing a first win since the start of 2020 but ultimately he was twice runner-up. In-between he achieved something he hadn't done since 2019: he finished T10 in the Open, his first top 10 in a major in all that time.

Angle? He did finish 70-72 for T22 in last year's tournament but they're two of just three sub-73 scores in his last 17 rounds at Augusta.

First round/birdie record? The other exception to those poor rounds mentioned above was a first round 68 in 2023.

Sergio Garcia

Masters record: 38-40-MC-8-28-4-MC-46-MC-MC-38-45-35-12-8-MC-17-34-1-MC-MC-MC-23-MC-MC

Could this be the year when the Spaniard rediscovers his major mojo? He has no top 10 in them since he won this event in 2017 but he came nearest last time out when T12 in last year's US Open. He was also a winner on LIV in Hong Kong this year and has made some sort of peace with the DP World Tour.

Angle? Victory might be beyond him but a fun week is well within his grasp.

First round/birdie record? He's beaten par at Augusta just once (and then by one shot) in 14 rounds since glory in the Butler Cabin - and never in round one.

Keegan Bradley

Masters record: 27-54-MC-22-52-43-23-22

We noted last year that this year's US Ryder Cup captain is not only yet to finish top 20 in the Masters, he's also never ended any round in the top 10 - and it remained that way when he drove home down Magnolia Lane.

Angle? He also maintained another ugly trend last year: his Saturday 74 was a sixth failure to break 73 in the third round - on average he loses five shots on the lead between holes 37 and 54.

First round/birdie record? He does card birdies - he just makes lots of mistakes as well.

Davis Thompson

Masters record: Debut

A World No. 1 amateur in 2020 and 2021, and a winner on the second tier in 2022, much was expected of Thompson but it's taken a little time. The breakthrough came during a golden period last summer when he finished ninth in the US Open, runner-up in the RM Classic and then won the John Deere Classic in consecutive starts.

Angle? He was born in Georgia and went to the University of Georgia so has plenty of local ties.

First round/birdie record? In all truth, not a lot to go on.

Billy Horschel

Masters record: 37-MC-17-MC-56-38-50-43-52

Let's start with the good news. Ahead of last year's majors, the two-time BMW PGA Championship winner had one major championship top 10 in 40 starts. Then he finished eighth in the PGA Championship and second in the Open.

Angle? Here's the bad news. The raw Augusta record is bad but he's never gone sub-70 in 32 laps and in his last two visits has saved par from off the greens just once in every four tries.

First round/birdie record? The first round is probably as good as it gets in his report card and is the only round he hasn't carded a 79 in yet.

Aaron Rai

Masters record: Debut

Could the man with two black gloves add a Green Jacket to his wardrobe? Maybe not this year because, as everyone knows, the last debutant winner was in 1979. But Rai played county golf for Shropshire as did former Masters winners Sandy Lyle and Ian Woosnam.

Angle? He's a PGA Tour winner as of last summer but he is meticulous and gains confidence from course experience so the debut could be a challenge.

First round/birdie record? In the two American majors he played last year he opened with sub-70 rounds for top 20 positions.

Lucas Glover

Masters record: MC-20-36-MC-MC-49-42-MC-30-20

The 2009 US Open champion hadn't made one major championship top 10 ahead of that victory and, even more incredibly, he hasn't made one since that year. He's also gone sub-70 just once in 32 rounds at Augusta. But he has recorded (and easily) his best Greens in Regulation stats in the last two years and last year was his equal-best finish.

Angle? Beware Sundays: he's 0-for-6 at breaking 73 in round four.

First round/birdie record? In his last two visits, he has first equalled and then bettered (with a 71) par for the first time on Thursday.

Thomas Detry

Masters record: Debut

After a round dozen top three finishes on the DP World and PGA Tours the Belgian finally lifted a first trophy in February's Phoenix Open. It's not his only breakthrough in recent times either. In the 2023 Open he landed a first major top 15 finish and added another two in his only major starts last year (fourth in the PGA Championship, T14 in the US Open).

Angle? Can he make it four major top 15s in a row?

First round/birdie record? He went sub-70 in both his major championship first rounds in 2024.

Nicolai Hojgaard

Masters record: 16

The Hojgaard twins bragging rights are quite the mix. Rasmus has more main tour wins (five to three). But Nicolai played the Ryder Cup first and has the superior major record. Rasmus has a best of T60 from six starts, Nicolai was T23 in the 2023 Open and T16 on his Masters debut. He's also in slightly better form having recorded a pair of top 20s this year on the PGA Tour.

Angle? Top Hojgaard?!

First round/birdie record? His tally of 21 birdies in last year's tournament was bettered by no-one in the field.

Brian Harman

Masters record: MC-44-12-MC-MC-MC

The 2023 Open champion's history with Augusta is pure-Harman: "A good friend who introduced me to duck hunting brought me here when I was 14," he said last year. "I've been very familiar with it for a very long time and lefties have done pretty well around here, but it's a long golf course." And he knows he's a short hitter.

Angle? A 69-69 start had him tied second at halfway in 2021. Since then he averages 75.13 over eight rounds.

First round/birdie record? Other than that 69 in 2021 he's carded 76, 73, 74, 77, and 81 in round one.

Phil Mickelson

Masters record: 46-34-7-3-MC-12-6-7-3-3-3-1-10-1-24-5-5-1-27-3-54-MC-2-MC-22-36-18-55-21-2-43

He couldn't, could he? Winning would be absurd, but he was third at LIV Hong Kong (with a 65 and a 64) and said: "I'm playing some good golf. This is a building week as I continue toward my goal of winning on LIV as well as winning another major or getting ready for Augusta."

Angle? For all his bluster, Mickelson is worth listening to. He said ahead of winning the 2021 PGA Championship, aged 50, that he was close and we didn't listen then.

First round/birdie record? He's 15-for-24 at breaking par in round one at the Masters in the 21st century.

