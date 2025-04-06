US Masters 2025: Dave Tindall's each-way picks from 33/1 to 60/1

33/1 34.00 Shane Lowry has the game for Augusta

60/1 61.00 Patrick Reed is a former winner and course horse

40/1 41.00 Min Woo Lee comes in hot after victory in Houston

Read Dave Tindall's 10-year trends piece here

Brief history of the US Masters

Augusta National has strong claims to be the greatest golf course in the world.

And the US Masters will top many golf fans' list of favourite tournaments. It does mine.

This is the 89th edition of the year's opening major and, as usual, the anticipation is enormous among punters who have been starved of Majors golf since last summer's Open Championship.

Augusta National walks that fine line between being really hard and yet offering obvious birdie chances.

And such is the control the men in Green Jackets have over every aspect of the tournament, they seem to be getting better and better at setting up the course to produce a certain winning score.

Perhaps it became too hard at certain points this century but the last four have been won with -11 (Scottie Scheffler), -12 (Jon Rahm), -10 (Scottie Scheffler) and -10 (Hideki Matsuyama).

In those 2022-2025 Masters, only the winner ended the week in double digits under par.

The iconic par 72 is lengthy at 7,555 yards but plays even longer given that the grass is mown towards the tee, stopping excess roll unless, of course, tee-shots catch one of Augusta's undulating downhill fairways (the 10th for example) that fling the ball way down.

Strokes Gained Approach or old-fashioned Greens In Regulation count for plenty and back up the idea that this is a second-shot course but some magic in the wrists is key too with Around The Green and Scrambling way more important than at a standard PGA Tour course.

Feel and short game separate so many in the field and handling the super-quick Bentgrass greens is a huge challenge.

Defending champions have a poor record with only two of the last 10 winners making the top 10 the following year.

That said, Scottie Scheffler is still the favourite at 4/15.00 as he attempts to win the Green Jacket for the third time in four years - a feat only achieved at the US Masters by Jack Nicklaus.

There are lots of elements that go into winning a Masters and sometimes solid tee-to-green merchants can build impressive Augusta records with top fives and top 10s.

But when it comes to winning a Green Jacket, there's an X factor involved and that lies in the ability to imagine different shots and also to execute them.

I'm drawn back to the 2009 Masters when the playoff was contested by Angel Cabrera, Kenny Perry and Chad Campbell.

On this course, Cabrera was the one with most magic in the wrists (he finished in the top 25 for Scrambling in nine different Masters and sixth in the 2009 edition) and the Argentine got it done.

Phil Mickelson won three of his six Majors at Augusta, Bubba Watson both his there. If you could measure creativity and touch, both would score very highly.

It's a long-winded way of saying that Shane Lowry has the shots and X factor to win a Masters.

The great thing with Lowry is that his iron play has been so good that he won't have to constantly delve into his box of short-game tricks.

The Irishman has finished in the top 15 for Approach in each of his last four starts and after ending 2024 with third at the DP World Tour Championship, his form since February reads 2-39-11-7-20-8.

Lowry has postitive SG: Around The Green numbers in his last six events and on the season-long stats he's 4th Tee to Green, 5th SG: Total, 6th Approach and 25th ATG.

Lowry's CV is highlighted by his stunning Open win at Portrush in 2019 and includes a WGC triumph and victories at Abu Dhabi GC and Wentworth.

Also, he's just very good at Majors. Starting from 2021 he has a third, a fourth, a pair of top sixes last year and, overall, 12 top 25s in his last 16.

Four of those top 25s were at Augusta and they include third place in 2022 when he took just one shot more than winner Scheffler over the final 54 holes.

After that top three, he noted: "The big thing I can take away from the last two days being in contention around here is how comfortable I felt on the golf course." Not everyone will tell you that at Augusta.

The negatives would be lack of a recent win - unless you include the Zurich Pairs from 2024! - and the putter but Lowry was 4th for SG: Putting here in 2022.

At the recent Valspar, he said: "I can't remember the last time I hit so many good putts that burned the edge." Taking a positive view, he's close to holing a few.

If Lowry putts well this week, he has the talent, form and body of work to make a huge run.

Lowry's last seven top 10s in Majors were all actually top eights so we'll back him in the 8 each-way places market at the bigger price.

Shane Lowry each-way (8 places) 33/1

Patrick Reed already has a Green Jacket and that puts him way above some of his rivals at similar and, indeed, much shorter prices.

Reed has his breakout moment in the 2018 Masters, shooting 15-under to beat Rickie Fowler by one.

He saw it out with four straight pars, showing the mettle that has led him to nine PGA Tour wins and gain the nickname 'Captain America' for his Ryder Cup exploits.

Reed hadn't dropped many hints that he was a future Masters champion (22nd in 2015 was his best in four attempts before winning).

But since Sergio Garcia helped him slip his arms into the Green Jacket seven years ago, the American has been a leaderboard regular here.

After placing 36th when defending (not bad when looking at how poorly returning champions perform), he's reeled off Augusta finishes of 10-8-35-4-12. If you want to stack that up against a true great, McIlroy's Masters results in that same five-year-period show 5-MC-2-MC-22.

Reed has made all five cuts to McIlroy's three and has more top 10s (three to two).

That's not to knock Rory but more to highlight how good Reed is here.

Again, we come back to the idea of creativity.

Reed warmed up for Augusta by leading this week's LIV Miami after day one. And he made this revealing comment about the course, Trump National Doral, afterwards: "At the end of the day, you have to play pictures. You can't just set up and be robotic. When you're out of position, you have to lean on your short game, and I feel like my short game is pretty sharp."

Those comments highlight perfectly why he does so well at Augusta.

Reed has finished for 3rd for SG: Around The Green in the last two Masters and, in old money, he's ranked in the top 10 for Scrambling in three of the last four.

One of his other victories came on the Plantation Course at Kapalua, a tournament won by a plethora of Masters winners: Mark O'Meara, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, Vijay Singh, Zach Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm and Hideki Matsuyama.

Reed's comments about the Plantation Course help explain why. Here he is talking about the undulating Hawaii course in 2017: "Any time I can come out, set up with wide fairways, large greens and be able to just kind of shape the golf ball and do whatever I want with it and be creative, it kind of fits into my wheelhouse."

Back in November, Reed ended a victory drought by winning the Hong Kong Open while he returns for his latest tilt at the Masters with second place at the International Series Macau (1st GIR) and a good showing (at the time of writing) in Miami.

Patrick Reed each-way (10 places) 60/1

Russell Henley came out top in my 10-year trends preview and I'm happy to have him running for us via that.

If you didn't get the 50s, he's still worth a look at 40/141.00 (8 places).

One thing the trends threw up is that 20-somethings have the best record in the Masters. Perhaps it takes a young man's nerve to face those devilish chips and super-slick putts?

But Lee doesn't qualify for a bet here just because he's still only 26.

The man from Perth actually finished joint-fifth in the trends and that was thanks to plenty of other factors in his favour.

He's a winner this season (in Houston last time), has a recent big finish in a Major in the last two years (5th at the 2023 US Open) and has shown he has the game for Augusta.

Lee has made three appearances so far, finishing a promising 14th on debut in 2022 and despite a finger injury and feeling under the weather, adding another top 25 last year when closing with a 69.

His recent win in Houston isn't just significant for its proximity in the calendar.

The course (Memorial Park) was set up to try and mimic Augusta National with its generous fairways and shaved run-off areas around the greens.

Lee relished it and although no course will ever be like Augusta, the fact he played so well on a track with similar traits has to be worth something.

Speaking about Augusta last year, Lee again gave us an ideal soundbite.

"It's my favorite place in the world. It's just a place of visualization and all that. I really enjoy it. Not many straight shots or straight things out here, so I like to see the shape. It's awesome," he said.

Aussies have always figured prominently at Augusta and it makes sense given that they grew up learning the value of creativity on their home courses.

With his confidence through the roof after securing a first PGA Tour win, Lee has the game and the fearlessness of youth to go out, enjoy himself and be a big factor. There's no Masters scar tissue here.

Finally, pattern spotters may also note that on the back of his last two worldwide victories, Lee placed third and sixth respectively on his next start.

Let's hope he rides the wave again and gives us a great run at 40/141.00 (10 places).

Min Woo Lee each-way (10 places) 40/1

