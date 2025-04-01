The Masters 2025: Get free bets for first round birdies with Betfair's fantastic offer

Betfair's US Masters offer explained

Birdies equal bets in Betfair's stunning Masters offer

Who will you back? Read Paul Higham's view on the best birdie machines



This year's US Masters is little more than an eight iron away and as the iconic and gorgeous Augusta National hones into view Betfair, as ever, is your home for golf betting.

We've got the best experts, offering up tips for both the Sportsbook and Exchange. We'll have the most insightful and up-to-date reactions to all the events as they unfold across the pond.

And, of course, we never find the bunker when it comes to fantastic offers.

This time out we've outdone ourselves with a fantastic Birdie Bonus offer.

Simply bet £5 minimum in the special Win Only market - which goes live Monday of Masters week - and for every birdie your selection scores in the first round you will get a £1 free bet to use on any golf market in the following seven days.

Note that you can only bet one selection in the Birdie Bonus market so pick wisely! And let's repeat the most important part - only first round birdies count!

Who will you pick from the Masters odds on Betfair?

Current holder of the green jacket, Scottie Scheffler, will be a popular selection. The favourite, priced at 9/25.50 this year, is attempting to win at Augusta for the third time. If you'd backed him in this market last year you'd have banked £6 in free bets after a sparkling opening 66!

The always popular Rory McIlroy may have finished a distant T22 in 2024 but would still have netted you £4 in free bets last year. The Irishman is next up in the betting for the 2025 Masters, at 6/17.00. He's widely fancied after recent wins at Pebble Beach and Sawgrass.

Before you strike your bets make sure you read Matt Cooper's guide to the leading 50 players in the betting.

And just remember, whoever your pick is, for every Birdie your player scores in Round 1 you will be credited with a free £1 bet, credited to your account after the round concludes.

These free bets can be used on any Golf market for 7 days thereafter.

Should your player get off to a flyer, you will no doubt be doubly-happy. If he starts slowly, beset by nerves, there will still be plenty of interest in his back nine. In that respect, it's a win-win.

Stay with Betfair across these magical four days, and get free bets into the bargain.