The Punter's In-Play Blog: Hot putting Ryder leads after round one

09:30 - April 4, 2025

The opening round of the Valero Texas Open is all done and dusted and pre-event 160.0159/1 chance, Sam Ryder, leads Keith Mitchell by a stroke and the rest of the field by three after an impressive nine-under-par 63 which included just 21 putts!

The 35-year-old had withdrawn from the pro-am on Wednesday due to a twinge in his neck, but he was clearly unaffected yesterday afternoon.

Ryder one-putted 11 of his last 12 holes and seven of them for birdie!

"I was just trying to get a feel for how I could swing," Ryder said. "I think it helped me stay within myself today. I was just happy to be playing."

It's ten years since Ryder won on the Canadian Tour and eight since his sole success on the Korn Ferry Tour and he's never won on the PGA Tour, but the omens are good if recent history can be believed.

Corey Conners won the 2023 edition having led by two after round one and Akshay Bhatia took the title 12 months ago after an opening 63.

Although Ryder is bidding to be the third first round leader to win in-a-row, Conners was the first to achieve the feat since the tournament was first staged at TPC San Antonio 15 years ago and I'm in no rush to side with the leader at around 13/27.50.

Mitchell is the marginal favourite, but he makes no appeal either. Clearly on form, Mitchell was tied for the lead after round one of the Houston Open last week and at the Valspar Championship the week before but he finished 18th in Houston and 54th at the Valspar!

Sitting on -5 and four off the lead, the 2021 winner, Jordan Spieth, is trading at the same price as Tommy Fleetwood on -4 (11.521/2) and I much prefer the Texan to the Englishman at the prices but the one I'm playing after round one is the man in third place, Brian Harman.

The 2023 Open winner was a selection before the off 12 months ago at 45/146.00 so I'm happy to chance him at 20/121.00 this morning given he only trails by three after round one.

Pre-Event Selections:

Corey Conners @ 19.018/1

Keegan Bradley @ 42.041/1

In-Play Pick:

Brain Harman @ 21.020/1

