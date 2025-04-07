US Masters 2025: Dave Tindall's five to watch in Betfair's Birdie Bonus

First round birdies = free bets with Betfair's Master offer

Dave Tindall's five players to watch

Augusta National isn't for everyone so the focus here will be on players who can thrive on the iconic course rather than those who sit high up the birdie charts due to cashing in on easy courses.

There are some familiar Masters specialists among my five selections but also players whose feats at Augusta don't spring immediately to mind.

I've also gone for players a little further down the betting to get some value as plenty in the field are capable of hitting the birdie trail straight off the bat. It's a win only market.

Jordan Spieth

Spieth has an amazing record at Augusta National and his tally of 28 birdies in 2015 is a record for a single Masters.

He's actually surpassed 20 for the week four times, the most recent when finishing fourth in 2023. That's one of six top-fours on his CV at the Masters by the way.

As for round one prowess, Spieth has had a piece of the 18-hole lead at Augusta on three separate occasions.

His form this year is patchy but he racked up 23 birdies when ninth at the Cognizant Classic at the start of March.

Spieth is 33/134.00 to have most birdies in R1.

Justin Rose

If Spieth's tally of three first-round leads at Augusta is impressive, how about Justin Rose's haul of four! Rose remains a force here with three top 25s in his last five visits and he opened with a birdie-laden 65 in 2021.

And he still keeps racking up those red numbers as shown by an opening 65 at Pebble Beach just four starts ago.

Rose finished third there and showed more good signs with eighth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational last month. He's 100/1101.00 to have most birdies in R1.

Nicolai Hojgaard

Even if the US Masters was your specialist subject on Mastermind, you'd struggle to answer this question: who made most birdies at Augusta National last year?

Scottie Scheffler would have been a fair guess and his tally of 20 (six in round one) was second best.

But the correct answer is Nicolai Hojgaard. The Dane had to settle for a still impressive 16th place on his Masters debut but he ranked first for Birdies after accumulating 21 over the week. What's more, seven of those came in round one.

Hojgaard, who has received a special invite this year, added another 20 birdies when eighth in the Mexico Open four starts ago. He's 225/1226.00 to have most birdies in R1.

Robert MacIntyre

Robert MacIntyre hasn't made the last two Masters but there's good reason to expect a big show when he returns this year after a stunning 2024 that saw him win twice on the PGA Tour: the Canadian Open and the Scottish Open.

Left-handers have a fantastic record at Augusta as the holes suit them and that can bring plenty of birdies too.

MacIntyre showed just that when 12th on debut in 2021 when he totted up 21 birdies, the highest tally of the week. He scribbled at least five on each of the four days.

More recently, the Scot ranked T10 for birdies at Sawgrass with 19 circles on his scorecard. He's 13th for Birdie Average this season and 16th for Par 5 Scoring.

McIntyre is 55/156.00 to have most birdies in R1.

Cam Young

Young has a great record in the Majors and in his last two Masters the American has poured in 19 birdies each time.

Notably for this market, he's been particularly prolific on Thursdays, banking seven birdies on day one in 2023 and six in last year's first round.

Young's huge tally of 25 made him the leading birdie maker in the 2022 Open at St Andrews where he was runner-up so he really can get it going in the majors.

The 27-year-old has been fairly quiet this year but he was on the birdie train again at Phoenix in February, his total of 21 beaten only by winner Thomas Detry.

Young is 150/1151.00 to have most birdies in R1.

