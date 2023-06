Bradley hangs on in Connecticut

Luiten lets in Lawrence in Germany

Pre-event 110.0109/1 chance, Keegan Bradley, who was matched at a high of 130.0129/1 before the off, began the final round of the Travelers Championship one stroke ahead of 380.0379/1 chance, Chez Reavie, and five strokes ahead of the rest.

Having traded at just a shade of odds-on before the final round, the 37-year-old birdied three of his first six holes to assume command and with poor Reavie leaking oil badly, the result was never really in doubt.

Bradley eased six clear of the field when he made back-to-back birdies at 11 and 12 and the only thing left to determine was the margin of victory.

Trading at 1.021/50, anything but a facile victory looked on the cards, but he hit a poor drive into the water on 13 before bogeying three holes in four.

Patrick Cantlay put in a late move with three birdies in-a-row, and he was matched at a low of 5.04/1 but instead of piling the pressure on Bradley, who was clearly flapping, Cantlay played the last three holes in two-over-par!

Bradley composed himself nicely to par the last two holes and to win by three.

The result was a bit disappointing given my 110.0109/1 Find Me a 100 Winner pick, Denny McCarthy, was matched at a low of 2.942/1 when he led on Friday and Reavie, who I backed after round one at 80.079/1, hit a low of 2.35/4 when he hit the front during round three but there was better news in Europe where, as detailed in the In-Play Blog, I backed South Africa's Thriston Lawrence with a round to go at 12.5.

After a seven-under-par 65 on Saturday, that he described as 'flawless', pre-event 50.049/1 chance, Joost Luiten, went into the fourth and final round of the BMW International Open with a three-shot lead.

The 37-year-old was trading at 1.75/7 with a round to go but it was soon apparent that victory wasn't going to come easy for the Dutchman. He hadn't won for five years on the DP World Tour and his Sunday game was far from flawless...

Lawrence, who had been four behind Luiten after three rounds, started brightly with birdies at the second and the third so when Luiten dropped a shot at the par four fourth hole, the lead was cut to just one.

Pre-event 120.0119/1 shot, Lawrence, parred the fourth hole but he was erratic to say the least after that and he didn't make another par until the 14th! He played holes five to 13 in one-over-par thanks to four birdies and five bogeys.

Having been matched at a high of 460.0459/1 and a low of 2.56/4 when he birdied the par five ninth, after back-to back bogeys at 12 and 13, it looked like Lawrence's race was run and Germany's Max Kieffer emerged as the man to posing the biggest threat to the leader.

The pre-event 70.069/1 chance was matched at a low of 3.711/4 as he got to within a stroke of Luiten with a birdie at the 13th but he hit a stinker into the water off the tee at the drivable par four 16th and that was that.

Lawrence was back in the argument when he birdied the 15th for the third day in-a-row, holing out from 36 feet, but he failed to birdie the 16th from six feet and Luiten looked to be back in the driving seat.

The Dutchman was matched at a low of just 1.42/5 but everything changed at the tough par three 17th.

Lawrence hit a brilliant tee-shot to inside five feet and rolled in the birdie putt to tie the lead before Luiten missed his par save from inside four feet!

Luiten loses the lead for the first time today.



He needs a birdie on 18 to force a play-off with Lawrence.#BMWInternationalOpen pic.twitter.com/69ytuj3N5k -- DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) June 25, 2023

Both men parred the par five 18th hole and Lawrence was left holding the trophy. It's the 26-year-old's fourth DP World Tour win in less than two years.

The DP World Tour pitches up at the Belfry this week for the British Masters, which I've previewed here, and the PGA Tour moves from Connecticut to Michigan for the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which I've previewed here.

