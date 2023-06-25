</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Each-Way Calculator</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Rocket Mortgage Classic: Birdie-fest expected in Detroit</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/steven-rawlings/">Steven Rawlings</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-06-25">25 June 2023</time></li> <li>5:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Rocket Mortgage Classic: Birdie-fest expected in Detroit", "name": "Rocket Mortgage Classic: Birdie-fest expected in Detroit", "description": "The PGA Tour moves on to Michigan this week for the fifth edition of the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit. Read Steve's preview ahead of Thursday's start h...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/rocket-mortgage-classic-2023-betting-preview-birdie-fest-expected-in-detroit-230623-167.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/rocket-mortgage-classic-2023-betting-preview-birdie-fest-expected-in-detroit-230623-167.html", "datePublished": "2023-06-25T16:00:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-06-25T16:02:00+01:00", "articleBody": "The PGA Tour moves on to Michigan this week for the fifth edition of the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit. Read Steve's preview ahead of Thursday's start here... Hot putters likely to fight out the finish Sedgefield form worth pondering Up with the pace the place to be Tournament History The Rocket Mortgage Classic replaced the National, formerly the Quicken Loans National, on the PGA Tour schedule four years ago. It was the first PGA Tour event to be staged in Michigan since the final edition of the Buick Open at Warwick Hills back in 2009 and it's the first PGA Tour event to ever be played in Detroit. The first three editions were staged at the end of June or the start of July but last year's edition was shuffled back to the end of July. Venue Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Michigan. Course Details Par 72, 7,370 yards Stroke Index in 2022- 70.4 There are two courses at the Detroit Golf Club, the North and the South. Both were designed by Donald Ross and the tournament is predominantly staged at the longer North, although the third hole is the par four first hole on the South Course. Detroit's fairways are tree-lined and the small Poa Annua greens usually run at around 12 ½ on the Stimpmeter. Detroit is not a stern examination by any means. Tony Finau won with a 262 -26 total last year and the 2020 scoring average of 70.06 was the lowest among all par 72s during the 2019-20 season. The cut was five-under-par! Weather TV Coverage Live on Sky Sports all four days, starting at 17:00 on Thursday. First Four Winners with Exchange Prices 2019 - Nate Lashley -25 [1000.0] 2020 - Bryson DeChambeau -23 [6.0] 2021 - Cam Davis (playoff) -18 [120.0] 2022 - Tony Finau -26 [19.0] What Will it Take to Win? With only four editions to evaluate, it's hard to say how much use the stats are but here's the top-three and ties at the first four renewals with all the traditional stats - Driving Distance, Driving Accuracy, Greens In Regulation, Scrambling and Putting Average. 2019 1 Nate Lashley -25 DD 43 DA 11 GIR 4 SC 3 PA 2 2 Doc Redman -19 DD 34 DA 47 GIR 18 SC 8 PA 16 T3 Wes Roach -18 DD 30 DA 28 GIR 25 SC 5 PA 13 T3 Rory Sabbatini -18 DD 43 DA 1 GIR 47 SC 25 PA 4 2020 1 Bryson DeChambeau -23 DD 1 DA 58 GIR 13 SC 29 PA 7 2 Matthew Wolff -20 DD 5 DA 25 GIR 54 SC 61 PA 1 3 Kevin Kisner -18 DD 39 DA 16 GIR 39 SC 13 PA 2 2021 1 Cam Davis -18 DD 7 DA 29 GIR 24 SC 16 PA 15 T2 Troy Merritt -18 DD 48 DA 1 GIR 24 SC 30 PA 2 T2 Joaquin Niemann -18 DD 24 DA 37 GIR 24 SC 1 PA 22 2022 1 Tony Finau -26 DD 34 DA 3 GIR 1 SC 1 PA 35 T2 Patrick Cantlay -21 DD 5 DA 38 GIR 33 SC 11 PA 7 T2 Taylor Pendrith -21 DD 22 DA 16 GIR 8 SC 58 PA 2 T2 Cameron Young -21 DD 7 DA 18 GIR 17 SC 5 PA 6 And here are the top-three and ties with the Strokes Gained stats - SG: Tee, SG: Approach, SG: Around the Green, SG: Tee to Green and SG: Putting. 2019 1 Nate Lashley -25 TEE 31 APP 6 ATG 13 T2G 3 PUTTING 2 2 Doc Redman -19 TEE 25 APP 18 ATG 11 T2G 10 PUTTING 11 T3 Wes Roach -18 TEE 32 APP 9 ATG 5 T2G 1 PUTTING 31 T3 Rory Sabbatini -18 TEE 9 APP 25 ATG 39 T2G 14 PUTTING 10 2020 1 Bryson DeChambeau -23 TEE 1 APP 51 ATG 26 T2G 4 PUTTING 1 2 Matthew Wolff -20 TEE 13 APP 16 ATG 37 T2G 10 PUTTING 5 3 Kevin Kisner -18 TEE 24 APP 10 ATG 48 T2G 13 PUTTING 11 2021 1 Cam Davis -18 TEE 34 APP 9 ATG 5 T2G 4 PUTTING 22 T2 Troy Merritt -18 TEE 23 APP 33 ATG 29 T2G 17 PUTTING 2 T2 Joaquin Niemann -18 TEE 7 APP 24 ATG 31 T2G 7 PUTTING 8 2022 1 Tony Finau -26 TEE 2 APP 6 ATG 9 T2G 1 PUTTING 15 T2 Patrick Cantlay -21 TEE 10 APP 8 ATG 17 T2G 7 PUTTING 12 T2 Taylor Pendrith -21 TEE 7 APP 5 ATG 52 T2G 8 PUTTING 10 T2 Cameron Young -21 TEE 3 APP 45 ATG 2 T2G 4 PUTTING 24 The stats don't tell us an awful lot but unsurprisingly, given the event is essentially a straightforward low scoring birdie-fest, putting has been key. The first two winners ranked first and second for Strokes Gained Putting and four of the top-five in the Putting Average rankings finished inside the top-five and ties at both of the first two renewals. Merritt ranked second for both SGP and PA when finishing second in 2021 and Taylor Pendrith, who finished tied second 12 months ago, ranked second for PA. Is There an Angle In? Form at Donald Ross courses often transfers well so check out results at East Lake, home of the Tour Championship, Sedgefield Country Club, which hosts the Wyndham Championship, and Aronimink, which staged the BMW Championship in 2018, won by Keegan Bradley, as well as the National way back in 2010 and 2011. This year's US PGA Championship was staged at Ross-designed Oak Hill so that's an event to consider and form at the Knoxville Open on the Korn Ferry Tour came to the fore last year. Stephan Jaeger, who won the Knoxville Open at the Ross-designed Holston Hills in 2018 (also second in 2021) finished fifth and the 2016 Knoxville Open winner, J.J Spaun, finished eighth, but the Wyndham Championship is arguably the best tournament to ponder. Sedgefield specialist, Webb Simpson, led here at halfway in 2020, the 2021 Wyndham winner, Kevin Kisner, clearly loves it here, one of the Tour's lesser lights, Doc Redman, has form at both venues, and Tom Kim won the Wyndham last year, one week after finishing seventh here. The Country Club of Jackson - home to the Sanderson Farm Championship may also be worth a close look. Although they fell away a bit over the weekend, three SFC winners were in the top-ten at the halfway stage in the first edition of this event - Cameron Champ, Ryan Armour, and the 2103 Knoxville Open winner, Peter Malnati, - and the runner-up at the SFC back in October, Nick Watney, who very rarely contends nowadays, sat second after round one here in 2019. Cameron Young boosted the link last year when he finished second in this event, nine months after finishing runner-up in the Sanderson Farms. The composite used at Jackson for the SFC was designed by Dick Wilson so it didn't come up in my initial research four years ago (looking at other Donald Ross courses) but it was extensively remodelled in 2008 by John Fought - a designer described as being heavily influenced by Ross - so form there might be worthy of close inspection. Is There an Identikit Winner? We've only had four editions and it's been a mixed bag so far. The first and third editions were dominated by outsiders but the 2020 winner, Bryson DeChambeau, has won eight times on the PGA Tour (including the 2020 US Open) and three of the top-four last year can be described as top-class. Winner's Position and Price Pre-Round Four 2020 - Nate Lashley - Led by six [1.22] 2020 - Bryson DeChambeau - T2 and three off the lead [3.5] 2021 - Cam Davis - T3, trailing by a stroke [8.0] 2022 - Tony Finau - Tied for the lead [1.86] In-Play Tactics This will be a low scoring event and making up lots of ground will be tough. Lashley won the first edition wire-to-wire, DeChambeau and Cam Davies were never far away and Finau almost led from start to finish. DeChambeau sat tied for fourth and one off the lead after round one, tied third and still just one back after round two and he sat tied for second with a round to go. Davies trailed by five in a tie for 21st after round one but he sat sixth and two back at halfway and he was just one off the lead with a round to go. Finau was leading after rounds one and three, he sat second at halfway but was only one adrift of Taylor Pendrith and those two were tied for the lead after round three and the pair were four clear of the rest. The two players that Davis beat in extra time two years ago - Joaquin Niemann and Troy Merritt - were always in the van too. Niemann was tied for the lead after rounds two and three and Merritt was tied third and one back at halfway and tied with Nieman after 54 holes. Concentrating on the leaders from very early on will probably play dividends. <header class="entry_header">
<h1 class="entry_header__title">Rocket Mortgage Classic: Birdie-fest expected in Detroit</h1>
<ul class="entry_header__meta">
<li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/steven-rawlings/">Steven Rawlings</a></li>
<li><time datetime="2023-06-25">25 June 2023</time></li>
<li>5:00 min read</li>
</ul></header>

<div class="entry_img">
<img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/DETROIT 3 2020.728x409.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/DETROIT 3 2020.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/DETROIT 3 2020.600x337.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/DETROIT 3 2020.728x409.jpg 728w" alt="Detroit Golf Club">
<figcaption class="entry_img__caption">This week's venue - Detroit Golf Club</figcaption>
</div>

<div class="entry_body has-odds">
<div class="entry_body__intro"><p>The PGA Tour moves on to Michigan this week for the fifth edition of the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit. Read Steve's preview ahead of Thursday's start here...</p></div> Read Steve's preview ahead of Thursday's start here...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3>Hot putters likely to fight out the finish</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Sedgefield form worth pondering</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Up with the pace the place to be</h3> </li> <hr><h2>Tournament History</h2><p></p><p>The Rocket Mortgage Classic replaced the National, formerly the Quicken Loans National, on the PGA Tour schedule four years ago.</p><p>It was the first PGA Tour event to be staged in Michigan since the final edition of the Buick Open at Warwick Hills back in 2009 and it's the first PGA Tour event to ever be played in Detroit.</p><p>The first three editions were staged at the end of June or the start of July but last year's edition was shuffled back to the end of July.</p><h2>Venue</h2><p></p><p>Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Michigan.</p><h2>Course Details</h2><p></p><p>Par 72, 7,370 yards</p><p>Stroke Index in 2022- 70.4</p><p>There are two courses at the Detroit Golf Club, the North and the South. Both were designed by <strong>Donald Ross</strong> and the tournament is predominantly staged at the longer North, although the third hole is the par four first hole on the South Course.</p><p>Detroit's fairways are tree-lined and the small Poa Annua greens usually run at around 12 ½ on the Stimpmeter.</p><p><img alt="DETROIT 2021 14th hole.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/DETROIT%202021%2014th%20hole.600x337.jpg" width="1281" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Detroit is not a stern examination by any means. Tony Finau won with a 262 -26 total last year and the 2020 scoring average of 70.06 was the lowest among all par 72s during the 2019-20 season. The cut was five-under-par!</p><hr><p><a href="Wind%20&%20weather%20forecast%20Coleman%20A.%20Young%20International%20Airport%20-%20Windfinder"><strong>Weather</strong></a></p><hr><h2>TV Coverage</h2><p></p><p>Live on Sky Sports all four days, starting at 17:00 on Thursday.</p><h2>First Four Winners with Exchange Prices</h2><p></p><ul> <li>2019 - Nate Lashley -25 1000.0</li> <li>2020 - Bryson DeChambeau -23 <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">6.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b></li> <li>2021 - Cam Davis (playoff) -18 <b class="inline_odds" title="119/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">120.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">119/1</span></b></li> <li>2022 - Tony Finau -26 <b class="inline_odds" title="18/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">19.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">18/1</span></b></li> </ul><h2>What Will it Take to Win?</h2><p></p><p>With only four editions to evaluate, it's hard to say how much use the stats are but here's the top-three and ties at the first four renewals with all the traditional stats - Driving Distance, Driving Accuracy, Greens In Regulation, Scrambling and Putting Average.</p><p><strong>2019</strong></p><ul> <li>1 Nate Lashley -25 DD 43 DA 11 GIR 4 SC 3 PA 2</li> <li>2 Doc Redman -19 DD 34 DA 47 GIR 18 SC 8 PA 16</li> <li>T3 Wes Roach -18 DD 30 DA 28 GIR 25 SC 5 PA 13</li> <li>T3 Rory Sabbatini -18 DD 43 DA 1 GIR 47 SC 25 PA 4</li> </ul><p><strong>2020</strong></p><ul> <li>1 Bryson DeChambeau -23 DD 1 DA 58 GIR 13 SC 29 PA 7</li> <li>2 Matthew Wolff -20 DD 5 DA 25 GIR 54 SC 61 PA 1</li> <li>3 Kevin Kisner -18 DD 39 DA 16 GIR 39 SC 13 PA 2</li> </ul><p><strong>2021</strong></p><ul> <li>1 Cam Davis -18 DD 7 DA 29 GIR 24 SC 16 PA 15</li> <li>T2 Troy Merritt -18 DD 48 DA 1 GIR 24 SC 30 PA 2</li> <li>T2 Joaquin Niemann -18 DD 24 DA 37 GIR 24 SC 1 PA 22</li> </ul><p><strong>2022</strong></p><ul> <li>1 Tony Finau -26 DD 34 DA 3 GIR 1 SC 1 PA 35</li> <li>T2 Patrick Cantlay -21 DD 5 DA 38 GIR 33 SC 11 PA 7</li> <li>T2 Taylor Pendrith -21 DD 22 DA 16 GIR 8 SC 58 PA 2</li> <li>T2 Cameron Young -21 DD 7 DA 18 GIR 17 SC 5 PA 6</li> </ul><p>And here are the top-three and ties with the Strokes Gained stats - SG: Tee, SG: Approach, SG: Around the Green, SG: Tee to Green and SG: Putting.</p><p><strong>2019</strong></p><ul> <li>1 Nate Lashley -25 TEE 31 APP 6 ATG 13 T2G 3 PUTTING 2</li> <li>2 Doc Redman -19 TEE 25 APP 18 ATG 11 T2G 10 PUTTING 11</li> <li>T3 Wes Roach -18 TEE 32 APP 9 ATG 5 T2G 1 PUTTING 31</li> <li>T3 Rory Sabbatini -18 TEE 9 APP 25 ATG 39 T2G 14 PUTTING 10</li> </ul><p><strong>2020</strong></p><ul> <li>1 Bryson DeChambeau -23 TEE 1 APP 51 ATG 26 T2G 4 PUTTING 1</li> <li>2 Matthew Wolff -20 TEE 13 APP 16 ATG 37 T2G 10 PUTTING 5</li> <li>3 Kevin Kisner -18 TEE 24 APP 10 ATG 48 T2G 13 PUTTING 11</li> </ul><p><strong>2021</strong></p><ul> <li>1 Cam Davis -18 TEE 34 APP 9 ATG 5 T2G 4 PUTTING 22</li> <li>T2 Troy Merritt -18 TEE 23 APP 33 ATG 29 T2G 17 PUTTING 2</li> <li>T2 Joaquin Niemann -18 TEE 7 APP 24 ATG 31 T2G 7 PUTTING 8</li> </ul><p><strong>2022</strong></p><ul> <li>1 Tony Finau -26 TEE 2 APP 6 ATG 9 T2G 1 PUTTING 15</li> <li>T2 Patrick Cantlay -21 TEE 10 APP 8 ATG 17 T2G 7 PUTTING 12</li> <li>T2 Taylor Pendrith -21 TEE 7 APP 5 ATG 52 T2G 8 PUTTING 10</li> <li>T2 Cameron Young -21 TEE 3 APP 45 ATG 2 T2G 4 PUTTING 24</li> </ul><p>The stats don't tell us an awful lot but unsurprisingly, given the event is essentially a straightforward low scoring birdie-fest, putting has been key.</p><p><img alt="Tony Finau at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Tony%20Finau%20at%20the%20Rocket%20Mortgage%20Classic.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>The first two winners ranked first and second for <strong>Strokes Gained Putting</strong> and four of the top-five in the <strong>Putting Average</strong> rankings finished inside the top-five and ties at both of the first two renewals. Merritt ranked second for both SGP and PA when finishing second in 2021 and Taylor Pendrith, who finished tied second 12 months ago, ranked second for PA.</p><h2>Is There an Angle In?</h2><p></p><p>Form at Donald Ross courses often transfers well so check out results at East Lake, home of the Tour Championship, <strong>Sedgefield Country Club</strong>, which hosts the Wyndham Championship, and Aronimink, which staged the BMW Championship in 2018, won by Keegan Bradley, as well as the National way back in 2010 and 2011.</p><p>This year's US PGA Championship was staged at Ross-designed Oak Hill so that's an event to consider and form at the Knoxville Open on the Korn Ferry Tour came to the fore last year.</p><p>Stephan Jaeger, who won the Knoxville Open at the Ross-designed Holston Hills in 2018 (also second in 2021) finished fifth and the 2016 Knoxville Open winner, J.J Spaun, finished eighth, but the Wyndham Championship is arguably the best tournament to ponder.</p><p>Sedgefield specialist, Webb Simpson, led here at halfway in 2020, the 2021 Wyndham winner, Kevin Kisner, clearly loves it here, one of the Tour's lesser lights, Doc Redman, has form at both venues, and Tom Kim won the Wyndham last year, one week after finishing seventh here.</p><p>The Country Club of Jackson - home to the Sanderson Farm Championship may also be worth a close look.</p><p>Although they fell away a bit over the weekend, three SFC winners were in the top-ten at the halfway stage in the first edition of this event - Cameron Champ, Ryan Armour, and the 2103 Knoxville Open winner, Peter Malnati, - and the runner-up at the SFC back in October, Nick Watney, who very rarely contends nowadays, sat second after round one here in 2019.</p><p>Cameron Young boosted the link last year when he finished second in this event, nine months after finishing runner-up in the Sanderson Farms.</p><p>The composite used at Jackson for the SFC was designed by Dick Wilson so it didn't come up in my initial research four years ago (looking at other Donald Ross courses) but it was extensively remodelled in 2008 by John Fought - a designer described as being heavily influenced by Ross - so form there might be worthy of close inspection.</p><h2>Is There an Identikit Winner?</h2><p></p><p>We've only had four editions and it's been a mixed bag so far. The first and third editions were dominated by outsiders but the 2020 winner, Bryson DeChambeau, has won eight times on the PGA Tour (including the 2020 US Open) and three of the top-four last year can be described as top-class.</p><p><img alt="Bryson DeChambeau hat off 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Bryson%20DeChambeau%20hat%20off%201280.600x337.jpg" width="2920" height="1642" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><h2>Winner's Position and Price Pre-Round Four</h2><p></p><ul> <li>2020 - Nate Lashley - Led by six <b class="inline_odds" title="2/9"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.22</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2/9</span></b></li> <li>2020 - Bryson DeChambeau - T2 and three off the lead <b class="inline_odds" title="5/2"><span class="inline_odds__main">3.5</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5/2</span></b></li> <li>2021 - Cam Davis - T3, trailing by a stroke <b class="inline_odds" title="7/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">8.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">7/1</span></b></li> <li>2022 - Tony Finau - Tied for the lead <b class="inline_odds" title="5/6"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.86</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5/6</span></b></li> </ul><h2>In-Play Tactics</h2><p></p><p>This will be a low scoring event and making up lots of ground will be tough.</p><p>Lashley won the first edition wire-to-wire, DeChambeau and Cam Davies were never far away and Finau almost led from start to finish.</p><p>DeChambeau sat tied for fourth and one off the lead after round one, tied third and still just one back after round two and he sat tied for second with a round to go. Davies trailed by five in a tie for 21<sup>st</sup> after round one but he sat sixth and two back at halfway and he was just one off the lead with a round to go. Finau was leading after rounds one and three, he sat second at halfway but was only one adrift of Taylor Pendrith and those two were tied for the lead after round three and the pair were four clear of the rest.</p><p>The two players that Davis beat in extra time two years ago - Joaquin Niemann and Troy Merritt - were always in the van too. Niemann was tied for the lead after rounds two and three and Merritt was tied third and one back at halfway and tied with Nieman after 54 holes.

Concentrating on the leaders from very early on will probably play dividends.

I'll be back later today or tomorrow with a look at the market leaders and details of any pre-event selections.

*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3>
<ul class="related_entries">
<li>
<article>
<a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/british-masters-2023-betting-preview-the-punters-preview-230623-167.html">British Masters: The Punter's Preview </a>
</article>
</li>
<li>
<article>
<a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-travelers-championship-tips-mccarthy-shows-the-way-at-the-travelers-230623-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Odds-on Bradley leads the Travelers </a>
</article>
</li>
<li>
<article>
<a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/memorial-tournament-long-odds-golf-tips-woodland-worth-chancing-at-muirfield-310523-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Woodland worth chancing at Muirfield </a>
</article>
</li>
</ul> href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-travelers-championship-tips-mccarthy-shows-the-way-at-the-travelers-230623-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Odds-on Bradley leads the Travelers </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Keegan Bradley at teh Travelers 23.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Keegan%20Bradley%20at%20teh%20Travelers%2023.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/memorial-tournament-long-odds-golf-tips-woodland-worth-chancing-at-muirfield-310523-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Woodland worth chancing at Muirfield </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/GARY WOODLAND.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/GARY%20WOODLAND.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block" style="margin: 0;"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Most read stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/british-masters-2023-betting-preview-the-punters-preview-230623-167.html">British Masters: The Punter's Preview </a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/travelers-championship-first-round-leader-tips-rai-to-fly-200623-719.html">Travelers Championship First-Round Leader Tips: Rai to fly </a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/bmw-international-open-each-way-tips-281-larrazabal-under-estimated-190623-721.html">BMW International Open <div class="entry_category_link" style="margin-top: 1.5rem;">
<a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">More The Punter</a>
</div> <section class="story-extra">
<nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;">
<header class="block__header"><h4>More Golf</h4></header> class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/">Find Me A 100 Winner</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/first-round-leader/">First Round Leader</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/three-ball-tips/">Three-Ball Tips</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/liv-golf/">LIV Golf</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/fedex-cup/">FedEx Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/">News</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/tournament-reports/">Tournament Reports</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/pre-tournament-analysis/">Pre-tournament Analysis</a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block" style="margin: 0;"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Most read stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/british-masters-2023-betting-preview-the-punters-preview-230623-167.html">British Masters: The Punter's Preview </a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/travelers-championship-first-round-leader-tips-rai-to-fly-200623-719.html">Travelers Championship First-Round Leader Tips: Rai to fly </a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/bmw-international-open-each-way-tips-281-larrazabal-under-estimated-190623-721.html">BMW International Open Each-Way Tips: 28/1 Larrazabal under-estimated</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/bmw-international-open-2023-players-form-guide-180623-779.html">BMW International Open 2023: Course and current form stats</a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="advert"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1687722763" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" <p><em>Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.</em></p>
