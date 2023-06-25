</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fbritish-masters-2023-betting-preview-the-punters-preview-230623-167.html&rfr=977216">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fbritish-masters-2023-betting-preview-the-punters-preview-230623-167.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/">The Ashes </a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/england-u21-v-israel-u21-tips-time-to-garner-profits-250623-840.html">England U21 v Israel U21: Time to Garner profits</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-transfer-betting-and-tips-for-declan-rice-and-james-maddison-240623-200.html">Premier League Transfer Betting: Rice saga boiling up and it's north east or north London for Maddison</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/efl-championship-tips-2023-24-title-odds-7-1-leeds-united-kick-off-new-season-at-home-to-cardiff-city-220623-1171.html">EFL Championship 2023-24: 7/1 Leeds United kick off new season at home to Cardiff City</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/horse-racing-tips-prophet-on-the-cards-for-ponty-and-hexham-multiple-250623-134.html">Horse Racing Tips: Prophet on the cards for Ponty and Hexham multiple</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/pontefract-racing-tips-concorde-to-continue-winning-run-240623-789.html">Pontefract Racing Tips: Concorde to continue winning run</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/ffos-las-racing-tips-three-in-a-row-for-sympathise-240623-789.html">Ffos Las Racing Tips: Three in a row for Sympathise</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/british-masters-2023-betting-preview-the-punters-preview-230623-167.html">British Masters: The Punter's Preview </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/rocket-mortgage-classic-2023-betting-preview-birdie-fest-expected-in-detroit-230623-167.html">Rocket Mortgage Classic: Birdie-fest expected in Detroit</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-travelers-championship-tips-mccarthy-shows-the-way-at-the-travelers-230623-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Odds-on Bradley leads the Travelers </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/ian-bell-exclusive-ben-stokes-england-have-psychological-grip-on-australia-in-ashes-210623-1236.html">Ian Bell Exclusive: England have psychological grip on Australia in Ashes</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/ashes-series-betting-abandoning-bazball-now-would-be-catastrophic-210623-194.html">Ashes Series Betting: Abandoning Bazball now would be catastrophic</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/first-ashes-test-day-five-in-play-tips-back-a-slow-start-from-the-aussies-190623-171.html">First Ashes Test Day Five In-play Tips: Back a slow start from the Aussies</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/">The Ashes</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/wimbledon-2023-betting-and-tips-carlos-alcaraz-4-1-behind-8-11-djokovic-250623-200.html">Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz into 4/1 after winning first grass court title</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/wimbledon-2023-betting-odds-andy-murray-47-1-after-nottingham-win-190623-204.html">Wimbledon 2023 Betting: Andy Murray 47/1 after Nottingham win</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/atp-tour-queens-halle-tips-alcaraz-with-plenty-to-prove-on-grass-190623-778.html">ATP Tour Queen's & Halle Tips: Alcaraz with plenty to prove on grass</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Labour peaking across Betfair's election markets</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-conservative-leader-betting-three-to-back-from-9-1-to-27-1-to-succeed-sunak-140623-171.html">Next Conservative Leader Betting: Three to back from 9/1 to 27/1 to succeed Sunak</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-general-election-betting-odds-labour-majority-4-6-as-boris-johnson-ally-warns-of-tory-civil-war-120623-204.html">UK General Election: Labour majority 4/6 as Boris Johnson ally warns of Tory "civil war"</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/josh-taylor-v-teofimo-lopes-tips-back-the-tartan-tornado-wins-on-points-080623-746.html">Josh Taylor v Teofimo Lopes: Back the Tartan Tornado on points in New York</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/mauricio-lara-v-leigh-wood-tips-back-lethal-mexican-at-11-8-to-beat-home-hero-260523-746.html">Mauricio Lara v Leigh Wood: Back lethal Mexican at 11/8 to beat home hero</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/katie-taylor-v-chantelle-cameron-tips-back-kt-for-another-hard-fought-points-win-180523-746.html">Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron: Back KT for another hard-fought points win</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html">How To Bet on Golf</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="">Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">Golf Each-Way Tips </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/">Long Odds Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html">Each-Way Calculator</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414637 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414637 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414637={pID:"5414637",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414637:window.ftClick_5414637,ftExpTrack_5414637:window.ftExpTrack_5414637,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414637PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414637); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414637PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414637"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414637;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600HomepageStaticLEFT/?"+ft5414637PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414637.GTimeout);ft5414637PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414636 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414636 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414636={pID:"5414636",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414636:window.ftClick_5414636,ftExpTrack_5414636:window.ftExpTrack_5414636,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414636PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414636); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414636PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414636"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414636;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600HomepageStaticRIGHT/?"+ft5414636PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414636.GTimeout);ft5414636PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Jason Day smile 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>How To Bet on Golf</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer tees off silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player marks ball 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Golf Each-Way Tips </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Long Odds Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Justin Thomas drive blue sky 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>US PGA Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer hits iron silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Each-Way Calculator</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">British Masters: The Punter's Preview </h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/steven-rawlings/">Steven Rawlings</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-06-25">25 June 2023</time></li> <li>5 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "British Masters: The Punter's Preview ", "name": "British Masters: The Punter's Preview ", "description": "The DP World Tour pitches up at the Belfry this week for the British Masters and our man has the lowdown ahead of Thursday's start here... ", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/british-masters-2023-betting-preview-the-punters-preview-230623-167.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/british-masters-2023-betting-preview-the-punters-preview-230623-167.html", "datePublished": "2023-06-25T17:35:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-06-25T17:50:00+01:00", "articleBody": "The DP World Tour pitches up at the Belfry this week for the British Masters and our man has the lowdown ahead of Thursday's start here... Scrambling the stat to focus on Cream rises to the top at the Belfry Drama aplenty expected on Sunday Tournament History The British Masters was first staged in 1946, when originally known as the Dunlop Masters. There was no edition in 1984 and the event was lost from the schedule altogether after Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano won at this week's venue, the Belfry, in 2008 but with the help of Sky Sports, it made a successful and very welcome return to the schedule in 2015 when Ian Poulter hosted the event at Woburn. Since then, Luke Donald, Lee Westwood (twice), Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood and Danny Willett (twice) have all hosted the tournament and this year's host is Sir Nick Faldo. The British Masters has moved about in the schedule and the last two editions were staged in May. Venue The Belfry, Wishaw, Warwickshire, England. Course Details Par 72 - 7, 328 yards Stroke Index in 2022 - 72.68 The Belfry hosted this event for three years in-a-row between 2006 and 2008 and it also hosted the last four editions of the now defunct Benson &amp; Hedges International between 2000 and 2003, as well as four editions of the Ryder Cup. After a break of 12 years, having last hosted this event in 2008, the Belfry made a welcome return to the DP World Tour in 2020 when it hosted the one-off UK Championship - won in extra-time by Rasmus Hojgaard- and it's been the venue for the last two editions of this event. The Belfry is a relatively flat, mostly tree-lined course, with some narrow fairways. Water is in play on seven holes - most noticeably at the short drivable par four 10th which last year averaged 3.97. The majority of the Poa Annua greens are fairly small and the bigger ones have tiers and undulations, placing a premium on long putting and scrambling. Winners at the Belfry this Century 2000 B&amp;H International - Jose Maria Olazabal -13 2001 B&amp;H International - Henrik Stenson -13 2002 B&amp;H International - Angel Cabrera -10 2003 B&amp;H International - Paul Casey -11 2006 British Masters - Johan Edfors -11 2007 British Masters - Lee Westwood -15 2008 British Masters - Gonzalo Fernandez Castano -12 (playoff) 2020 UK Championship - Rasmus Hojgaard -14 (playoff) 2021 British Masters - Richard Bland -13 (playoff) 2022 British Masters - Thorbjorn Olesen -10 Weather TV Coverage Live on Sky Sports all four days, starting at 13:00 on Thursday. Last Eight Event Winners with Exchange Prices 2022 - Thorbjorn Olesen -10 [95.0] 2021 - Richard Bland -13 [220.0] 2020 - Renato Paratore -18 [70.0] 2019 - Marcus Kinhult -16 [370.0] 2018 - Eddie Pepperell -9 [42.0] 2017 - Paul Dunne -20 [70.0] 2016 - Alex Noren -18 [23.0] 2015 - Matthew Fitzpatrick -15 [40.0] What Will it Take to Win? I couldn't find any stats for the 2001 and 2002 editions of the Benson &amp; Hedges International but there are enough clues from the other eight events staged here this century to suggest accuracy is important on approach. Last year's winner, Thorbjorn Olesen, won courtesy of a red-hot putter and he only ranked 60th for Greens In Regulation but four of the placed players ranked inside the top-six for GIR and Richard Bland ranked number one for Driving Accuracy and second for GIR two years ago. The two playoff protagonists at the UK Championship in 2020, Rasmus Hojgaard and Justin Walters, ranked tied sixth for GIR and in behind them, Martin Kaymer, who finished tied third, ranked second for GIR, with Craig Howie (T5) and Calum Hill (T9), ranking fourth and fifth for that stat. The two players tied for third in 2021, Miko Korhonen and Dave Coupland, ranked third and fifth for GIR. Olesen ranked only 67th for Driving Accuracy and Bland ranked only 52nd for Driving Distance so I wouldn't get too hung up on the driving metrics. Like Olesen last year, who holed some ridiculous putts late on, Hojgaard putted particularly well here in 2020, ranking first for Putting Average, but the top-six all did. The worst any of the top-five and ties ranked for PA was 14th but it was a very different story in 2021. Bland ranked 48th and the next four on the leaderboard ranked only 35th, 9th, 19th and 28th. Dean Burmester, who finished tied sixth, ranked number one but only three of the top-15 ranked inside the top-10 for PA. Olesen ranked second for Strokes Gained Putting and seventh for Putting Average and the 2021 edition looks like a bit of a one off given Bland is the only winner here to rank any worse than 11th for PA but the key stat to concentrate on could be Scrambling. The first two home ranked fourth and ninth last year and Richie Ramsay, who finished tied for third, ranked first. The first three home in 2021 ranked first, second and fourth for Scrambling and Lee Westwood and Gonzalo Fernandez Castano won here ranking first and fourth for that stat. Is There an Identikit Winner? As many as seven different Englishmen have won this title this century but in the last four years we've seen a Dane, an Italian and a Swede take the title and since England's Peter Baker won at Woburn 30 years ago, we've seen winners from all over the world. And the event wasn't played at all between 2008 and 2015. In addition to the winners from the aforementioned Denmark, Italy and Sweden, there have been victories for players from New Zealand, Australia, the USA, France, Spain, Ireland, Wales and Scotland. Behind the English, the Swedes have the best recent record though and but for Olesen's ludicrous finish last year (see the In-Play Tactics section below), Sebastian Soderberg would have been the fourth Swede to take the title in 11 years. Alex Bjork was also second behind Eddie Pepperell at Walton Heath in 2018. Class Acts Shine at the Belfry? Richard Bland is by some distance the biggest outsider to win here this century and most Belfry winners are straight out of the top drawer. Having been matched at a high of [300.0] before the off, and playing in his 478th DP World Tour event, Bland was winning his first tournament at the age of 48 but aside from him, looking at the list of Belfry winners, the first thing to notice is what a stellar list it is. Olesen has won again since, at the Thailand Classic in February, and he's now won seven times on the DP World Tour. The three B&amp;H winners have all won major championships and both Lee Westwood and Paul Casey were once considered players that really should have won one. Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano hasn't won a major, in fact the closest he ever came was tenth in the 2013 US Open, but like Olesen, he's won seven times on the DP World Tour and Johan Edfors was very much the man to beat back in 2006. He's only won three DP World Tour events but all three were between March and July in 2006, so he was in great form when he won here. Course Winner's Position and Price Pre-Round 4 2022 - Thorbjorn Olesen - led by three [2.44] 2021 - Richard Bland - tied 12th, trailing by three [110.0] 2020 - Rasmus Hojgaard - tied fourth, trailing by five [18.0] In-Play Tactics Olesen was tied for the lead after round one, he sat second at halfway and he was three strokes clear with a round to go. Richard Bland sat third after round one in 2021 (trailing by two) and he was tied for the lead at halfway but he was still trading at [110.0] before round four, having slipped to three adrift and tied 12th and a fairly slow start can definitely be overcome at the Belfry. Having gone off at around [22.0], Hojgaard was matched at a high of [200.0] in-running in 2020 after an opening 73 had seen him trail by nine and he was still seven back at halfway and five adrift through 54 holes. His seven-under-par 65 in round four was his best of the week and the joint-best of the day. Jose Maria Olazabal started slowly here in 2000, with an opening round of 75 that saw him sit tied for 25th and six off the lead, Paul Casey and Lee Westwood both trailed by five after round one when they won here and Fernandez-Castano was four adrift and tied for 24th after the opening round in 2008. Casey was tied for the lead after three rounds in 2006 and Henrik Stenson won wire-to-wire but six of the last eight course winners came from behind, trailing by two, three (x3), four and five strokes, so it can't be described as frontrunners course. There's a strong likelihood that we get an off the pace winner but even if we don't, we can expect plenty of drama on Sunday if the last three events here are any sort of gauge... The UK Championship produced a dramatic finale in 2020 with Martin Kaymer trading at a low of [1.34] and Walters touching even money before both were beaten and Guido Migliozzi traded at a low of [1.25] in regulation play in 2021, before three-putting the 17th hole and even though the winner began round four with a commanding lead, we witnessed all sorts of shenanigans last year. In search of his first win in four years, Olesen struggled badly in round four and having been matched at a low of [1.7], the Dane drifted all the way out to [44.0] as it looked like he'd thrown the event away. Rickie Ramsay was matched at a low of [1.4] before he double-bogeyed the 72nd hole and Sebastian Soderberg was matched at just [1.06] as he sat in the clubhouse on -9 but incredibly, having finished round three with an eagle at 17 and a birdie at 18, for the second day in-a-row, Olesen finished his round in style, eagling 17 from 30 feet to tie Soderberg, before birdying the last from 36 feet to pass him! Eagle-Birdie finish @Thorbjornolesen made two consecutive putts of 30ft and 36ft to win for the first time in four years.#BetfredBritishMasters pic.twitter.com/Vj7BrU6ZGb -- DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) May 8, 2022 This is clearly a great track for Sunday trading and taking on the leaders. I'll be back later today or tomorrow with a look at the market leaders and details of any pre-event selections. *You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Olesen wins British.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Olesen wins British.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Olesen wins British.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Steven Rawlings", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/steven_rawlings" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Olesen wins British.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Olesen wins British.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Olesen wins British.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Olesen wins British.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Golfer Thorbjorn Olesen"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Thorbjorn Olesen after last year's win at the Belfry</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977216">Join</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=British%20Masters%3A%20The%20Punter%27s%20Preview%20&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fbritish-masters-2023-betting-preview-the-punters-preview-230623-167.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fbritish-masters-2023-betting-preview-the-punters-preview-230623-167.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fbritish-masters-2023-betting-preview-the-punters-preview-230623-167.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fbritish-masters-2023-betting-preview-the-punters-preview-230623-167.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fbritish-masters-2023-betting-preview-the-punters-preview-230623-167.html&text=British%20Masters%3A%20The%20Punter%27s%20Preview%20" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p><strong>The DP World Tour pitches up at the Belfry this week for the British Masters and our man has the lowdown ahead of Thursday's start here... </strong></p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3>Scrambling the stat to focus on</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Cream rises to the top at the Belfry</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Drama aplenty expected on Sunday</h3> </li> <hr><h2>Tournament History</h2><p></p><p><strong> </strong></p><p>The British Masters was first staged in 1946, when originally known as the Dunlop Masters.</p><p>There was no edition in 1984 and the event was lost from the schedule altogether after Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano won at this week's venue, the Belfry, in 2008 but with the help of Sky Sports, it made a successful and very welcome return to the schedule in 2015 when Ian Poulter hosted the event at Woburn.</p><p>Since then, Luke Donald, Lee Westwood (twice), Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood and Danny Willett (twice) have all hosted the tournament and this year's host is Sir Nick Faldo.</p><p>The British Masters has moved about in the schedule and the last two editions were staged in May.</p><h2>Venue</h2><p></p><p>The Belfry, Wishaw, Warwickshire, England.</p><h2>Course Details</h2><p></p><p>Par 72 - 7, 328 yards <br>Stroke Index in 2022 - 72.68</p><p>The Belfry hosted this event for three years in-a-row between 2006 and 2008 and it also hosted the last four editions of the now defunct Benson & Hedges International between 2000 and 2003, as well as four editions of the Ryder Cup.</p><p>After a break of 12 years, having last hosted this event in 2008, the Belfry made a welcome return to the DP World Tour in 2020 when it hosted the one-off UK Championship - won in extra-time by Rasmus Hojgaard- and it's been the venue for the last two editions of this event.</p><p><img alt="THE BELFRY 3 2021.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/THE%20BELFRY%203%202021.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>The Belfry is a relatively flat, mostly tree-lined course, with some narrow fairways. Water is in play on seven holes - most noticeably at the short drivable par four 10<sup>th</sup> which last year averaged 3.97.</p><p>The majority of the Poa Annua greens are fairly small and the bigger ones have tiers and undulations, placing a premium on long putting and scrambling.</p><h2>Winners at the Belfry this Century</h2><p></p><ul> <li>2000 B&H International - Jose Maria Olazabal -13</li> <li>2001 B&H International - Henrik Stenson -13</li> <li>2002 B&H International - Angel Cabrera -10</li> <li>2003 B&H International - Paul Casey -11</li> <li>2006 British Masters - Johan Edfors -11</li> <li>2007 British Masters - Lee Westwood -15</li> <li>2008 British Masters - Gonzalo Fernandez Castano -12 (playoff)</li> <li>2020 UK Championship - Rasmus Hojgaard -14 (playoff)</li> <li>2021 British Masters - Richard Bland -13 (playoff)</li> <li>2022 British Masters - Thorbjorn Olesen -10</li> </ul><hr><p><strong><a href="https://www.windfinder.com/forecast/powels_pool">Weather</a></strong></p><hr><h2>TV Coverage</h2><p></p><p>Live on Sky Sports all four days, starting at 13:00 on Thursday.</p><h2>Last Eight Event Winners with Exchange Prices</h2><p></p><ul> <li>2022 - Thorbjorn Olesen -10 <b class="inline_odds" title="94/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">95.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">94/1</span></b></li> <li>2021 - Richard Bland -13 <b class="inline_odds" title="219/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">220.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">219/1</span></b></li> <li>2020 - Renato Paratore -18 <b class="inline_odds" title="69/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">70.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">69/1</span></b></li> <li>2019 - Marcus Kinhult -16 <b class="inline_odds" title="369/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">370.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">369/1</span></b></li> <li>2018 - Eddie Pepperell -9 <b class="inline_odds" title="41/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">42.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">41/1</span></b></li> <li>2017 - Paul Dunne -20 <b class="inline_odds" title="69/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">70.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">69/1</span></b></li> <li>2016 - Alex Noren -18 <b class="inline_odds" title="22/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">23.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">22/1</span></b></li> <li>2015 - Matthew Fitzpatrick -15 <b class="inline_odds" title="39/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">40.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">39/1</span></b></li> </ul><h2>What Will it Take to Win?</h2><p></p><p>I couldn't find any stats for the 2001 and 2002 editions of the Benson & Hedges International but there are enough clues from the other eight events staged here this century to suggest accuracy is important on approach.</p><p>Last year's winner, Thorbjorn Olesen, won courtesy of a red-hot putter and he only ranked 60<sup>th</sup> for Greens In Regulation but four of the placed players ranked inside the top-six for GIR and Richard Bland ranked number one for Driving Accuracy and second for GIR two years ago.</p><p>The two playoff protagonists at the UK Championship in 2020, Rasmus Hojgaard and Justin Walters, ranked tied sixth for GIR and in behind them, Martin Kaymer, who finished tied third, ranked second for GIR, with Craig Howie (T5) and Calum Hill (T9), ranking fourth and fifth for that stat. The two players tied for third in 2021, Miko Korhonen and Dave Coupland, ranked third and fifth for GIR.</p><p>Olesen ranked only 67<sup>th</sup> for Driving Accuracy and Bland ranked only 52<sup>nd</sup> for Driving Distance so I wouldn't get too hung up on the driving metrics.</p><p>Like Olesen last year, who holed some ridiculous putts late on, Hojgaard putted particularly well here in 2020, ranking first for Putting Average, but the top-six all did. The worst any of the top-five and ties ranked for PA was 14<sup>th</sup> but it was a very different story in 2021.</p><p>Bland ranked 48<sup>th</sup> and the next four on the leaderboard ranked only 35<sup>th</sup>, 9<sup>th</sup>, 19<sup>th</sup> and 28<sup>th</sup>. Dean Burmester, who finished tied sixth, ranked number one but only three of the top-15 ranked inside the top-10 for PA.</p><p>Olesen ranked second for Strokes Gained Putting and seventh for Putting Average and the 2021 edition looks like a bit of a one off given Bland is the only winner here to rank any worse than 11<sup>th</sup> for PA but the key stat to concentrate on could be Scrambling.</p><p>The first two home ranked fourth and ninth last year and Richie Ramsay, who finished tied for third, ranked first. The first three home in 2021 ranked first, second and fourth for Scrambling and Lee Westwood and Gonzalo Fernandez Castano won here ranking first and fourth for that stat.</p><h2>Is There an Identikit Winner?</h2><p></p><p>As many as seven different Englishmen have won this title this century but in the last four years we've seen a Dane, an Italian and a Swede take the title and since England's Peter Baker won at Woburn 30 years ago, we've seen winners from all over the world. And the event wasn't played at all between 2008 and 2015.</p><p>In addition to the winners from the aforementioned Denmark, Italy and Sweden, there have been victories for players from New Zealand, Australia, the USA, France, Spain, Ireland, Wales and Scotland.</p><p>Behind the English, the Swedes have the best recent record though and but for Olesen's ludicrous finish last year (see the In-Play Tactics section below), Sebastian Soderberg would have been the fourth Swede to take the title in 11 years. Alex Bjork was also second behind Eddie Pepperell at Walton Heath in 2018.</p><h2>Class Acts Shine at the Belfry?</h2><p></p><p>Richard Bland is by some distance the biggest outsider to win here this century and most Belfry winners are straight out of the top drawer.</p><p>Having been matched at a high of <b class="inline_odds" title="299/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">300.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">299/1</span></b> before the off, and playing in his 478<sup>th</sup> DP World Tour event, Bland was winning his first tournament at the age of 48 but aside from him, looking at the list of Belfry winners, the first thing to notice is what a stellar list it is.</p><p>Olesen has won again since, at the Thailand Classic in February, and he's now won seven times on the DP World Tour.</p><p>The three B&H winners have all won major championships and both Lee Westwood and Paul Casey were once considered players that really should have won one.</p><p><img alt="THE BELFRY 1.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/THE%20BELFRY%201.600x337.jpg" width="1281" height="719" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano hasn't won a major, in fact the closest he ever came was tenth in the 2013 US Open, but like Olesen, he's won seven times on the DP World Tour and Johan Edfors was very much the man to beat back in 2006. He's only won three DP World Tour events but all three were between March and July in 2006, so he was in great form when he won here.</p><h2>Course Winner's Position and Price Pre-Round 4</h2><p></p><ul> <li>2022 - Thorbjorn Olesen - led by three <b class="inline_odds" title="7/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.44</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">7/5</span></b></li> <li>2021 - Richard Bland - tied 12<sup>th</sup>, trailing by three <b class="inline_odds" title="109/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">110.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">109/1</span></b></li> <li>2020 - Rasmus Hojgaard - tied fourth, trailing by five <b class="inline_odds" title="17/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">18.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">17/1</span></b></li> </ul><h2>In-Play Tactics</h2><p></p><p>Olesen was tied for the lead after round one, he sat second at halfway and he was three strokes clear with a round to go.</p><p>Richard Bland sat third after round one in 2021 (trailing by two) and he was tied for the lead at halfway but he was still trading at <b class="inline_odds" title="109/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">110.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">109/1</span></b> before round four, having slipped to three adrift and tied 12<sup>th</sup> and a fairly slow start can definitely be overcome at the Belfry.</p><p>Having gone off at around <b class="inline_odds" title="21/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">22.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">21/1</span></b>, Hojgaard <strong>was matched at a high of <b class="inline_odds" title="199/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">200.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">199/1</span></b> in-running in 2020</strong><strong> </strong>after an opening 73 had seen him trail by nine and he was still seven back at halfway and five adrift through 54 holes. His seven-under-par 65 in round four was his best of the week and the joint-best of the day.</p><p>Jose Maria Olazabal started slowly here in 2000, with an opening round of 75 that saw him sit tied for 25<sup>th</sup> and six off the lead, Paul Casey and Lee Westwood both trailed by five after round one when they won here and Fernandez-Castano was four adrift and tied for 24<sup>th</sup> after the opening round in 2008.</p><p>Casey was tied for the lead after three rounds in 2006 and Henrik Stenson won wire-to-wire but six of the last eight course winners came from behind, trailing by two, three (x3), four and five strokes, so it can't be described as frontrunners course.</p><p>There's a strong likelihood that we get an off the pace winner but even if we don't, we can expect plenty of drama on Sunday if the last three events here are any sort of gauge...</p><p>The UK Championship produced a dramatic finale in 2020 with Martin Kaymer trading at a low of <b class="inline_odds" title="1/3"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.34</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1/3</span></b> and Walters touching even money before both were beaten and Guido Migliozzi traded at a low of <b class="inline_odds" title="1/4"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.25</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1/4</span></b> in regulation play in 2021, before three-putting the 17<sup>th</sup> hole and even though the winner began round four with a commanding lead, we witnessed all sorts of shenanigans last year.</p><p>In search of his first win in four years, Olesen struggled badly in round four and having been matched at a low of <b class="inline_odds" title="5/7"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.7</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5/7</span></b>, the Dane drifted all the way out to <b class="inline_odds" title="43/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">44.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">43/1</span></b> as it looked like he'd thrown the event away.</p><p>Rickie Ramsay was matched at a low of <b class="inline_odds" title="2/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2/5</span></b> before he double-bogeyed the 72<sup>nd</sup> hole and Sebastian Soderberg was matched at just <b class="inline_odds" title="1/18"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.06</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1/18</span></b> as he sat in the clubhouse on -9 but incredibly, having finished round three with an eagle at 17 and a birdie at 18, for the second day in-a-row, Olesen finished his round in style, eagling 17 from 30 feet to tie Soderberg, before birdying the last from 36 feet to pass him!</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">Eagle-Birdie finish <a href="https://twitter.com/Thorbjornolesen?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Thorbjornolesen</a> made two consecutive putts of 30ft and 36ft to win for the first time in four years.<br><br><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BetfredBritishMasters?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BetfredBritishMasters</a> <a href="https://t.co/Vj7BrU6ZGb">pic.twitter.com/Vj7BrU6ZGb</a></p> -- DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) <a href="https://twitter.com/DPWorldTour/status/1523339289479704577?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 8, 2022</a></blockquote><p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><p>This is clearly a great track for Sunday trading and taking on the leaders.</p><p>I'll be back later today or tomorrow with a look at the market leaders and details of any pre-event selections.</p><hr><p><strong>*You can follow me on Twitter <a href="https://twitter.com/SteveThePunter">@SteveThePunter</a></strong></p></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Refer & Earn with Betfair</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "><header></header> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"> <p><span>For each person you <strong>successfully refer </strong>to Betfair, we'll give you <strong>£10 in CASH</strong> when they stake £10 or more on the Sportsbook, Exchange or Casino. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=CACQRAEAUTOUKIE1">T&Cs apply.</a></span></p> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977216">Join</a> </div> </div> <p><em>Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.</em></p> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=British%20Masters%3A%20The%20Punter%27s%20Preview%20&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fbritish-masters-2023-betting-preview-the-punters-preview-230623-167.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fbritish-masters-2023-betting-preview-the-punters-preview-230623-167.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fbritish-masters-2023-betting-preview-the-punters-preview-230623-167.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fbritish-masters-2023-betting-preview-the-punters-preview-230623-167.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fbritish-masters-2023-betting-preview-the-punters-preview-230623-167.html&text=British%20Masters%3A%20The%20Punter%27s%20Preview%20" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-travelers-championship-tips-mccarthy-shows-the-way-at-the-travelers-230623-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Odds-on Bradley leads the Travelers </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Keegan Bradley at teh Travelers 23.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Keegan%20Bradley%20at%20teh%20Travelers%2023.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/memorial-tournament-long-odds-golf-tips-woodland-worth-chancing-at-muirfield-310523-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Woodland worth chancing at Muirfield </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/GARY WOODLAND.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/GARY%20WOODLAND.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/porsche-european-open-2023-betting-preview-accuracy-the-key-at-green-eagle-280523-167.html">Porsche European Open: Accuracy the key at Green Eagle</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/GREEN EAGLE 2021.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/GREEN%20EAGLE%202021.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block" style="margin: 0;"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Most read stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/british-masters-2023-betting-preview-the-punters-preview-230623-167.html">British Masters: The Punter's Preview </a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/travelers-championship-first-round-leader-tips-rai-to-fly-200623-719.html">Travelers Championship First-Round Leader Tips: Rai to fly </a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/bmw-international-open-each-way-tips-281-larrazabal-under-estimated-190623-721.html">BMW International Open Each-Way Tips: 28/1 Larrazabal under-estimated</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/bmw-international-open-2023-players-form-guide-180623-779.html">BMW International Open 2023: Course and current form stats</a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> <div class="entry_category_link" style="margin-top: 1.5rem;"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">More The Punter</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Golf</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/">Each Way Golf Betting Calculator</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/">Golf Betting Masterclass</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">Each-Way Betting</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/">Find Me A 100 Winner</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/first-round-leader/">First Round Leader</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/three-ball-tips/">Three-Ball Tips</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/liv-golf/">LIV Golf</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/fedex-cup/">FedEx Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/">News</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/tournament-reports/">Tournament Reports</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/pre-tournament-analysis/">Pre-tournament Analysis</a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block" style="margin: 0;"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Most read stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/british-masters-2023-betting-preview-the-punters-preview-230623-167.html">British Masters: The Punter's Preview </a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/travelers-championship-first-round-leader-tips-rai-to-fly-200623-719.html">Travelers Championship First-Round Leader Tips: Rai to fly </a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/bmw-international-open-each-way-tips-281-larrazabal-under-estimated-190623-721.html">BMW International Open Each-Way Tips: 28/1 Larrazabal under-estimated</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/bmw-international-open-2023-players-form-guide-180623-779.html">BMW International Open 2023: Course and current form stats</a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="advert"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1687722756" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
Join Now
- Open Account Using Promo Code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
- £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
BET & WIN
Each Way Golf Betting Calculator
Position
Number of Players in that position
Number of Each Way places offered
Place Dead Heat Reduction
Odds
/
Each Way Terms
1/5
1/2
1/3
1/4
1/6
Unit Stake (e.g. 5 for 5 each way)
£
Total Return
£
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Golf
The Punter
British Masters: The Punter's Preview
The Ashes
Football
Horse Racing
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Politics
Boxing
Other Sports
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Search
Racing
Football
Golf
Cricket