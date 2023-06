Richie Ramsay enjoys The Belfry test

Germany's Yannik Paul looks good value

Adrian Meronk's DP World Tour form is superb

Fun and games for the column last week as South Africa's Thriston Lawrence once again rewarded our faith in his ability with a win at 80/181.00 to follow on from his 33/134.00 triumph in last summer's European Masters (which we also supported).

It wasn't the easiest final round ride and yet that only added to the excitement.

He swapped eight birdies with five bogeys and even missed fine opportunities to add to the par-breaking count at both the 16th (with a weak short putt) and 18th (via a sloppy pitch).

Onwards then to the Brabazon Course at The Belfry - home of Europe's Ryder Cup renaissance in the 1980s and a common enough stop for the DP World Tour in the 21st century.

When it first hosted the European Tour in the 1970s, and even during those early clashes between Europe and the United States, it was a somewhat featureless patch of Sutton Coldfield in the Midlands.

Now, it is a well-wooded property with many of the holes having little or no views of any others.

That's made it a narrow track and plenty of the drives are tricky - or at least errant driving often takes birdie and maybe even par out of the equation.

Approaches also need to be sharp. Some are relatively simplistic and need to be attacked, others require patience and/or solid course management.

In quirky fashion, there are just three short holes and also three long ones.

Contenders also need to be unafraid of flirting with water. For example, the drive at the par-5 third needs to get close to it to the lake set up an attacking second (and that will fly entirely over water).

The drives at the sixth, eighth and final holes also need to be bold in the face of water hazards.

Back in 2009 the Scotsman Richie Ramsay, nearly a year into his journey in the pro ranks, headed south of the border for his first professional start in England and carded a Thursday 63 at Worsley Park to share the first round lead in a Challenge Tour event.

He finished ninth that week and it was the first hint that he loved a raid on the auld enemy.

Since then he has recorded top 10 finishes at Wentworth (twice), Close House, Hillside and the London Club.

Last year he added third place here at The Belfry, a third cut made in his three course appearances. In fact, he spent all week in the top four and traded at a low of 1.42/5 on the Betfair Exchange.

A few weeks later he returned to England - to Hillside, in fact - and he claimed victory in the Cazoo Classic.

Both those results ought to produce good vibes: on the one hand, returning to the course will prompt memories of last year's near miss, on the other, the fact that the Amateur Championship was at Hillside last week ought to tweak a reminder of the scene of his success.

And the clincher is that he's in good nick.

He was seventh at Rinkven International in the Soudal Open, T39th at Bernardus in the KLM Open (when eighth at halfway) and fifth last time out in the Scandinavian Mixed.

Yannik Paul's first season and a half on the DP World Tour has been impressive.

The German claimed victory in last October's Mallorca Golf Open and he has registered another four top three finishes - in the Soudal Open last year, then the Thailand Classic, Indian Open and Scandinavian Mixed this year.

That latter result was his last start and a ninth cut made in a row.

Now he returns to a course that he took to at first glance, breaking par in all four laps when T16th last May.

He also has nice memories of the venue because he was third on the PGA National course in the British Challenge in 2021, a result that aided his graduation to the top table.

He hits a lot of greens (ranking 15th this season) and they are not overly-conservative approaches either because he ranks fifth for Strokes Gained Approach. It's a part of the game that works well on the Brabazon Course and seals the deal.

Midlander Richard Mansell appeals this week and I've got an odd hunch (and nothing more really) about Daniel Gavins.

But the final selection heads into the top of the market because I want some class on-side.

Justin Rose's superb form this year makes him a sensible favourite while Min Woo Lee could easily return from the States and hack up.

He came very close to being the pick but I'm going to side instead with Poland's Adrian Meronk whose form continues to impress at this level and who is a neat fit for the test.

In his last 10 starts on the regular DP World Tour he's finished top seven six times and two of those were victories.

And his last three starts? Victory in Italy, fifth in the Netherlands, and third last week in Germany.

He ranks first for SG Off the Tee, 13th for Approaches, third for Greens in Regulation, 16th for Around the Green and is first for SG Tee to Green.

He was also third at The Belfry in 2021.

A winner on one Ryder Cup venue this season (Marco Simone) he's got it in him to complete a double.

