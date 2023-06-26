</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fbritish-masters-each-way-tips-take-ramsay-the-raider-at-501-260623-721.html&rfr=977216">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fbritish-masters-each-way-tips-take-ramsay-the-raider-at-501-260623-721.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/">The Ashes </a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-2022-23-manager-markets-live-latest-betting-odds-and-news-180822-6.html">Premier League Manager Markets Live: 1/5 Daniel Farke set for Leeds role?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/england-u21-v-israel-u21-tips-time-to-garner-profits-250623-840.html">England U21 v Israel U21: Time to Garner profits</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-transfer-betting-and-tips-for-declan-rice-and-james-maddison-240623-200.html">Premier League Transfer Betting: Rice saga boiling up and it's north east or north London for Maddison</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/antepost-tips-tony-calvin-backs-pair-at-10-1-and-66-1-in-northumberland-plate-260623-166.html">Antepost Tips: Tony Calvin's 10/1 and 66/1 Northumberland Plate pair</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-fancies-sylvies-to-follow-up-at-southwell-260623-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Sylvies to follow up at Southwell</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-backing-watson-horse-at-7-2-is-elementary-260623-134.html">Daily Racing News Tips: Backing Watson horse at 7/2 is elementary</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/british-masters-2023-betting-preview-the-punters-preview-230623-167.html">British Masters: The Punter's Preview </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/rocket-mortgage-classic-2023-betting-preview-birdie-fest-expected-in-detroit-230623-167.html">Rocket Mortgage Classic: Birdie-fest expected in Detroit</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-travelers-championship-tips-mccarthy-shows-the-way-at-the-travelers-230623-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Odds-on Bradley leads the Travelers </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/england-v-australia-second-ashes-test-player-tips-back-cummins-to-cop-at-5-2-260623-194.html">England v Australia Second Ashes Test Player Tips: Back Cummins to cop at 5/2</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/ian-bell-exclusive-england-must-be-aggressive-in-lords-second-test-260623-1236.html">Ian Bell Exclusive: England must be aggressive in Lord's second Test</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/ian-bell-exclusive-ben-stokes-england-have-psychological-grip-on-australia-in-ashes-210623-1236.html">Ian Bell Exclusive: England have psychological grip on Australia in Ashes</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/">The Ashes</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/wimbledon-2023-betting-odds-djokovic-and-swiatek-favourites-with-week-to-go-260623-204.html">Wimbledon 2023 Betting: Djokovic and Swiatek favs with week to go</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/atp-tour-mallorca-eastbourne-tips-fritz-the-man-to-beat-in-eastbourne-260623-778.html">ATP Tour Mallorca & Eastbourne Tips: Fritz the man to beat in Wimbledon warm-up</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/wimbledon-2023-betting-and-tips-carlos-alcaraz-4-1-behind-8-11-djokovic-250623-200.html">Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz into 4/1 after winning first grass court title</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Labour peaking across Betfair's election markets</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-conservative-leader-betting-three-to-back-from-9-1-to-27-1-to-succeed-sunak-140623-171.html">Next Conservative Leader Betting: Three to back from 9/1 to 27/1 to succeed Sunak</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-general-election-betting-odds-labour-majority-4-6-as-boris-johnson-ally-warns-of-tory-civil-war-120623-204.html">UK General Election: Labour majority 4/6 as Boris Johnson ally warns of Tory "civil war"</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/josh-taylor-v-teofimo-lopes-tips-back-the-tartan-tornado-wins-on-points-080623-746.html">Josh Taylor v Teofimo Lopes: Back the Tartan Tornado on points in New York</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/mauricio-lara-v-leigh-wood-tips-back-lethal-mexican-at-11-8-to-beat-home-hero-260523-746.html">Mauricio Lara v Leigh Wood: Back lethal Mexican at 11/8 to beat home hero</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/katie-taylor-v-chantelle-cameron-tips-back-kt-for-another-hard-fought-points-win-180523-746.html">Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron: Back KT for another hard-fought points win</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html">How To Bet on Golf</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="">Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">Golf Each-Way Tips </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/">Long Odds Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html">Each-Way Calculator</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414637 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414637 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414637={pID:"5414637",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414637:window.ftClick_5414637,ftExpTrack_5414637:window.ftExpTrack_5414637,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414637PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414637); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414637PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414637"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414637;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600HomepageStaticLEFT/?"+ft5414637PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414637.GTimeout);ft5414637PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414636 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414636 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414636={pID:"5414636",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414636:window.ftClick_5414636,ftExpTrack_5414636:window.ftExpTrack_5414636,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414636PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414636); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414636PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414636"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414636;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600HomepageStaticRIGHT/?"+ft5414636PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414636.GTimeout);ft5414636PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Jason Day smile 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>How To Bet on Golf</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer tees off silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player marks ball 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Golf Each-Way Tips </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Long Odds Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Justin Thomas drive blue sky 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>US PGA Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer hits iron silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Each-Way Calculator</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">British Masters Each-Way Tips: Take Ramsay the raider at 50/1</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/matt-cooper/">Matt Cooper</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-06-26">26 June 2023</time></li> <li>4:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "British Masters Each-Way Tips: Take Ramsay the raider at 50/1", "name": "British Masters Each-Way Tips: Take Ramsay the raider at 50/1", "description": "The DP World Tour is in England for this week's British Masters. Justin Rose heads the betting but, fresh off an [80/1] winner last week, Matt Cooper looks e...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/british-masters-each-way-tips-take-ramsay-the-raider-at-501-260623-721.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/british-masters-each-way-tips-take-ramsay-the-raider-at-501-260623-721.html", "datePublished": "2023-06-26T14:09:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-06-26T16:36:00+01:00", "articleBody": "The DP World Tour is in England for this week's British Masters. Justin Rose heads the betting but, fresh off an [80/1] winner last week, Matt Cooper looks elsewhere for his three selections with the Betfair Sportsbook paying seven places ... Richie Ramsay enjoys The Belfry test Germany's Yannik Paul looks good value Adrian Meronk's DP World Tour form is superb Fun and games for the column last week as South Africa's Thriston Lawrence once again rewarded our faith in his ability with a win at [80/1] to follow on from his [33/1] triumph in last summer's European Masters (which we also supported). It wasn't the easiest final round ride and yet that only added to the excitement. He swapped eight birdies with five bogeys and even missed fine opportunities to add to the par-breaking count at both the 16th (with a weak short putt) and 18th (via a sloppy pitch). Onwards then to the Brabazon Course at The Belfry - home of Europe's Ryder Cup renaissance in the 1980s and a common enough stop for the DP World Tour in the 21st century. When it first hosted the European Tour in the 1970s, and even during those early clashes between Europe and the United States, it was a somewhat featureless patch of Sutton Coldfield in the Midlands. Now, it is a well-wooded property with many of the holes having little or no views of any others. That's made it a narrow track and plenty of the drives are tricky - or at least errant driving often takes birdie and maybe even par out of the equation. Approaches also need to be sharp. Some are relatively simplistic and need to be attacked, others require patience and/or solid course management. In quirky fashion, there are just three short holes and also three long ones. Contenders also need to be unafraid of flirting with water. For example, the drive at the par-5 third needs to get close to it to the lake set up an attacking second (and that will fly entirely over water). The drives at the sixth, eighth and final holes also need to be bold in the face of water hazards. Main Bet: 1pt each-way Richie Ramsay @ 50/1 Back in 2009 the Scotsman Richie Ramsay, nearly a year into his journey in the pro ranks, headed south of the border for his first professional start in England and carded a Thursday 63 at Worsley Park to share the first round lead in a Challenge Tour event. He finished ninth that week and it was the first hint that he loved a raid on the auld enemy. Since then he has recorded top 10 finishes at Wentworth (twice), Close House, Hillside and the London Club. Last year he added third place here at The Belfry, a third cut made in his three course appearances. In fact, he spent all week in the top four and traded at a low of [1.4] on the Betfair Exchange. A few weeks later he returned to England - to Hillside, in fact - and he claimed victory in the Cazoo Classic. Both those results ought to produce good vibes: on the one hand, returning to the course will prompt memories of last year's near miss, on the other, the fact that the Amateur Championship was at Hillside last week ought to tweak a reminder of the scene of his success. And the clincher is that he's in good nick. He was seventh at Rinkven International in the Soudal Open, T39th at Bernardus in the KLM Open (when eighth at halfway) and fifth last time out in the Scandinavian Mixed. Back Richie Ramsay each-way @ [50/1] Bet now Next Best: 1pt each-way Yannik Paul @ 33/1 Yannik Paul's first season and a half on the DP World Tour has been impressive. The German claimed victory in last October's Mallorca Golf Open and he has registered another four top three finishes - in the Soudal Open last year, then the Thailand Classic, Indian Open and Scandinavian Mixed this year. That latter result was his last start and a ninth cut made in a row. Now he returns to a course that he took to at first glance, breaking par in all four laps when T16th last May. He also has nice memories of the venue because he was third on the PGA National course in the British Challenge in 2021, a result that aided his graduation to the top table. He hits a lot of greens (ranking 15th this season) and they are not overly-conservative approaches either because he ranks fifth for Strokes Gained Approach. It's a part of the game that works well on the Brabazon Course and seals the deal. Back Yannik Paul each-way @ [33/1] Bet now Final Bet: 1pt each-way Adrian Meronk @ 14/1 Midlander Richard Mansell appeals this week and I've got an odd hunch (and nothing more really) about Daniel Gavins. But the final selection heads into the top of the market because I want some class on-side. Justin Rose's superb form this year makes him a sensible favourite while Min Woo Lee could easily return from the States and hack up. He came very close to being the pick but I'm going to side instead with Poland's Adrian Meronk whose form continues to impress at this level and who is a neat fit for the test. In his last 10 starts on the regular DP World Tour he's finished top seven six times and two of those were victories. And his last three starts? Victory in Italy, fifth in the Netherlands, and third last week in Germany. He ranks first for SG Off the Tee, 13th for Approaches, third for Greens in Regulation, 16th for Around the Green and is first for SG Tee to Green. He was also third at The Belfry in 2021. A winner on one Ryder Cup venue this season (Marco Simone) he's got it in him to complete a double. Back Adrian Meronk each-way @ [14/1] Bet now * Having difficulty working out the place returns? Fret no more - you can easily work out your returns with our new each way calculator.", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/richie ramsay scottish open.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/richie ramsay scottish open.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/richie ramsay scottish open.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Matt Cooper", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/matt_cooper" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/richie ramsay scottish open.728x411.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/richie ramsay scottish open.450x254.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/richie ramsay scottish open.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/richie ramsay scottish open.728x411.jpg 728w" alt="Golfer Richie Ramsay"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Scotsman Richie Ramsay loves venturing south of the border.</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977216">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-british-masters-2023/12592319?selectedMixedItem=-306556569" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-british-masters-2023/12592319?selectedMixedItem=-306556569">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=British%20Masters%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Take%20Ramsay%20the%20raider%20at%2050%2F1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fbritish-masters-each-way-tips-take-ramsay-the-raider-at-501-260623-721.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fbritish-masters-each-way-tips-take-ramsay-the-raider-at-501-260623-721.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fbritish-masters-each-way-tips-take-ramsay-the-raider-at-501-260623-721.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fbritish-masters-each-way-tips-take-ramsay-the-raider-at-501-260623-721.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fbritish-masters-each-way-tips-take-ramsay-the-raider-at-501-260623-721.html&text=British%20Masters%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Take%20Ramsay%20the%20raider%20at%2050%2F1" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>The DP World Tour is in England for this week's British Masters. Justin Rose heads the betting but, fresh off an <b class="inline_odds" title="81.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">80/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">81.00</span></b> winner last week, Matt Cooper looks elsewhere for his three selections with the Betfair Sportsbook paying seven places ...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-british-masters-2023/12592319?selectedMixedItem=-306556569">Richie Ramsay</a> enjoys The Belfry test</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Germany's Yannik Paul looks good value</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Adrian Meronk's DP World Tour form is superb</strong></h3> </li> <hr><p>Fun and games for the column last week as South Africa's Thriston Lawrence once again rewarded our faith in his ability with a win at <b class="inline_odds" title="81.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">80/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">81.00</span></b> to follow on from his <b class="inline_odds" title="34.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">33/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">34.00</span></b> triumph in last summer's European Masters (<a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/omega-european-masters-each-way-tips-wu-will-relish-crans-test-220822-721.html">which we also supported</a>).</p><p>It wasn't the easiest final round ride and yet that only added to the excitement.</p><p>He swapped eight birdies with five bogeys and even missed fine opportunities to add to the par-breaking count at both the 16th (with a weak short putt) and 18th (via a sloppy pitch).</p><p>Onwards then to the Brabazon Course at The Belfry - home of Europe's Ryder Cup renaissance in the 1980s and a common enough stop for the DP World Tour in the 21st century.</p><p>When it first hosted the European Tour in the 1970s, and even during those early clashes between Europe and the United States, it was a somewhat featureless patch of Sutton Coldfield in the Midlands.</p><p>Now, it is a well-wooded property with many of the holes having little or no views of any others.</p><p>That's made it a narrow track and plenty of the drives are tricky - or at least errant driving often takes birdie and maybe even par out of the equation.</p><p>Approaches also need to be sharp. Some are relatively simplistic and need to be attacked, others require patience and/or solid course management.</p><p>In quirky fashion, there are just three short holes and also three long ones.</p><p>Contenders also need to be unafraid of flirting with water. For example, the drive at the par-5 third needs to get close to it to the lake set up an attacking second (and that will fly entirely over water).</p><p>The drives at the sixth, eighth and final holes also need to be bold in the face of water hazards.</p><hr><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-british-masters-2023/12592319?selectedMixedItem=-306556569" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Main Bet: 1pt each-way Richie Ramsay @ 50/1</a></h2><p></p><p>Back in 2009 the Scotsman Richie Ramsay, nearly a year into his journey in the pro ranks, headed south of the border for his first professional start in England and carded a Thursday 63 at Worsley Park to share the first round lead in a Challenge Tour event.</p><p>He finished ninth that week and it was the first hint that he loved a raid on the auld enemy.</p><p>Since then he has recorded top 10 finishes at Wentworth (twice), Close House, Hillside and the London Club.</p><p>Last year he added third place here at The Belfry, a third cut made in his three course appearances. In fact, he spent all week in the top four and traded at a low of <b class="inline_odds" title="2/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2/5</span></b> on the Betfair Exchange.</p><p>A few weeks later he returned to England - to Hillside, in fact - and he claimed victory in the Cazoo Classic.</p><p>Both those results ought to produce good vibes: on the one hand, returning to the course will prompt memories of last year's near miss, on the other, the fact that the Amateur Championship was at Hillside last week ought to tweak a reminder of the scene of his success.</p><p>And the clincher is that he's in good nick.</p><p>He was seventh at Rinkven International in the Soudal Open, T39th at Bernardus in the KLM Open (when eighth at halfway) and fifth last time out in the Scandinavian Mixed.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Richie Ramsay each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="51.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">50/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">51.00</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-british-masters-2023/12592319?selectedMixedItem=-306556569" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h2><img alt="yannik paul scandinavian mixed.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/yannik%20paul%20scandinavian%20mixed.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></h2><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-british-masters-2023/12592319?selectedMixedItem=-306556569" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Next Best: 1pt each-way Yannik Paul @ 33/1</a></h2><p></p><p>Yannik Paul's first season and a half on the DP World Tour has been impressive.</p><p>The German claimed victory in last October's Mallorca Golf Open and he has registered another four top three finishes - in the Soudal Open last year, then the Thailand Classic, Indian Open and Scandinavian Mixed this year.</p><p>That latter result was his last start and a ninth cut made in a row.</p><p>Now he returns to a course that he took to at first glance, breaking par in all four laps when T16th last May.</p><p>He also has nice memories of the venue because he was third on the PGA National course in the British Challenge in 2021, a result that aided his graduation to the top table.</p><p>He hits a lot of greens (ranking 15th this season) and they are not overly-conservative approaches either because he ranks fifth for Strokes Gained Approach. It's a part of the game that works well on the Brabazon Course and seals the deal.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Yannik Paul each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="34.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">33/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">34.00</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-british-masters-2023/12592319?selectedMixedItem=-306556569" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-british-masters-2023/12592319?selectedMixedItem=-306556569">Final Bet: 1pt each-way Adrian Meronk @ 14/1</a></h2><p></p><p>Midlander Richard Mansell appeals this week and I've got an odd hunch (and nothing more really) about Daniel Gavins.</p><p>But the final selection heads into the top of the market because I want some class on-side.</p><p>Justin Rose's superb form this year makes him a sensible favourite while Min Woo Lee could easily return from the States and hack up.</p><p>He came very close to being the pick but I'm going to side instead with Poland's Adrian Meronk whose form continues to impress at this level and who is a neat fit for the test.</p><p>In his last 10 starts on the regular DP World Tour he's finished top seven six times and two of those were victories.</p><p>And his last three starts? Victory in Italy, fifth in the Netherlands, and third last week in Germany.</p><p>He ranks first for SG Off the Tee, 13th for Approaches, third for Greens in Regulation, 16th for Around the Green and is first for SG Tee to Green.</p><p>He was also third at The Belfry in 2021.</p><p>A winner on one Ryder Cup venue this season (Marco Simone) he's got it in him to complete a double.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Adrian Meronk each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="15.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">14/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">15.00</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-british-masters-2023/12592319?selectedMixedItem=-306556569" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><p>* Having difficulty working out the place returns? Fret no more - you can easily work out your returns with our <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/">new each way calculator</a>.</p></ul> </div> </div> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-british-masters-2023/12592319?selectedMixedItem=-306556569" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Richie Ramsay 1pt each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="51.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">50/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">51.00</span></b></a><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-british-masters-2023/12592319?selectedMixedItem=-306556569" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Yannik Paul 1pt each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="34.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">33/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">34.00</span></b></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-british-masters-2023/12592319?selectedMixedItem=-306556569" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Adrian Meronk 1pt each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="15.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">14/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">15.00</span></b></a></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Refer & Earn with Betfair</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "><header></header> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"> <p><span>For each person you <strong>successfully refer </strong>to Betfair, we'll give you <strong>£10 in CASH</strong> when they stake £10 or more on the Sportsbook, Exchange or Casino. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=CACQRAEAUTOUKIE1">T&Cs apply.</a></span></p> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977216">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-british-masters-2023/12592319?selectedMixedItem=-306556569" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-british-masters-2023/12592319?selectedMixedItem=-306556569">View market</a> </div> </div> <p><em>Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.</em></p> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=British%20Masters%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Take%20Ramsay%20the%20raider%20at%2050%2F1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fbritish-masters-each-way-tips-take-ramsay-the-raider-at-501-260623-721.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fbritish-masters-each-way-tips-take-ramsay-the-raider-at-501-260623-721.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fbritish-masters-each-way-tips-take-ramsay-the-raider-at-501-260623-721.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fbritish-masters-each-way-tips-take-ramsay-the-raider-at-501-260623-721.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fbritish-masters-each-way-tips-take-ramsay-the-raider-at-501-260623-721.html&text=British%20Masters%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Take%20Ramsay%20the%20raider%20at%2050%2F1" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/porsche-european-open-each-way-tips-401-ferguson-can-tame-the-eagle-290523-721.html">Porsche European Open Each-Way Tips: 40/1 Ferguson can tame the eagle</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Ewen Ferguson in Ireland.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Ewen%20Ferguson%20in%20Ireland.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/klm-open-each-way-tips-mansell-in-pole-position-220523-721.html">KLM Open Each-Way Tips: 40/1 Mansell in pole position</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/richard mansell.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/richard%20mansell.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/soudal-open-each-way-tips-no-belgian-waffle-for-ferguson-080523-721.html">Soudal Open Each-Way Tips: No Belgian waffle for Ferguson</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Ewen Ferguson in Ireland.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Ewen%20Ferguson%20in%20Ireland.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block" style="margin: 0;"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Most read stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/rocket-mortgage-classic-2023-tips-and-players-form-guide-220623-779.html">Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023: Course and current form stats</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/british-masters-each-way-tips-take-ramsay-the-raider-at-501-260623-721.html">British Masters Each-Way Tips: Take Ramsay the raider at 50/1</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-de-brief-bradley-takes-the-spoils-at-the-travelers-250623-167.html">The Punter's De-Brief: Bradley takes the spoils at the Travelers</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/travelers-championship-first-round-leader-tips-rai-to-fly-200623-719.html">Travelers Championship First-Round Leader Tips: Rai to fly </a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> <div class="entry_category_link" style="margin-top: 1.5rem;"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">More Each-Way Betting</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Golf</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/">Each Way Golf Betting Calculator</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/">Golf Betting Masterclass</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">Each-Way Betting</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/">Find Me A 100 Winner</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/first-round-leader/">First Round Leader</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/three-ball-tips/">Three-Ball Tips</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/liv-golf/">LIV Golf</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/fedex-cup/">FedEx Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/">News</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/tournament-reports/">Tournament Reports</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/pre-tournament-analysis/">Pre-tournament Analysis</a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block" style="margin: 0;"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Most read stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/rocket-mortgage-classic-2023-tips-and-players-form-guide-220623-779.html">Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023: Course and current form stats</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/british-masters-each-way-tips-take-ramsay-the-raider-at-501-260623-721.html">British Masters Each-Way Tips: Take Ramsay the raider at 50/1</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-de-brief-bradley-takes-the-spoils-at-the-travelers-250623-167.html">The Punter's De-Brief: Bradley takes the spoils at the Travelers</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/travelers-championship-first-round-leader-tips-rai-to-fly-200623-719.html">Travelers Championship First-Round Leader Tips: Rai to fly </a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="advert"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1687810502" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
Join Now
- Open Account Using Promo Code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
- £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
BET & WIN
Each Way Golf Betting Calculator
Position
Number of Players in that position
Number of Each Way places offered
Place Dead Heat Reduction
Odds
/
Each Way Terms
1/5
1/2
1/3
1/4
1/6
Unit Stake (e.g. 5 for 5 each way)
£
Total Return
£
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Golf
Golf Bets
Each-Way Betting
British Masters Each-Way Tips: Take Ramsay the raider at 50/1
The Ashes
Football
Horse Racing
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Politics
Boxing
Other Sports
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Search
Racing
Football
Golf
Cricket