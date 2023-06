Hillier heads the field at halfway

Gavins chanced at a juicy price

Wide-open in Munich

21:00 - June 23, 2023

Given he'd missed four of his last five cuts, Daniel Hillier's fifth place finish at the KLM Open in his penultimate start looked like a bit of a one off but after his weekend off at the European Open two weeks ago, the pre-event 240.0239/1 chance has bounced back to form and he leads the BMW International Open by a stroke at the halfway stage. Here's the 36-hole leaderboard with prices to back at 20:50.

Daniel Hillier - 9 7.413/2

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen -8 30.029/1

Joost Luiten -7 8.415/2

Marcel Schneider -6 14.013/1

Sami Valimaki -6 18.017/1

Jayden Schaper -6 19.018/1

Adrien Saddier -6 36.035/1

Marc Hammer -6 80.079/1

Selected others

Adrian Meronk -5 12.011/1

Calum Hill -5 25.024/1

Marcel Siem -5 26.025/1

Pablo Larrazabal -4 23.022/1

-5 and 40.039/1 bar

Hillier leading is a bit of a surprise and so too is the presence on the leaderboard of the 23-year-old Dane, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, who's playing in his first DP World Tour event since he graduated from Oklahoma State.

Neergaard-Petersen was matched at 1000.0 before the off and so too was Germany's Marc Hammer, who's one of five players tied for fourth behind Joost Luiten in third, who went off at 50.049/1.

With as many as many as 25 players within five of the inexperienced leader the event looks wide-open and the stats suggest it is too...

Haotong Li won wire-to-wire 12 months ago and the 2021 winner, Viktor Hovland, sat second at halfway but we can scan some way down the leaderboard with two rounds to go if history is any sort of gauge.

David Horsey trailed by five strokes when he won here in 2010 and that's the furthest any winner has been trailing by at halfway this century but that's quite misleading given we've seen players beaten in extra time having trailed by five, six (twice) and eight strokes.

I've taken a very small chance on Neergaard-Petersen, who sounded quite confident after his round today as he spoke of how the last two Korn Ferry Tour winners are recent college grads. That could inspire him and he could be anything.

I thought he was worth a small chance at 38.037/1 and I backed Daniel Gavins at 80/181.00 with the Sportsbook this afternoon.

Gavins is largely inconsistent, but he's already won twice on the DP World Tour. He was cut after the market was reworked once the second round had finished but I'll look to back him on the exchange as well if he drifts to any bigger than that.

He's alongside my pre-event pick, Pablo Larrazabal, on -4.

09:55 - June 23, 2023

The second round of the BMW International Open is underway on the DP World Tour and I'll back this evening with a look at that event at the halfway stage but for now I'm concentrating on this week's PGA Tour action in Connecticut.

Jim Furyk shot the lowest round ever on the PGA Tour at TPC River Highlands in 2016 - a 12-under-par 58 - and Patrick Cantlay fired a ten-under-par 60 there 12 years ago when still an amateur so it wasn't a surprise to see super low scores on day one of the Travelers Championship yesterday.

Morning starter, Keegan Bradley, was the first to threaten to break 60 when he raced to eight-under-par through 12 holes, but he played the final third of his round in level-par (one bogey, one birdie).

Afternoon starter, Adam Scott, played his first 16 holes in nine-under-par but he double-bogeyed the 17th hole when his approach fell short and into the water.

The Aussie veteran rolled in a birdie putt from 20 feet on the 18th to get back to eight-under-par, but he and Keegan both trail my Find Me a 100 Winner selection, Denny McCarthy, by two strokes after the 30-year-old came this close to recording a 59.

SO CLOSE! @_DennyMcCarthy nearly holes out for eagle at the final hole for a 59! pic.twitter.com/qDJbfvAWg7 ? PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 22, 2023

The last man to open the Travelers Championship with a ten-under-par 60 was Canada's Mackenzie Hughes. He led by three in 2020 but he could only finish third.

We've seen 11 men hold a clear lead after round one this century and four of them went on to win - Hunter Mahan (2007), Kenny Perry (2009), Bubba Watson (2015) and Jordan Spieth (2017).

It's clearly not a huge sample size but those stats suggest McCarthy is a fair price at around 11/26.40 and anyone wanting a little more encouragement to side with the early pacesetter can look to the fact that only three men have led by two strokes after round one - Mahan, Perry and Watson - and they all went on to win.

Alone in fourth place and trailing by four strokes after an opening 63 yesterday afternoon is the world number one, Scottie Scheffler, and he's the understandably warm 3.7511/4 favourite and the aforementioned Cantlay, who sits tied for fifth after a five-under-par opener, is the 10/111.00 third favourite but neither makes much appeal.

Yet again Scheffler's tee-to-green number are exceptional. He ranks first for Strokes Gained Approach and second for Greens In Regulation after the first round and he made some nice putts at the end of his round (birdied four of the last six) but his putting wasn't spectacular.

Scheffler ranks 35th for Putting Average and 43rd for SG Putting after round one and as I have been writing week after week for some time now, he needs to putt better if he's going to win. Especially in a tournament of this nature.

Cantlay clearly enjoys the track but this is his ninth appearance and he's yet to finish inside the top-ten so that tempers my enthusiasm for the world number four.

It's 25.024/1 bar Cantlay and the front four but the stats suggest we can scan much further down the leaderboard...

The 2018 winner, Bubba Watson, trailed by seven strokes in a tie for 77th after round one and despite shooting one stroke better than Bubba on day one (69) the 2020 champ, Dustin Johnson, was even further adrift. DJ sat tied for 79th and nine off the lead.

Ken Duke was eight back after round one when he won in 2014, 12 months before Kevin Streelman took the title, despite sitting seven adrift in a tie for 61st after the opening round so a slow start can be overcome here.

I've thrown a few pounds at the 2019 winner, Chez Reavie, after his six-under-par opening round and I've also backed last year's runner-up, J.T Poston, at 320.0319/1.

Poston, who won the John Deere Classic two weeks after finishing second here, trails by six in a tie for 16th so he's not too far back looking at some of the results here. He played nicely from tee-to-green yesterday and he'll climb the leaderboard today if he can find a few more putts to drop.

BMW International Open Pre-Event Selections:

Pablo Larrazabal @ 36.035/1

Dale Whitnell @ 95.094/1

In-Play Picks:

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen @ 38.037/1

Daniel Gavins @ 80/181.00 (Sportsbook)

Travelers Championship Pre-Event Selection:

Harris English @ 85.084/1

In-Play Picks:

Chez Reavie @ 80.079/1

J.T Poston @ 320.0319/1

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

2 u Denny McCarthy @ 110.0109/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

1.5 u C.T Pan @ 210.0209/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

1u Brandon Wu @ 360.0359/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter