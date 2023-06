Three outsiders chanced in Connecticut

I really wanted to put up the recent Scandinavian Mixed winner, Dale Whitnell, in the BMW International Open but having been matched at a high of 95.094/1 for plenty, he hasn't quite hit triple-figures.

Back-to-back winners are rare, but he was extremely impressive in Sweden two weeks ago, he's had a week off to reset, he ranks second for Par 4 Performance on the DP World Tour over the last six months, and he's no bigger than 70/171.00 on the High Street.

Over on the PGA Tour, the Travelers Championship has produced plenty of shock winners so I'm happy enough to concentrate on that event and the first of three picks there is the unfortunate Memorial Tournament second, Denny McCarthy.

Deadly putter Denny can get off the mark

I really don't think it was a coincidence that 30-year-old, Denny McCarthy, was matched at a low of just 1.182/11 at the Memorial Tournament, one week after last week's hero, the 29-year-old, Wyndham Clark, had won his first PGA Tour title at the Wells Fargo Championship.

Both men have similar profiles, both were expected to get off the mark on the PGA Tour years ago, and I suspect Clark's victory inspired McCarthy.

He did nothing wrong at the Memorial and there was a lot to like about last week's 20th behind Clark at the Los Angeles Country Club where he didn't putt as well as he usually does.

There are more than 570 players with 100 or more rounds measured by ShotLink all-time.



Denny McCarthy is first among that group in strokes gained putting per round - +0.71. -- Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) June 4, 2023

He's yet to shine at TPC River Highlands but there's no reason for that given the shorter track should suit him and I was happy to get him onside at 110.0109/1.

Back Denny McCarthy (2U) @ 110.0109/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Pick Pan to pinch a second Pete Dye win

Although he didn't get into the filed at last week's US Open, C.T Pan arrives in Connecticut in tip-top form having finished fourth at the Byron Nelson Championship and third at the Canadian Open in each of his last two starts.

His sole PGA Tour success came in the RBC Heritage in 2019 at the Pete Dye designed Harbour Town so the fact that Dye reworked River Highlands back in 1982 is a plus and he's already shown a liking for the venue. He was eighth here in 2017, having sat fourth with a round to go.

Given he's a strong putter on his day with a bit of course form and strong current form, odds of around 200.0199/1 look big.

Back C.T Pan (1.5U) @ 210.0209/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Back Brandon at a juicy price

A strong performance with the flatstick is usually the key to winning at River Highlands so I'm more than happy to chance Brandon Wu at a huge price.

The 26-year-old Californian missed the cut here on his only previous appearance but given he's topped the Strokes Gained Putting rankings a couple of times this year on the PGA Tour (at the Players Championship and the Mexico Open), and that he ranked fourth for SGP when ninth in Canada last time out, he looks worth chancing at 360.0359/1.

In addition to his top-10 in Canada two weeks ago, Wu has finished second at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and third at the Mexico Open already this season so he's far from a forlorn hope.

Back Brandon Wu (1U) @ 360.0359/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

