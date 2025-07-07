The Punter's De-brief: Campbell wins again in extra time

Odds-on shots beaten in both events

BMW winner backed for Open glory

Read my Scottish Open preview here

Read my ISCO Championship preview here

The defending champion, Davis Thompson, led the John Deere Classic by a stroke with 18 to play yesterday but he was uneasy in the market, drifting form 3.211/5 to 3.5551/20 before play began and the market was right.

Thompson never got going at all in round four and after a one-over-par 72, he finished the week in a tie for 18th.

It was a surprisingly poor performance given he was the 20th man to hold a clear advantage at Deere Run this century and the worst of any of the previous 19 had finished was fourth.

Thompson was matched at as low as 1.192/11 to finish inside the top five and 1.071/14 to finish inside the top 10.

With Thompson fading fast, the four men that began the day tied for second, all looked likely to claim the spoils at one point or another.

Max Homa was the first to hit the front when he birdied three of the first four holes and the six-time PGA Tour winner was matched at a low of 2.486/4 but bogeys at five and nine saw him drift out of contention as my 12/113.00 in-play pick, Brian Campbell, moved to the front.

After a two-under-par front nine, Campbell appeared to seize control with a run of three birdies in four after the turn and he was matched at just 1.684/6 when he led by two through 13 but his closest pursuer, Emiliano Grillo, wasn't going away.

The Argentine birdied the 12th to get to within one, with a gap of two strokes back to the remainder, and he went odds-on soon after as Campbell was making a mess of the drivable par four 14th.

Campbell scrambled a brilliant par at 14 but then drove into the waste area left of the fairway on 15 and Grillo was matched at a low of 1.564/7 when he led by one after Campbell had double-bogeyed the 15th.

To his credit, Campbell recovered nicely, parring the par three 16th as Grillo three-putted the 15th to drop back alongside Campbell.

Campbell then looked like he might have sealed the deal with a sensational second shot into the par five 17th and he hit just 1.42/5 to take the title, but he missed the eagle putt from 17 feet to leave the door ajar.

Leading by a stroke after his tap in birdie at the penultimate hole, Campbell made a routine par four at the last, just moments after Grillo had holed an eight-footer for birdie at 17 to draw back alongside him.

It was long odds-on a playoff between the two, but David Lipsky wasn't quite done with.

Moments after Grillo had narrowly missed a lengthy birdie putt at 18 to win, Lipsky smashed his approach to seven feet at 17 before holing the eagle putt to draw alongside the two in the clubhouse.

Having been matched at as high as 180.0179/1, the pre-event 1000.0999/1 chance, Lipsky, hit a low of 3.1511/5 but his supporters didn't get long to cheer him on as he hit a shocking drive on 18, from where he failed to rescue par.

Although the narrow favourite before the playoff, Grillo hit a poor drive and after hitting his approach miles long from the rough, he failed to reach the green with his third and Campbell was able to tap in for par for his second PGA Tour victory in just five months.

Generally a 560.0559/1 chance before the off, Campbell had been a 600.0599/1 chance when he got lucky in extra time to beat last week's Rocket Classic winner, Aldrich Potgieter, in the Mexico Open in February and bizarrely, his two victories are his only top 30 finishes on the PGA Tour this year.

Impressive Brown cruises to BMW success

Over on the DP World Tour, Daniel Brown had led the BMW International by a stroke with a round to go and he never really looked like losing.

He kicked off the final round with birdies at one and two and two more at five and six and although the often-flaky fellow Englishman, Jordan Smith, clung to his coattails brilliantly on the front nine, he started to struggle once he got to the leader.

Smith was matched at a low of 1.794/5 when he drew alongside Brown with a birdie at the ninth but a bogey at 10 followed straight after and once again, he never looked comfortably with a chance of victory within his sights.

The pair were tied again when Smith birdie the 11th but Brown birdied 12 before Smith bogeyed the 13th and 14th and defeat looked out of the question after that.

Inspired by grief follwing the death of a friend, Brown looked focused throughout the week and he remains a player to keep on the right side of.

"He was there with me and it made it a little bit easier"



Dan Brown lost a close friend last weekend and battled emotions all week to claim his second DP World Tour title #BMWInternationalOpen pic.twitter.com/ADXGDxD5ir -- DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) July 6, 2025

Having been matched at as high as 250.0249/1 when the market first opened, Brown was generally a 160.0159/1 chance before the off and having backed him umpteen times before the off in the last 10 months or so, it was frustrating to see him win unbacked.

Winner a fair price for Open glory

Brown really caught the eye at last year's Open Championship, and I've been backing him regularly at huge prices ever since so it was irritating to miss out in Germany but I'm very happy to chance him at Portrush in two weeks' time.

The 300/1301.00 on the Sportsbook with six places in their outright market looks more than fair given he's the same price in the win market on the Exchange.

Now read more golf previews and tips here