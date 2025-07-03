The Punter's In-Play Blog: Five tied at the top in Germany
Play is underway at the John Deere Classic and round one at the BMW International Open is complete, so Steve Rawlings is back with his initial in-play thoughts here...
-
Ghim shows the way at Deere Run
-
Tight at the top in Munich
-
Reitan chanced after round one at the BMW
20:55 - July 3, 2025
The afternoon starters are off and running at the John Deere Classic but they're going to have to go some to get to morning starter, Doug Ghim, who fired a bogey-free nine-under-par 62 to set the pace.
Ghim, who was a 120.0119/1 chance to win the event before the off, is a long odds-on shot to end the day in front and I'm happy to leave the event alone for now and take a closer look in the morning, but I have got involved in-running on the DP World Tour...
On a tricky first day in Germany, nobody bettered five-under-par at Golfclub München Eichenried and it was the afternoon wave that averaged slightly better than the morning starters.
The PM starters averaged 71.68 compared to the 72.29 averaged in the morning and three of the top five on the leaderboard after round one of the BMW International Open kicked off the tournament this afternoon.
My 290.0289/1 Find Me a 100 Winner pick, Darius van Driel, is one of the five tied at the top after round one but it's the English duo of Marco Penge and Jordan Smith that are vying for favouritism.
Penge, who won the Hainan Open in April, is alongside van Diel, Gavin Green, Ugo Coussaud and Wenji Ding at the head of affairs and Smith is one of six men tied for sixth and just one off the lead on -4.
Five way tie for the lead-- DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) July 3, 2025
How it finished after the opening round in Munich #BMWInternationalOpen pic.twitter.com/TY52r3Beye
It's very early days, and with 23 players separated by two strokes at the top of the leaderboard, it's obviously tough to call, but at 33/134.00, I was happy to back the recent Soudal Open winner, Kristoffer Reitan.
As highlighted in the preview, form at the Soudal Open's venue, Rinkven International, holds up really well here and it was van Driel's record there that led me to include him this week, so it makes sense to back the man that beat him there in a playoff in May given he trails by just two after round one.
Reitan was generally a 42.041/1 chance before the off so he's a fair price at anything over 30.029/1 after his opening salvo.
BMW International Open Pre-Event Pick:
Martin Couvra each-way @ 35/136.00
In-Play Pick:
Kristoffer Reitan @ 34.033/1
John Deere Classic Pre-Event Picks:
Jake Knapp @ 46.045/1
Nico Echavarria @ 70.069/1
Now read more golf previews and tips here
