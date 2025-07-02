Find Me a 100 Winner: Three longshots chanced at between 109/1 and 289/1

Frenchman fancied for German success

Japanese start suited to John Deere test

Read my John Deere Classic preview here

Read my BMW International Open preview here

Last year's BMW International Open winner, Ewen Ferguson, went off at around 60.059/1 but three of the last seven winners have gone off at a triple-figure price. It's been a decent event for longshots and I'm chancing two at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried, starting with one who contended strongly last year.

The 30-year-old Frenchman, Romain Langasque, sat tied for third and just one off the lead with a round to go in last year's edition of the BMW International Open before eventually finishing ninth. That wasn't the first time he'd contended here.

He missed the cut in 2019, after finishing 31st on debut two years earlier, and he was only 38th in 2023. But he'd sat just one off the lead after a 67 in round one that year. He finished fifth in 2022.

He clearly enjoys the venue and that's perhaps not surprising, given he's finished second and ninth in his only two starts at another tree-lined track - Rinkven International Golf Club in Antwerp.

As highlighted in the preview, the correlation between this venue and Rinkven is very strong.

Since finishing ninth in Belgium, just after his 30th birthday, Langasque has missed the cut in Austria and Italy last week but, as Matt Cooper highlights in his each-way column, conditions were extremely gruelling in Tuscany and a weekend off there may even be a positive.

Langasque is in search of his second DP World Tour title, having won the Wales Open five years ago, so he can't be described as prolific. But he's a class act who may well draw inspiration from fellow Frenchman, Adrien Saddier, who got off the mark on the DP World Tour in his 200th start last week in Italy.

Recommended Bet Back Romain Langasque (2Us) EXC 140.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 and 12 Us @ 2.01/1

Darius van Driel is another who missed out on weekend employment in Italy last week but, with course form figures here reading 62-68-10-12-MC, there's every chance we'll see an improved performance at a venue that suits.

The 36-year-old Dutchman birdied the last three holes at the Soudal Open at Rinkven in May to get into the playoff, demonstrating his ability to find form at venues that suit him.

Like Langasque, Van Driel is in search of his second victory on the DP World Tour, having won the Kenya Open at another tree-lined track, Muthaiga, last year and he looks a very big price at almost 300/1301.00.

Recommended Bet Back Darrius van Driel (1.5Us) EXC 290.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 and 12 Us @ 2.01/1

The in-form Englishman Harry Hall would have been of interest in this week's John Deere Classic given he has form at Colonial.

As highlighted in the preview, form at Colonial stands up well at Deere Run and Hall finished tied sixth in the Charles Schwab Challenge there at the end of May, but he's not playing in Illinois as he's been busy qualifying for the Open Championship at Burnham & Berrow this week. He's the latest player to finish tied for sixth at Colonial to taste success.

Alongside Hall in sixth in the Chales Schwab was the US Open runner-up, Robert Macintyre, the US Open winner, JJ Spaun, last week's Rocket Classic winner, Aldrich Potgieter, and my selection here, Ryo Hisatsune.

The 22-year-old Japanese, who won the Open de France on the DP World Tour two years ago, also finished fourth at the Valspar Championship in March, another event that appears to correlate nicely with this one.

Hisatsune only finished 52nd on debut 12 months ago but he opened up with a pair of 67s over the first two days. In a weak renewal, he looks worth chancing at a triple-figure price.

Recommended Bet Back Ryo Hisatsune (2.5 Us) EXC 110.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 and 12 Us @ 2.01/1

Now read more golf previews and tips here