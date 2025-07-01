BMW International Open Each-Way Tip: 75/1 Syme can ride the wave

Connor Syme was a winner last time out and a big price

Kiwi Daniel Hiller likes the Eichenried test

Shaun Norris is in great form this season

Greetings from Munich where it is, like so much of Europe, very hot.

That's a consideration this week for those players who will have delayed arrivals having completed 36 holes at Open Final Qualifying ahead of another fours day is high temperatures in Germany.

Generally speaking tour golfers are a durable bunch and very often one or two will overcome intensive schedules, difficult conditions or nasty flights against time zones, but there are also times when it pays to be cautious - this might be one of those.

Not least because there is yet another factor which is that last week in Italy was red hot too with temperatures reaching 37.

It was wearing for golfers and caddies are like and many have adjusted their workloads early this week accordingly.

Last week in Tuscany might also be worth taking into account for other reasons. The course was a quirky one, the winds were another nightmare for the caddies, and the fact that the host course was a Wellness Resort is one of those dark ironies of life.

It was an expensive location, the journeying to and from Rome was long-winded, and one caddie got fleeced of a watch in the little town he was staying in.

Both caddies who were staying locally and players who later ventured into the capital felt overwhelmed by pestering, malicious or otherwise, that goes with being a tourist or traveller in that part of the world at this time of year.

It's safe to say that many left feeling like their wellness had been a little strained.

What, then, of Golfclub Munchen Eichenried?

It's a parkland track just outside the city and it has, as a caddie said to me on the drive to the course this morning, "great flow - tough holes followed by scoreable ones."

It also has a distinctly attackable back nine. In that regard I have often in these columns likened it to Emirates and they even share a very similar closing dynamic. Eichenried's 16th is a short par-4 where the Emirates has such a test at 17. Then both have a sharp dogleg left par-5 to close.

A few of the trees have been cut, too, offering a few more attcking options this week.

Another factor at play here is altitude.

Now it needs to be stressed that we're not talking Joburg or Nairobi here.

But I climbed the hill that overlooks the Olympic Park last night. "Climb" is a bit of a stretch. It was a lovely stroll as the sun set over the stadium where Nottingham Forest won the European Cup, but it reminded me that Munich and the surrounding areas are between 520 and 590 metres above sea level.

Throw in the heat and a caddie confirmed to me this morning that balls will fly further than normal.

There was a frustrating finish for the column last week when our pick Martin Couvra traded odds on before being caught and passed by Adrien Saddier. Anyone know of a Wellness Retreat where I can balance the stress levels?!

Off the back of his win last week Saddier is 33/134.00. The in-form Francesco Laporta and Marcel Schneider, who are yet to win, are 35/136.00 and 45/146.00 respectively. Recent first-time winner Nicolai Von Dellighausen is also 45/146.00.

Of all of these, it is the latter I would fancy the most this week but Scotsman Connor Syme is also a recent winner and I'll happily take him at 75/176.00.

There is, of course, an in-built risk because that win came in his last outing in the Netherlands.

But Syme has course form: he was T14 in 2023 and fourth last year.

The 29-year-old also really likes tree-lined parkland tracks in northern Europe with second and fourth at Diamond CC, tenth, fourth and second at Galgorm Castle, third at The Belfry, seventh at the K Club, and tenth at Wentworth.

He doesn't mind a bit of altitude either with multiple top 10s in both Joburg and Nairobi.

Winning is a funny business and it could take a bit of getting used to. But in his career he's hit a few little hot spells and strung together a series of good results. He's in a good place to try that again this week and he has the bonus of being fresh having missed last week's venture to the Med.

There's a stationary wave beneath a bridge in the Englischer Garden. I'm going to visit it at some point this week and Syme can metaphorically ride it.

Recommended Bet Back Connor Syme 1pt E/W SBK 75/1

There's no way of getting around the fact that the Kiwi Daniel Hillier had a shocking time on the greens last week, but they were tricky and in his two outings before that he ranked top 10 for Strokes Gained Putting so hopefully he's not too far away.

There was better news in his approach work which was excellent, ranking sixth off the back of 17th in his previous start.

Now the 26-year-old returns to a course which he took to on debut, finishing third just prior to landing the British Masters at The Belfry.

He was also second at Emirates earlier this year so maybe the risk and reward element plays to his strengths (it is also evident on the back nine at The Belfry, too, of course).

For what it's worth he is also a winner at Saint Appollinaire in Switzerland which, like Eichenried, was designed by Kurt Rossknecht.

Recommended Bet Back Daniel Hillier 1pt E/W SBK 60/1

It's a first return to Eichenried for the South African Shaun Norris since 2021 which is something of a surprise because he was fifth that year and spent all week in the top 12.

We only have old stats to go on but they suggest he took to the test, ranking top 20 for Driving Accuracy, Greens in Regulation and Putt Average.

Victory in the Alfred Dunhill Championship was a neat way for him to start this season and he's added sixth at Emirates, T16 at Al Hamra, ninth at Durban, second at Houghton, and T15 in China before missing the cut last week in Italy. That's a solid record for the DP World Tour season and before Italy he was a winner in Japan.

Throw that altogether and he seems a decent outside prospect this week.

Recommended Bet Back Shaun Norris 1pt E/W SBK 66/1

