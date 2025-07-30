Golf Tips: Our experts' best bets for this week's PGA Tour Wyndham Championship

Steve Rawlings has everything you need to know about the Wyndham

Steve Rawlings: "Driving Accuracy is most definitely a more important stat than Driving Distance. The last 10 winners here, starting with Davis Love III in 2015, have ranked 32nd, 51st, 71st. 25th, 51st, 51st, 65th, 79th, 27th and 63rd for Driving Distance. This is NOT a bombers track, this is a course for the accurate types.

"Brand Snedeker won here seven years ago with some bizarre stats and there were none more bizarre than his 51st for Driving Accuracy as finding the fairways at Sedgefield is very often the key to victory. Although not long, the rough is awkward to play from and getting within birdie range is nigh on impossible if you stray from the cut and prepared.

"The 2021 winner, Kevin Kisner, only ranked 31st for Driving Accuracy but last year's winner, Aaron Rai, ranked eighth, the 2023 winner, Lucas Glover, ranked first, the 2022 winner, Tom Kim, ranked fourth and the first six players home in 2020 ranked fourth, fifth, first, eighth, 13th and 17th for DA...

"Although he's playing here for the first time, I couldn't let Jake Knapp go unbacked given his current wellbeing. Knapp ranked sixth for Driving Distance, 12th for Driving Accuracy, first for Greens In Regulation and fifth for Scrambling when finishing tied for third behind Kurt Kitayama at TPC Twin Cities last week and had he putted slightly better (ranked 34th for Putting Average) he probably would have won. And he would have finished closer had he not found water on the 18th when needing to press for an eagle three."

Recommended Bet Back Jake Knapp EXC 46.0

Dave Tindall: "Driving Accuracy, as mentioned, is key here, as is hitting greens and they are two of Lucas Glover's main weapons. Glover is 10th for DA this season and 21st for Approach. Those two elements have stayed strong in recent events.

"A rank of 140th in SG: Putting shines a light on his Achilles Heel but he gained strokes on the greens in both the John Deere and The Open, his last two events.

On the Saturday of the John Deere, he said: 'Yeah, putted nice for a change. Same thing as Friday. It's no secret with me if I make putts I'll play good. If I don't, I won't. Especially here where you got to make a bunch of birdies.'

"And when defending at Sedgefield last year, he noted: 'A lot of history here growing up. Had some family that lived here and visited here a lot and played the course a lot.

"'Then when I made the Tour and they moved the event here, kind of exciting. You have certain places you drive through the gates and you feel pretty good and this is one of those for me.'"

Recommended Bet Back Lucas Glover each-way (8 Places) SBK 35/1

Steve Rawlings: "Although Chris Kirk had missed the cut at Portrush two weeks ago and he'd finished 64th at the John Deere Classic in his previous start, he showed signs of a return to form last week when a column selection at 150.0, having been beaten in a playoff at the Rocket Classic and 12th in the US Open last month.

"Kirk, who was matched at no lower than 17.0 last week, despite sitting tied for fifth and just three off the lead at halfway at the 3M Open, bounced back on Sunday with a four-under-par 67 to finish tied for 14th after a disappointing 70 on Saturday had left him with too much to do but that performance has edged him closer to next week's first FedEx Cup playoff event in Memphis.

"The seven-time PGA Tour winner, who is looking for his third win in as many years following victories the Cognizant Classic in 2023 and The Sentry last year, moved from 77th to 73rd in the FedEx Cup Standings, just three places short of a spot in the field at next week's FedEx St Jude Championship, but there are several reasons to think he'll perform nicely here and comfortably get to TPC Southwind."

Recommended Bet Back Chris Kirk (2.5 Us) EXC 110.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.0 and 12 Us @ 2.0

Dave Tindall: "Tom Kim is showing some better signs again and that's interesting for this week as he won the Wyndham Championship on his only appearance in 2022. Since claiming a third PGA Tour win at the end of 2023, Kim has found that perhaps he isn't the next Tiger Wood and golf has become hard again. But he's not a million miles off and his last two regular Tour starts show 17th at the Scottish Open and 28th at the 3M Open.

"Kim also began well at Royal Portrush so, through the lens of first-round play, he's finished inside the top 10 after the opening lap in two of his last three starts. The Korean closed the 3M Open last Sunday with a 66 while he roared to victory here in 2022 with a spectacular final-round 61.

"Sitting 89th in the FedEx Cup, he needs a big week to make the top 70 who advance to the Playoffs so there's incentive in play too. Note: that also applies to Eckroat, who is 104th. Back Kim, a 7.34am starter from the 10th, at 75/176.00."

Recommended Bet Back Tom Kim each-way for FRL SBK 75/1

Andy Swales: "Sedgefield Country Club, which is situated around six miles south-west of Greensboro city centre, is a lush, well-wooded parkland course which dates back to 1926. Designed by Donald Ross, the course underwent a $3m revamp ahead of its return to the PGA Tour schedule in 2008. The course had previously been a regular tournament venue between 1938 and 1976.

Changes made to its undulating putting surfaces and fairways included switching from Bentgrass to Bermuda. Although this tree-lined course has a number of ditches criss-crossing fairways early in the round, the only two sizeable water hazards arrive at 15 and 16. In total, water comes into play on six holes.

"There are usually plenty of birdies up for grabs this week and, since 2008, the average-winning 72-hole total at Sedgefield is 261.12. Enjoying his best run of form for more than 18 months is former US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick 20/1.

"The Sheffield pro has posted three successive top 10s, including tied-fourth in The Open at Royal Portrush. This recent burst of strong form has moved him inside the top 50 of the 2025 FedEx Cup standings."