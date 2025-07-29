Wyndham Championship 2025: Dave Tindall's each-way picks from 35/1 to 66/1

Introduction to the Wyndham Championship

The cards certainly fell in our favour at the 3M Open when 33/134.00 Kurt Kitayama went mad on the weekend, shooting 60-65 to win by a shot.

That 23-under total matched the 72-hole course record at this week's venue, the Donald Ross-designed Sedgefield Country Club.

It was set by Jesper Parnevik back in 1999 but despite some revamps it remains a course where birdies are needed in bunches.

Since then five players have won with 22-under, the most recent J.T. Poston in 2019, while 20-under was the magic number in two of the last three editions.

The course is a par 70 with 12 par 4s and has Bermuda greens.

Many relish it as this is no place for grip-it-and-rip-it merchants. Bombers have one of their strengths stripped as this is a place where Driving Accuracy counts for more than Driving Distance.

One extra dynamic here is that it's the final event before the FedEx Cup Playoffs so represents a last chance for those hoping to make the top 70 who advance.

Sedgefield, as you'd expect, correlates with another Donald Ross course used recently (Detroit Golf Club, home of the Rocket Classic) while also check results from the Sony Open, RSM Classic, John Deere Classic, Players Championship and Travelers Championship.

Temperatures could reach the high 90s over the first two days but it's a much cooler weekend. There's a chance of rain on Satuday but winds are mostly modest throughout.

Lucas Glover ranked 1st for Driving Accuracy when he won this title two years ago with 20-under and the veteran looks worth following again.

His record is far from perfect at Sedgefield but Glover is in the sort of form to challenge for the winner's trophy again.

Scanning his performances on some of those correlating courses, this season he's finished third in The Players, ninth at the Travelers and fifth in the John Deere.

That latter pair are his two most recent outings on American soil.

His very latest start came at Royal Portrush and Glover did well there too, shooting 68-69 on the weekend to finish 23rd - just one of three top 25s in 12 starts at The Open.

Driving Accuracy, as mentioned, is key here, as is hitting greens and they are two of his main weapons.

Glover is 10th for DA this season and 21st for Approach. Those two elements have stayed strong in recent events.

A rank of 140th in SG: Putting shines a light on his Achilles Heel but he gained strokes on the greens in both the John Deere and The Open, his last two events.

On the Saturday of the John Deere, he said: "Yeah, putted nice for a change. Same thing as Friday. It's no secret with me if I make putts I'll play good. If I don't, I won't. Especially here where you got to make a bunch of birdies."

And when defending at Sedgefield last year, he noted: "A lot of history here growing up. Had some family that lived here and visited here a lot and played the course a lot.

"Then when I made the Tour and they moved the event here, kind of exciting. You have certain places you drive through the gates and you feel pretty good and this is one of those for me."

He's playing far better than he did 12 months ago so let's play Glover at 35/136.00 (8 Places).

Last year, rising star Luke Clanton turned up at Sedgefield having made an immediate impression on the PGA Tour and continued to create headlines by finishing fifth.

He'd got through the cut in the US Open and then followed that with 10th at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and second in the John Deere Classic.

Those results made him the first amateur to bank back-to-back top 10 finishes on the PGA Tour in 66 years.

It also suggests that Sedgefield is a good place to continue hot form; i.e. it doesn't take a lot of learning.

This year's Luke Clanton could be Jackson Koivun.

Still just 20, he's risen to No.1 in the World Amateur Ranking after last year becoming the first player to sweep all four major collegiate awards in the same season.

Even better, he's carried that confidence onto the PGA Tour.

After being given starts and making the cut in the Farmers Insurance (56th) and Arnold Palmer Invitational (48th), he's really stepped it up with 11th in the John Deere Classic and sixth at the ISCO Championship in his last two starts.

Koivun ranked 8th and 12th respectively for Driving Accuracy in those events while he was 13th for Approach in the ISCO and 2nd for Putting at the John Deere.

It can often pay to back these youngsters right now when they come out on tour firing as, unless you're Tiger Woods, there will be inevitable dips down the line. Clanton is experiencing that now (61-65-MC-60 last four starts and 198th in the FedEx Cup rankings).

"Just go out there and have fun and play your best," said Koivun at the John Deere. Hopefully the innocence of youth will help launch him towards another big week here.

There's also recent inspiration to be taken from Nick Dunlap, who won the 2024 American Express as an amateur.

Asked about that recently, Koivun commented: "Yeah, Nick is a great dude and I played a lot of golf with him. It's obviously very inspiring to see what he did about a year ago now. Obviously to be one the few ams to win a professional event would be great."

It sure would be great. Go get it Jackson and bring this home at 66/167.00 (10 Places).

I'm probably not the only one who laments that he "never catches Matt Wallace right". Yes, he flops when I back him or thrives when not on my radar.

But there is some logic when giving Wallace another chance here.

For starters, the feisty 35-year-old is 92nd in the FedEx Cup standings so needs to get a shimmy on to make the top 70.

But perhaps an even bigger driving force is his obsession to play in a Ryder Cup.

Wallace is desperate to force his way in having been unlucky to miss out in 2018 when in fine form.

And he's certainly going on the right direction. The Englishman was 17th in the US PGA, 23rd in the US Open and looked set to for another good major finish in The Open after a Saturday 66 but dropped from 14th to 45th after a closing 75.

Determined to put that behind him he headed to the 3M Open last week and this time got the momentum going the right way on Sunday with a closing 64 to finish third.

He said in Minnesota: "Very happy with how I bounced back this week, and I'm playing well."

And asked if the Ryder Cup was on his mind, Wallace said with a smile: "Just a little bit, just a little bit. Always. It's the thing that gets me up in the morning. Whether it's a good day, bad day, it's the thing that drives me on. So from last week I was gutted not to have finished off what would have been a good week. It's the thing that got me up on a Monday to go and practice and motivated me to go play well this week."

At this event he's improved from missed cut to 45th to 28th in the last three years. In 2024 he carded 66s in rounds two and four.

His irons have sharpened up in recent events and the putter is hot. The signs are all there for a big week.

Wallace has five wins on the DP World Tour and one on the PGA Tour (2023 Corales Puntacana) so knows how to get it done.

