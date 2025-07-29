Find Me a 100 Winner: Three longshots chanced at between 109/1 and 249/1

Bubble Boys chanced at Sedgefield

With the DP World Tour taking the second of two weeks off, we've only got the Wyndham Championship on the PGA Tour to consider this week but as highlighted in the tournament preview, outsiders have fared really well of late and seven of the last 12 winners have been matched at a triple-figure price before the off.

I've picked out three and first up is one of last week's selections...

Chris Kirk @ 110.0 109/1

Although Chris Kirk had missed the cut at Portrush two weeks ago and he'd finished 64th at the John Deere Classic in his previous start, he showed signs of a return to form last week when a column selection at 150.0149/1, having been beaten in a playoff at the Rocket Classic and 12th in the US Open last month.

Kirk, who was matched at no lower than 17.016/1 last week, despite sitting tied for fifth and just three off the lead at halfway at the 3M Open, bounced back on Sunday with a four-under-par 67 to finish tied for 14th after a disappointing 70 on Saturday had left him with too much to do but that performance has edged him closer to next week's first FedEx Cup playoff event in Memphis.

The seven-time PGA Tour winner, who is looking for his third win in as many years following victories the Cognizant Classic in 2023 and The Sentry last year, moved from 77th to 73rd in the FedEx Cup Standings, just three places short of a spot in the field at next week's FedEx St Jude Championship, but there are several reasons to think he'll perform nicely here and comfortable get to TPC Southwind.

In addition to being in fair from, Kirk has a fabulous record at Waialae, home of the Sony Open, which correlates really nicely with Sedgefield and although he has just one top-12 finish at Sawgrass, another track that appears to correlate nicely, he led the Players Championship there with a round to go ten years ago before falling to 13th place with a 75 on Sunday.

He's never finished better than 11th here but there's every reason to think he can improve on that.

Nico Echavarria @ 140.0 139/1

Nico Echavarria was a 110.0109/1 column pick at the Sony Open at Waialae in January when he was beaten in extra time by the prolific Canadian, Nick Taylor, and he was also 12th there back in 2023, having sat tied for 59th at halfway.

He missed the cut here on debut in 2022 but he was 22nd last year and that was his best finish on the PGA Tour in four months so he arrives in better form this time around having finished sixth at the Rocker Classic last month and having led the Scottish Open after round one three weeks ago, where he ranked second for Driving Accuracy.

The Columbian could manage only 22nd in Scotland and he missed the cut at the Open last time out, but this looks like a great opportunity for him to get back on track and he's a very fair price to claim his third PGA Tour title.

Echavarria sits 65th in the FedEx Cup Standings so should be in the field in Memphis next week but a good week here would cement his place.

David Lipsky @ 250.0 249/1

As highlighted in Monday's De-brief, David Lipsky is sitting 88th in the FedEx Cup Standings after his tied third placed finish in the 3M Open on Sunday and that third came less than a month after he finished third at the John Deere Classic so the 37-year-old Californian has hit form at just the right point of the season.

Like my first two picks, Lipsky has form at Waialae, having finished fourth in the Sony Open two years ago and the fact that he's yet to win on the PGA Tour doesn't worry me given eight of the last 16 Wyndham winners were breaking their duck on the PGA Tour.

Lipsky may not have won on the PGA Tour yet but he's twice been successful on the DP World Tour and he's won once on the Asian Tour and once on the Korn Ferry Tour so he's no stranger to success.

Lipsky has regressive course form figures over the last three years reading 27-45-MC but he's in good order this year and he was one of the straightest hitters in the line-up off the tee, which is a big plus given Driving Accuracy is a vital stat here.

