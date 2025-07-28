The Punter's De-brief: Kitayama cruises to Twin Cities success

Detroit remains the place to look for clues

Akshay Bhatia and Thorbjorn Olesen began the final round of the 3M Open tied for the lead but neither man performed with credit on Sunday.

Olesen shot a two-over-par 73 to slip into a tie for 14th and Bhatia, who was the 4/15.00 favourite with 18 to play, tumbled down into a tie for 25th after a four-over-par 75.

Dave Tindall's 33/134.00 each-way fancy, Kurt Kitayama, who had been trading at around 42.041/1 before the off on the exchange, had sat tied for third and just one off the lead with 18 to play after he'd equalled the course record on Saturday and he soon picked up from where he left off in round four.

In a relaxed mood with his brother on the bag, Kitayama birdied five of the first six holes in round four and that was effectively that.

A chip-in to go 3-under thru 3



Kurt Kitayama leads by two @3MOpen! pic.twitter.com/nru53qgaB3 -- PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 27, 2025

He turned in 29 after another birdie at the eighth to lead by three over Matt Wallace who had already played 16 holes of his fourth round and by four over the remainder and he never really looked like being caught after that.

My 40/141.00 pre-event pick, Jake Knapp, who had begun round four alongside Kitayama in a tie for third, was matched at a low of 3.412/5 when he got to within a stroke of Kitayama with a birdie at the par five 12th but that was as close as it got.

Kitayama responded with a birdie of his own at 12 and he eased three clear again with another birdie at 14.

Knapp's playing partner, Sam Stevens, put in a late run with three birdies in-a-row from the 14th hole and he was matched at a low of 4.84/1 but when he parred the last two holes, Kitayama was able to win by a stroke, despite a slightly nervy finish.

After a three-putt bogey four at the par three 17th and a par at the par five 18th, following an unconvincing second shot accross the water, Kitayama played the final four holes in one-over-par.

Kitayama was matched for plenty at as high as 380.0379/1 and for a few pounds at up to 450.0449/1 when he trailed by six in a tie for 44th at halfway.

Shooting 60-65 over the last two days, Kitayama made 20 birides over the weekend to secure his second PGA Tour title, having won the Arnold Palmer Invitational two years ago, so this was his second victory around an Arnold Palmer designed course.

Detroit remains the place to look for clues

Although he fell away on Sunday, Bhatia boosted the link between TPC Twin Cities and Detroit Golf Club, home of the recent Rocket Classic.

With the two tracks clearly correlating nicely, I'd backed Knapp and my Find Me a 100 Winner pick, Chris Kirk, on the back of their impressive recent performances in the Rocket Classic and Bhatia led the Rocket Classic with a round to go in 2024.

Knapp eventually finished tied for third and Kirk finished tied for 14th despite a poor third round.

The runner-up, Stevens, also gave the link a boost given he finished 10th at the Rocket Classic last year.

Victory secures a playoff place for Kitayama

Kitayama had begun the week sitting in 110th place in the FedEx Cup Standings so he needed a great week to muscle in on the playoffs that start next week with the FedEx St Jude Championship in Memphis.

The top 70 in the standings qualify for the first of the three playoff events and Kitayama's victory has moved him all the way up to 53rd place so he's safely in with one event to play.

As highlighted in the Wyndham Championship preview, it's well worth checking out the standings as those outside the top 70 often raise their game as the playoff series approaches and this week's event offers up the last chance to qualify.

Matt Wallace and the in-form David Lipsky, who both finished tied for third behind Kitayama are up to 92nd and 88th respectively in the standings ahead of the Wyndham Championship and both are in the field at North Carolina.

They're just two players that may be worth checking out once the market goes live.

I'll update the preview over the next couple of days with the details of any selections.

