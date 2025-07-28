Wyndham Championship 2025: Course and current form stats

An undulating, parkland and low-scoring venue

Expect another good showing from Glover [40/1]

Can Greyserman [50/1] improve on last year's RU?

Tournament and Course Notes

The concluding qualifying event, ahead of the 2025 FedEx Play-Offs, will once again take place at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro. The Wyndham Championship has been staged over Sedgefield's Ross Course on 17 previous occasions and always during August.

The leading 70 players in the FedEx Cup standings, following the Wyndham Championship, will be eligible to compete in the first of three Play-Off events next week (St Jude Championship). The remaining two Play-Off tournaments will have field sizes of 50 (BMW Championship) and 30 (Tour Championship).

Sedgefield Country Club, which is situated around six miles south-west of Greensboro city centre, is a lush, well-wooded parkland course which dates back to 1926. Designed by Donald Ross, the course underwent a $3m revamp ahead of its return to the PGA Tour schedule in 2008. The course had previously been a regular tournament venue between 1938 and 1976.

Changes made to its undulating putting surfaces and fairways included switching from Bentgrass to Bermuda. Although this tree-lined course has a number of ditches criss-crossing fairways early in the round, the only two sizeable water hazards arrive at 15 and 16. In total, water comes into play on six holes.

There are usually plenty of birdies up for grabs this week and, since 2008, the average-winning 72-hole total at Sedgefield is 261.12.

Five To Watch

Enjoying his best run of form for more than 18 months is former US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick 20/121.00.

The Sheffield pro has posted three successive top 10s, including tied-fourth in The Open at Royal Portrush.

This recent burst of strong form has moved him inside the top 50 of the 2025 FedEx Cup standings.

Going quietly about his business is another former US Open winner, Lucas Glover 40/141.00, who is a sneakily high 26th in the current FedEx Cup standings.

The veteran American has a season's best finish of tied-third at both TPC Sawgrass and Pebble Beach. And he was a winner at Sedgefield two years ago.

Of this week's competitors, the highest in the FedEx Cup standings at seventh is Ben Griffin 25/126.00.

The world No 17 has already enjoyed a victory this season (at Colonial) and his three starts at Sedgefield have yielded a brace of top-10s.

Max Greyserman 50/151.00 arrives in North Carolina with his spot at the opening Play-Off event next week in Tennessee seemingly secure. He stands 56th in the list, with the top 70 earning an invitation.

The 30-year-old is still seeking his maiden PGA Tour victory, following four runner-up finishes. One of these came on his Sedgefield debut 12 months ago.

Finally, Sam Stevens 50/151.00 has been on a swift journey up the World Ranking, and is currently a career-high No 43, having climbed exactly 99 positions up the list since the start of the year.

This is due to a trio of podium finishes on the PGA Tour during 2025, leaving him at No 27 in FedEx Cup table.



Stroke Averages



Lowest 12 At Sedgefield (2019-24)

Average .... (Rounds)

66.08: Byeong Hun An (12)

66.47: Webb Simpson (19)

66.92: Sung Jae Im (24)

67.09: Kevin Kisner (11)

67.36: Cameron Davis (14)

67.38: Si Woo Kim (21)

67.40: Bud Cauley (10)

67.50: JT Poston (18)

67.65: Denny McCarthy (20)

Min. No. of Rounds = 10

Only those entered this week are included in table

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves