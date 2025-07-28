Wyndham Championship 2025: Course and current form stats
It's the last chance saloon for those seeking to qualify for the FedEx Cup Play-Offs. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales.
-
An undulating, parkland and low-scoring venue
-
Expect another good showing from Glover [40/1]
-
Can Greyserman [50/1] improve on last year's RU?
Tournament and Course Notes
The concluding qualifying event, ahead of the 2025 FedEx Play-Offs, will once again take place at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro. The Wyndham Championship has been staged over Sedgefield's Ross Course on 17 previous occasions and always during August.
The leading 70 players in the FedEx Cup standings, following the Wyndham Championship, will be eligible to compete in the first of three Play-Off events next week (St Jude Championship). The remaining two Play-Off tournaments will have field sizes of 50 (BMW Championship) and 30 (Tour Championship).
Sedgefield Country Club, which is situated around six miles south-west of Greensboro city centre, is a lush, well-wooded parkland course which dates back to 1926. Designed by Donald Ross, the course underwent a $3m revamp ahead of its return to the PGA Tour schedule in 2008. The course had previously been a regular tournament venue between 1938 and 1976.
Changes made to its undulating putting surfaces and fairways included switching from Bentgrass to Bermuda. Although this tree-lined course has a number of ditches criss-crossing fairways early in the round, the only two sizeable water hazards arrive at 15 and 16. In total, water comes into play on six holes.
There are usually plenty of birdies up for grabs this week and, since 2008, the average-winning 72-hole total at Sedgefield is 261.12.
Betfair Exchange market for the 2025 Wyndham Championship
Five To Watch
Enjoying his best run of form for more than 18 months is former US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick 20/121.00.
The Sheffield pro has posted three successive top 10s, including tied-fourth in The Open at Royal Portrush.
This recent burst of strong form has moved him inside the top 50 of the 2025 FedEx Cup standings.
Going quietly about his business is another former US Open winner, Lucas Glover 40/141.00, who is a sneakily high 26th in the current FedEx Cup standings.
The veteran American has a season's best finish of tied-third at both TPC Sawgrass and Pebble Beach. And he was a winner at Sedgefield two years ago.
Of this week's competitors, the highest in the FedEx Cup standings at seventh is Ben Griffin 25/126.00.
The world No 17 has already enjoyed a victory this season (at Colonial) and his three starts at Sedgefield have yielded a brace of top-10s.
Betfair Sportsbook latest for the 2025 Wyndham Championship
Max Greyserman 50/151.00 arrives in North Carolina with his spot at the opening Play-Off event next week in Tennessee seemingly secure. He stands 56th in the list, with the top 70 earning an invitation.
The 30-year-old is still seeking his maiden PGA Tour victory, following four runner-up finishes. One of these came on his Sedgefield debut 12 months ago.
Finally, Sam Stevens 50/151.00 has been on a swift journey up the World Ranking, and is currently a career-high No 43, having climbed exactly 99 positions up the list since the start of the year.
This is due to a trio of podium finishes on the PGA Tour during 2025, leaving him at No 27 in FedEx Cup table.
Betfair latest for the 2025 Ryder Cup
Stroke Averages
Lowest 12 At Sedgefield (2019-24)
Average .... (Rounds)
66.08: Byeong Hun An (12)
66.47: Webb Simpson (19)
66.92: Sung Jae Im (24)
67.09: Kevin Kisner (11)
67.36: Cameron Davis (14)
67.38: Si Woo Kim (21)
67.40: Bud Cauley (10)
67.50: JT Poston (18)
67.65: Denny McCarthy (20)
Min. No. of Rounds = 10
Only those entered this week are included in table
The Punter's preview for the 2025 Wyndham Championship
MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut
Note: List Contains Leading Reserves
Last 10 Weeks / Sedgefield Form (2015-24)
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W30
|W29
|W28
|W27
|W26
|W25
|W24
|W23
|W22
|W21
|Keegan Bradley
|30
|41
|1
|33
|7
|Hideki Matsuyama
|16
|13
|30
|42
|38
|36
|Robert MacIntyre
|7
|65
|17
|2
|36
|20
|6
|Ben Griffin
|MC
|MC
|13
|14
|10
|2
|1
|Sung Jae Im
|MC
|52
|MC
|MC
|61
|57
|MC
|16
|Andrew Novak
|63
|13
|30
|42
|51
|11
|Ryan Fox
|MC
|65
|17
|19
|1
|20
|Aaron Rai
|34
|47
|17
|33
|MC
|MC
|Max Greyserman
|MC
|MC
|MC
|2
|36
|23
|25
|22
|Akshay Bhatia
|25
|30
|26
|54
|MC
|16
|22
|Kurt Kitayama
|1
|14
|5
|51
|MC
|22
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|4
|4
|8
|17
|38
|31
|Thomas Detry
|45
|71
|63
|23
|18
|39
|Adam Scott
|53
|MC
|17
|30
|12
|31
|Sam Stevens
|2
|75
|21
|45
|23
|31
|28
|Lucas Glover
|23
|5
|9
|MC
|MC
|22
|Cameron Young
|MC
|46
|52
|4
|4
|25
|JT Poston
|MC
|MC
|45
|33
|MC
|36
|Tony Finau
|MC
|56
|66
|38
|31
|Denny McCarthy
|MC
|MC
|11
|12
|57
|55
|Ryan Gerard
|1
|74
|MC
|41
|54
|50
|23
|73
|Jordan Spieth
|40
|Wd
|23
|7
|36
|Sahith Theegala
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Byeong Hun An
|MC
|MC
|79
|60
|14
|MC
|6
|MC
|Nico Echavarria
|MC
|22
|MC
|6
|MC
|59
|Matt McCarty
|68
|MC
|22
|MC
|19
|MC
|4
|MC
|Michael Kim
|MC
|34
|MC
|26
|42
|50
|44
|16
|Bud Cauley
|MC
|55
|33
|25
|MC
|39
|3
|Brian Campbell
|MC
|MC
|1
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|Mackenzie Hughes
|53
|MC
|MC
|65
|50
|27
|39
|MC
|Tom Kim
|28
|MC
|17
|MC
|MC
|45
|33
|MC
|44
|Stephan Jaeger
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|34
|MC
|39
|Si Woo Kim
|MC
|MC
|34
|11
|84
|Wd
|42
|31
|28
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|20
|34
|13
|MC
|45
|12
|MC
|16
|Davis Riley
|MC
|MC
|MC
|67
|57
|MC
|59
|MC
|Davis Thompson
|MC
|MC
|18
|34
|25
|MC
|49
|MC
|Kevin Yu
|MC
|MC
|34
|21
|25
|3
|MC
|Jacob Bridgeman
|MC
|75
|5
|26
|52
|MC
|31
|MC
|Chris Kirk
|14
|MC
|64
|2
|12
|MC
|MC
|Harry Hall
|28
|17
|13
|9
|24
|6
|Erik van Rooyen
|MC
|2
|MC
|78
|MC
|MC
|36
|Jake Knapp
|3
|22
|21
|4
|27
|MC
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|16
|MC
|MC
|46
|43
|Joe Highsmith
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|34
|36
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Matti Schmid
|61
|69
|17
|7
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|2
|Austin Eckroat
|39
|MC
|11
|60
|25
|57
|46
|Matt Wallace
|3
|45
|50
|46
|23
|MC
|22
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|14
|4
|24
|MC
|Thriston Lawrence
|MC
|45
|MC
|44
|8
|12
|MC
|4
|Nick Dunlap
|MC
|MC
|11
|MC
|66
|MC
|MC
|44
|Alexander Noren
|7
|MC
|MC
|30
|MC
|39
|Cameron Davis
|MC
|MC
|MC
|57
|64
|MC
|MC
|Eric Cole
|MC
|60
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|44
|28
|Max McGreevy
|MC
|4
|MC
|MC
|MC
|27
|66
|Matthieu Pavon
|44
|MC
|MC
|57
|64
|MC
|MC
|Keith Mitchell
|MC
|50
|44
|MC
|27
|36
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|14
|MC
|60
|MC
|41
|MC
|36
|46
|Rickie Fowler
|28
|14
|18
|MC
|36
|7
|16
|Ryo Hisatsune
|MC
|47
|MC
|60
|60
|47
|6
|Emiliano Grillo
|20
|MC
|40
|2
|73
|19
|24
|16
|Beau Hossler
|MC
|4
|14
|11
|60
|52
|59
|Max Homa
|39
|45
|5
|MC
|54
|MC
|51
|Patrick Rodgers
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|28
|Gary Woodland
|20
|60
|46
|36
|MC
|MC
|11
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|MC
|14
|21
|4
|Wd
|William Mouw
|7
|1
|MC
|34
|MC
|MC
|Victor Perez
|28
|43
|MC
|51
|19
|9
|75
|Taylor Moore
|14
|MC
|33
|MC
|MC
|73
|Rico Hoey
|57
|8
|34
|11
|MC
|36
|66
|Jesper Svensson
|14
|16
|43
|44
|MC
|18
|46
|Mark Hubbard
|61
|35
|67
|33
|13
|MC
|47
|28
|Vince Whaley
|57
|23
|4
|33
|32
|52
|11
|Patrick Fishburn
|44
|52
|6
|18
|MC
|43
|MC
|Lee Hodges
|MC
|MC
|MC
|21
|34
|9
|53
|Niklas Norgaard
|68
|MC
|MC
|46
|MC
|Alex Smalley
|44
|34
|MC
|MC
|13
|MC
|David Lipsky
|3
|32
|28
|3
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Kevin Roy
|28
|35
|MC
|3
|8
|18
|46
|Sami Valimaki
|MC
|60
|MC
|19
|MC
|Karl Vilips
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|11
|Doug Ghim
|MC
|20
|31
|19
|MC
|MC
|46
|Andrew Putnam
|MC
|11
|MC
|Wd
|8
|6
|44
|Justin Lower
|MC
|MC
|44
|46
|MC
|68
|MC
|Luke Clanton
|61
|65
|MC
|60
|34
|MC
|Matt Kuchar
|5
|MC
|25
|53
|Adam Hadwin
|44
|MC
|MC
|MC
|78
|57
|27
|51
|Matteo Manassero
|MC
|MC
|6
|49
|Antoine Rozner
|72
|59
|22
|73
|24
|Garrick Higgo
|39
|Wd
|27
|MC
|Seamus Power
|28
|MC
|MC
|44
|MC
|Wd
|59
|Carson Young
|28
|17
|MC
|5
|MC
|52
|53
|Harry Higgs
|25
|MC
|28
|MC
|24
|MC
|51
|59
|Takumi Kanaya
|7
|40
|MC
|MC
|46
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Chan Kim
|MC
|MC
|14
|MC
|19
|MC
|MC
|Jackson Suber
|MC
|7
|45
|MC
|6
|18
|53
|Chandler Phillips
|MC
|32
|MC
|MC
|13
|64
|MC
|Joel Dahmen
|39
|17
|MC
|57
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Steven Fisk
|74
|MC
|28
|MC
|MC
|43
|66
|Patton Kizzire
|MC
|MC
|54
|MC
|MC
|Sam Ryder
|68
|14
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|53
|Adam Schenk
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|50
|65
|MC
|Paul Peterson
|MC
|41
|2
|MC
|60
|52
|Isaiah Salinda
|53
|35
|MC
|MC
|60
|Wd
|Wd
|Henrik Norlander
|72
|78
|57
|51
|52
|59
|McClure Meissner
|14
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|28
|Zach Johnson
|MC
|MC
|44
|82
|Kris Ventura
|MC
|41
|45
|27
|34
|MC
|16
|David Skinns
|57
|8
|4
|MC
|67
|9
|Ben Kohles
|20
|Wd
|8
|44
|78
|MC
|MC
|Danny Walker
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Ben Silverman
|61
|11
|28
|MC
|67
|36
|70
|Brice Garnett
|57
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|36
|Luke List
|MC
|62
|8
|MC
|41
|MC
|36
|Ricky Castillo
|MC
|23
|34
|MC
|MC
|MC
|59
|Quade Cummins
|MC
|20
|MC
|57
|78
|4
|MC
|36
|Frankie Capan
|Wd
|MC
|45
|MC
|MC
|MC
|77
|Peter Malnati
|MC
|MC
|14
|MC
|41
|59
|66
|Nate Lashley
|28
|32
|27
|MC
|47
|MC
|Adam Svensson
|14
|MC
|MC
|44
|MC
|MC
|46
|Chad Ramey
|28
|MC
|8
|MC
|26
|MC
|MC
|Rafael Campos
|MC
|MC
|50
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Greyson Sigg
|39
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Will Gordon
|MC
|23
|14
|MC
|51
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Thomas Rosenmueller
|25
|29
|14
|MC
|51
|MC
|MC
|Noah Goodwin
|10
|MC
|50
|MC
|MC
|18
|Taylor Dickson
|76
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|John Pak
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|27
|28
|Will Chandler
|MC
|MC
|24
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|76
|Lanto Griffin
|MC
|14
|61
|MC
|51
|MC
|27
|MC
|Zac Blair
|44
|54
|28
|33
|MC
|MC
|52
|MC
|Brandt Snedeker
|MC
|MC
|MC
|33
|MC
|MC
|7
|MC
|Camilo Villegas
|53
|64
|33
|67
|Wd
|70
|Nick Hardy
|28
|MC
|8
|MC
|51
|MC
|11
|Cristobal Del Solar
|61
|MC
|58
|54
|86
|36
|MC
|MC
|Trey Mullinax
|MC
|MC
|MC
|43
|MC
|Trevor Cone
|61
|47
|14
|MC
|MC
|42
|52
|Webb Simpson
|MC
|51
|22
|Chesson Hadley
|MC
|35
|MC
|11
|MC
|MC
|Kaito Onishi
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|73
|MC
|5
|Philip Knowles
|41
|34
|35
|MC
|8
|MC
|Matthew Riedel
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|26
|MC
|Kevin Velo
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|73
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|Jackson Koivun
|6
|11
|MC
|Aaron Baddeley
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Kevin Kisner
|28
|8
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Ryan Palmer
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Gordon Sargent
|MC
|24
|62
|67
|MC
|Aaron Wise
|MC
|MC
|51
|MC
|58
|Jim Herman
|MC
|MC
|David Ford
|75
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Preston Cole
|Tim Widing
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Hayden Buckley
|MC
|52
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Braden Thornberry
|MC
|MC
|64
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Harrison Endycott
|MC
|MC
|82
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Anders Albertson
|MC
|MC
|MC
|34
|30
|Hayden Springer
|MC
|23
|14
|44
|34
|59
|77
|Cameron Champ
|28
|MC
|14
|27
|19
|9
|MC
|52
|Player
|`24
|`23
|`22
|`21
|`20
|`19
|`18
|`17
|`16
|`15
|Keegan Bradley
|22
|42
|46
|Hideki Matsuyama
|MC
|MC
|MC
|11
|3
|MC
|Robert MacIntyre
|MC
|65
|Ben Griffin
|7
|MC
|4
|Sung Jae Im
|41
|14
|2
|24
|9
|6
|Andrew Novak
|52
|33
|MC
|Ryan Fox
|MC
|Aaron Rai
|1
|MC
|71
|Max Greyserman
|2
|Akshay Bhatia
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Kurt Kitayama
|MC
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|36
|Thomas Detry
|MC
|21
|Adam Scott
|7
|76
|2
|63
|Sam Stevens
|MC
|MC
|Lucas Glover
|MC
|1
|54
|MC
|MC
|72
|28
|22
|18
|Cameron Young
|22
|JT Poston
|MC
|7
|21
|MC
|MC
|1
|MC
|50
|Tony Finau
|Denny McCarthy
|33
|MC
|MC
|15
|9
|22
|36
|Ryan Gerard
|MC
|Jordan Spieth
|MC
|72
|MC*
|Sahith Theegala
|Byeong Hun An
|2
|35
|3
|MC
|18
|Nico Echavarria
|22
|MC
|Matt McCarty
|Michael Kim
|Wd
|5
|65
|MC
|MC
|64
|75
|Bud Cauley
|MC
|15
|22
|42
|10
|Brian Campbell
|MC
|Mackenzie Hughes
|28
|MC
|MC
|37
|22
|66
|Tom Kim
|1
|Stephan Jaeger
|MC
|14
|13
|MC
|70
|Si Woo Kim
|MC
|33
|Wd
|2
|3
|5
|MC
|1
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|22
|51
|47
|37
|Davis Riley
|38
|MC
|13
|Davis Thompson
|12
|22
|MC
|Kevin Yu
|MC
|MC
|Jacob Bridgeman
|12
|Chris Kirk
|MC
|29
|51
|11
|46
|Harry Hall
|MC
|MC
|Erik van Rooyen
|MC
|MC
|37
|Jake Knapp
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|Joe Highsmith
|MC
|Matti Schmid
|64
|22
|Austin Eckroat
|6
|MC
|37
|Matt Wallace
|28
|45
|MC
|MC
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|MC
|14
|Thriston Lawrence
|Nick Dunlap
|MC
|Alexander Noren
|38
|60
|Cameron Davis
|MC
|7
|15
|22
|Eric Cole
|7
|14
|Max McGreevy
|51
|5
|Matthieu Pavon
|Keith Mitchell
|12
|54
|55
|MC
|41
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|MC
|Rickie Fowler
|MC
|MC
|22
|Ryo Hisatsune
|3
|Emiliano Grillo
|59
|MC
|Beau Hossler
|12
|MC
|65
|MC
|MC
|Max Homa
|MC
|MC
|Patrick Rodgers
|33
|MC
|36
|MC
|66
|MC*
|24
|38
|Gary Woodland
|28
|27
|MC
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|MC
|William Mouw
|Victor Perez
|33
|Taylor Moore
|52
|22
|5
|Rico Hoey
|22
|Jesper Svensson
|Mark Hubbard
|MC
|MC
|61
|51
|15
|24
|MC
|MC
|Vince Whaley
|63
|MC
|MC
|37
|Patrick Fishburn
|MC
|Lee Hodges
|MC
|47
|Niklas Norgaard
|Alex Smalley
|MC
|MC
|13
|29
|David Lipsky
|MC
|45
|27
|Kevin Roy
|MC
|Sami Valimaki
|Karl Vilips
|Doug Ghim
|41
|51
|MC
|MC
|MC
|20
|Andrew Putnam
|MC
|27
|27
|MC
|MC
|Justin Lower
|33
|MC
|36
|Luke Clanton
|5
|Matt Kuchar
|12
|38
|29
|Adam Hadwin
|28
|MC
|10
|MC
|33
|51
|Matteo Manassero
|Antoine Rozner
|Garrick Higgo
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Seamus Power
|28
|60
|27
|60
|MC
|MC*
|Carson Young
|MC
|67
|Harry Higgs
|MC
|36
|15
|MC
|Takumi Kanaya
|Chan Kim
|12
|Jackson Suber
|Chandler Phillips
|38
|Joel Dahmen
|64
|64
|81
|MC
|53
|42
|Steven Fisk
|Patton Kizzire
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|51
|13
|24
|53
|Sam Ryder
|MC
|38
|61
|35
|MC
|60
|45
|Adam Schenk
|MC
|64
|MC
|MC
|51
|MC
|MC
|Paul Peterson
|36
|Isaiah Salinda
|Henrik Norlander
|MC
|MC
|47
|59
|MC
|McClure Meissner
|12
|Zach Johnson
|33
|MC
|36
|MC
|7
|53
|Kris Ventura
|MC
|37
|David Skinns
|MC
|80
|Ben Kohles
|MC
|54
|Danny Walker
|Ben Silverman
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Brice Garnett
|41
|MC
|MC
|51
|MC
|6
|20
|20
|MC
|Luke List
|MC
|MC
|66
|MC
|MC
|Ricky Castillo
|Quade Cummins
|Frankie Capan
|Peter Malnati
|MC
|MC
|27
|MC
|20
|MC
|24
|50
|42
|Nate Lashley
|59
|51
|73
|77
|Adam Svensson
|7
|7
|78
|31
|Chad Ramey
|52
|MC
|MC
|Rafael Campos
|MC
|74
|Greyson Sigg
|MC
|38
|MC
|Will Gordon
|MC
|MC
|MC
|27
|Thomas Rosenmueller
|Noah Goodwin
|Taylor Dickson
|John Pak
|Will Chandler
|Lanto Griffin
|MC
|57
|Zac Blair
|45
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC*
|MC
|Brandt Snedeker
|MC
|45
|MC
|42
|39
|1
|3
|43
|Camilo Villegas
|MC
|MC
|46
|16
|MC
|26
|Nick Hardy
|38
|27
|MC
|Cristobal Del Solar
|Trey Mullinax
|67
|36
|MC
|Trevor Cone
|MC
|Webb Simpson
|MC
|5
|Wd
|7
|3
|2
|2
|3
|72
|6
|Chesson Hadley
|MC
|33
|8
|15
|51
|53
|45
|MC
|57
|MC
|Kaito Onishi
|Philip Knowles
|Matthew Riedel
|Kevin Velo
|Jackson Koivun
|Aaron Baddeley
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|24
|MC*
|MC
|Kevin Kisner
|MC
|Wd
|1
|3
|42
|10
|Ryan Palmer
|MC
|MC
|Gordon Sargent
|Aaron Wise
|13
|46
|MC
|48
|Jim Herman
|MC
|71
|MC
|MC
|1
|18
|David Ford
|Preston Cole
|Tim Widing
|Hayden Buckley
|MC
|Wd
|Braden Thornberry
|Harrison Endycott
|MC
|Anders Albertson
|MC
|Hayden Springer
|MC
|Cameron Champ
|45
|MC
|MC
|MC
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
Wyndham Championship 2025: Course and current form stats
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
The Punter's De-brief: Kitayama cruises to Twin Cities success
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
3M Open 2025 First-Round Leader Tips: Trio to back from 55/1 to 250/1
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
Open Championship 2025 Player Guide: Profiles and betting angles of the top 50 in the field