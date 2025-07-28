Golf Form Guide

Wyndham Championship 2025: Course and current form stats

Sedgefield Country Club: This concluding qualifying event ahead of the FedEx Cup Play-Offs is usually a birdie fest.
The undulating 18th green at Sedgefield Country Club

It's the last chance saloon for those seeking to qualify for the FedEx Cup Play-Offs. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales.

  • An undulating, parkland and low-scoring venue

  • Expect another good showing from Glover [40/1]

  • Can Greyserman [50/1] improve on last year's RU?

Tournament and Course Notes

The concluding qualifying event, ahead of the 2025 FedEx Play-Offs, will once again take place at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro. The Wyndham Championship has been staged over Sedgefield's Ross Course on 17 previous occasions and always during August.

The leading 70 players in the FedEx Cup standings, following the Wyndham Championship, will be eligible to compete in the first of three Play-Off events next week (St Jude Championship). The remaining two Play-Off tournaments will have field sizes of 50 (BMW Championship) and 30 (Tour Championship).

Sedgefield Country Club, which is situated around six miles south-west of Greensboro city centre, is a lush, well-wooded parkland course which dates back to 1926. Designed by Donald Ross, the course underwent a $3m revamp ahead of its return to the PGA Tour schedule in 2008. The course had previously been a regular tournament venue between 1938 and 1976.

Changes made to its undulating putting surfaces and fairways included switching from Bentgrass to Bermuda. Although this tree-lined course has a number of ditches criss-crossing fairways early in the round, the only two sizeable water hazards arrive at 15 and 16. In total, water comes into play on six holes.

There are usually plenty of birdies up for grabs this week and, since 2008, the average-winning 72-hole total at Sedgefield is 261.12.

Betfair Exchange market for the 2025 Wyndham Championship

Five To Watch

Enjoying his best run of form for more than 18 months is former US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick 20/121.00.

The Sheffield pro has posted three successive top 10s, including tied-fourth in The Open at Royal Portrush.

This recent burst of strong form has moved him inside the top 50 of the 2025 FedEx Cup standings.

Going quietly about his business is another former US Open winner, Lucas Glover 40/141.00, who is a sneakily high 26th in the current FedEx Cup standings.

The veteran American has a season's best finish of tied-third at both TPC Sawgrass and Pebble Beach. And he was a winner at Sedgefield two years ago.

Of this week's competitors, the highest in the FedEx Cup standings at seventh is Ben Griffin 25/126.00.

The world No 17 has already enjoyed a victory this season (at Colonial) and his three starts at Sedgefield have yielded a brace of top-10s.

Betfair Sportsbook latest for the 2025 Wyndham Championship

Max Greyserman 50/151.00 arrives in North Carolina with his spot at the opening Play-Off event next week in Tennessee seemingly secure. He stands 56th in the list, with the top 70 earning an invitation.

The 30-year-old is still seeking his maiden PGA Tour victory, following four runner-up finishes. One of these came on his Sedgefield debut 12 months ago.

Finally, Sam Stevens 50/151.00 has been on a swift journey up the World Ranking, and is currently a career-high No 43, having climbed exactly 99 positions up the list since the start of the year.

This is due to a trio of podium finishes on the PGA Tour during 2025, leaving him at No 27 in FedEx Cup table.

Betfair latest for the 2025 Ryder Cup

Stroke Averages


Lowest 12 At Sedgefield (2019-24)
Average .... (Rounds)
66.08: Byeong Hun An (12)
66.47: Webb Simpson (19)
66.92: Sung Jae Im (24)
67.09: Kevin Kisner (11)
67.36: Cameron Davis (14)
67.38: Si Woo Kim (21)
67.40: Bud Cauley (10)
67.50: JT Poston (18)
67.65: Denny McCarthy (20)
Min. No. of Rounds = 10
Only those entered this week are included in table

The Punter's preview for the 2025 Wyndham Championship

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Last 10 Weeks / Sedgefield Form (2015-24)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W30 W29 W28 W27 W26 W25 W24 W23 W22 W21
Keegan Bradley 30 41 1 33 7
Hideki Matsuyama 16 13 30 42 38 36
Robert MacIntyre 7 65 17 2 36 20 6
Ben Griffin MC MC 13 14 10 2 1
Sung Jae Im MC 52 MC MC 61 57 MC 16
Andrew Novak 63 13 30 42 51 11
Ryan Fox MC 65 17 19 1 20
Aaron Rai 34 47 17 33 MC MC
Max Greyserman MC MC MC 2 36 23 25 22
Akshay Bhatia 25 30 26 54 MC 16 22
Kurt Kitayama 1 14 5 51 MC 22
Matt Fitzpatrick 4 4 8 17 38 31
Thomas Detry 45 71 63 23 18 39
Adam Scott 53 MC 17 30 12 31
Sam Stevens 2 75 21 45 23 31 28
Lucas Glover 23 5 9 MC MC 22
Cameron Young MC 46 52 4 4 25
JT Poston MC MC 45 33 MC 36
Tony Finau MC 56 66 38 31
Denny McCarthy MC MC 11 12 57 55
Ryan Gerard 1 74 MC 41 54 50 23 73
Jordan Spieth 40 Wd 23 7 36
Sahith Theegala MC MC MC
Byeong Hun An MC MC 79 60 14 MC 6 MC
Nico Echavarria MC 22 MC 6 MC 59
Matt McCarty 68 MC 22 MC 19 MC 4 MC
Michael Kim MC 34 MC 26 42 50 44 16
Bud Cauley MC 55 33 25 MC 39 3
Brian Campbell MC MC 1 MC Wd MC
Mackenzie Hughes 53 MC MC 65 50 27 39 MC
Tom Kim 28 MC 17 MC MC 45 33 MC 44
Stephan Jaeger MC Wd MC 34 MC 39
Si Woo Kim MC MC 34 11 84 Wd 42 31 28
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 20 34 13 MC 45 12 MC 16
Davis Riley MC MC MC 67 57 MC 59 MC
Davis Thompson MC MC 18 34 25 MC 49 MC
Kevin Yu MC MC 34 21 25 3 MC
Jacob Bridgeman MC 75 5 26 52 MC 31 MC
Chris Kirk 14 MC 64 2 12 MC MC
Harry Hall 28 17 13 9 24 6
Erik van Rooyen MC 2 MC 78 MC MC 36
Jake Knapp 3 22 21 4 27 MC
Rasmus Hojgaard 16 MC MC 46 43
Joe Highsmith MC MC MC MC 34 36 MC MC MC
Matti Schmid 61 69 17 7 Wd MC MC 2
Austin Eckroat 39 MC 11 60 25 57 46
Matt Wallace 3 45 50 46 23 MC 22
Nicolai Hojgaard 14 4 24 MC
Thriston Lawrence MC 45 MC 44 8 12 MC 4
Nick Dunlap MC MC 11 MC 66 MC MC 44
Alexander Noren 7 MC MC 30 MC 39
Cameron Davis MC MC MC 57 64 MC MC
Eric Cole MC 60 Wd MC MC 44 28
Max McGreevy MC 4 MC MC MC 27 66
Matthieu Pavon 44 MC MC 57 64 MC MC
Keith Mitchell MC 50 44 MC 27 36
Thorbjorn Olesen 14 MC 60 MC 41 MC 36 46
Rickie Fowler 28 14 18 MC 36 7 16
Ryo Hisatsune MC 47 MC 60 60 47 6
Emiliano Grillo 20 MC 40 2 73 19 24 16
Beau Hossler MC 4 14 11 60 52 59
Max Homa 39 45 5 MC 54 MC 51
Patrick Rodgers MC MC MC MC MC MC 28
Gary Woodland 20 60 46 36 MC MC 11
Michael Thorbjornsen MC 14 21 4 Wd
William Mouw 7 1 MC 34 MC MC
Victor Perez 28 43 MC 51 19 9 75
Taylor Moore 14 MC 33 MC MC 73
Rico Hoey 57 8 34 11 MC 36 66
Jesper Svensson 14 16 43 44 MC 18 46
Mark Hubbard 61 35 67 33 13 MC 47 28
Vince Whaley 57 23 4 33 32 52 11
Patrick Fishburn 44 52 6 18 MC 43 MC
Lee Hodges MC MC MC 21 34 9 53
Niklas Norgaard 68 MC MC 46 MC
Alex Smalley 44 34 MC MC 13 MC
David Lipsky 3 32 28 3 MC MC MC
Kevin Roy 28 35 MC 3 8 18 46
Sami Valimaki MC 60 MC 19 MC
Karl Vilips MC MC MC MC MC 11
Doug Ghim MC 20 31 19 MC MC 46
Andrew Putnam MC 11 MC Wd 8 6 44
Justin Lower MC MC 44 46 MC 68 MC
Luke Clanton 61 65 MC 60 34 MC
Matt Kuchar 5 MC 25 53
Adam Hadwin 44 MC MC MC 78 57 27 51
Matteo Manassero MC MC 6 49
Antoine Rozner 72 59 22 73 24
Garrick Higgo 39 Wd 27 MC
Seamus Power 28 MC MC 44 MC Wd 59
Carson Young 28 17 MC 5 MC 52 53
Harry Higgs 25 MC 28 MC 24 MC 51 59
Takumi Kanaya 7 40 MC MC 46 MC MC MC
Chan Kim MC MC 14 MC 19 MC MC
Jackson Suber MC 7 45 MC 6 18 53
Chandler Phillips MC 32 MC MC 13 64 MC
Joel Dahmen 39 17 MC 57 MC MC MC
Steven Fisk 74 MC 28 MC MC 43 66
Patton Kizzire MC MC 54 MC MC
Sam Ryder 68 14 MC MC MC MC 53
Adam Schenk MC MC MC MC MC 50 65 MC
Paul Peterson MC 41 2 MC 60 52
Isaiah Salinda 53 35 MC MC 60 Wd Wd
Henrik Norlander 72 78 57 51 52 59
McClure Meissner 14 MC MC MC MC MC 28
Zach Johnson MC MC 44 82
Kris Ventura MC 41 45 27 34 MC 16
David Skinns 57 8 4 MC 67 9
Ben Kohles 20 Wd 8 44 78 MC MC
Danny Walker MC MC MC MC MC MC
Ben Silverman 61 11 28 MC 67 36 70
Brice Garnett 57 MC MC MC MC 36
Luke List MC 62 8 MC 41 MC 36
Ricky Castillo MC 23 34 MC MC MC 59
Quade Cummins MC 20 MC 57 78 4 MC 36
Frankie Capan Wd MC 45 MC MC MC 77
Peter Malnati MC MC 14 MC 41 59 66
Nate Lashley 28 32 27 MC 47 MC
Adam Svensson 14 MC MC 44 MC MC 46
Chad Ramey 28 MC 8 MC 26 MC MC
Rafael Campos MC MC 50 MC MC MC MC
Greyson Sigg 39 MC MC MC MC MC
Will Gordon MC 23 14 MC 51 MC MC MC
Thomas Rosenmueller 25 29 14 MC 51 MC MC
Noah Goodwin 10 MC 50 MC MC 18
Taylor Dickson 76 MC MC MC MC MC
John Pak MC MC MC MC MC 27 28
Will Chandler MC MC 24 MC MC MC MC 76
Lanto Griffin MC 14 61 MC 51 MC 27 MC
Zac Blair 44 54 28 33 MC MC 52 MC
Brandt Snedeker MC MC MC 33 MC MC 7 MC
Camilo Villegas 53 64 33 67 Wd 70
Nick Hardy 28 MC 8 MC 51 MC 11
Cristobal Del Solar 61 MC 58 54 86 36 MC MC
Trey Mullinax MC MC MC 43 MC
Trevor Cone 61 47 14 MC MC 42 52
Webb Simpson MC 51 22
Chesson Hadley MC 35 MC 11 MC MC
Kaito Onishi MC MC MC MC 73 MC 5
Philip Knowles 41 34 35 MC 8 MC
Matthew Riedel MC MC MC MC 26 MC
Kevin Velo MC MC MC MC 73 MC MC Wd
Jackson Koivun 6 11 MC
Aaron Baddeley MC MC MC MC MC
Kevin Kisner 28 8 MC MC MC MC
Ryan Palmer MC MC MC MC MC MC
Gordon Sargent MC 24 62 67 MC
Aaron Wise MC MC 51 MC 58
Jim Herman MC MC
David Ford 75 MC MC MC MC MC
Preston Cole
Tim Widing MC MC MC MC
Hayden Buckley MC 52 MC MC MC MC MC
Braden Thornberry MC MC 64 MC MC MC MC
Harrison Endycott MC MC 82 MC MC MC
Anders Albertson MC MC MC 34 30
Hayden Springer MC 23 14 44 34 59 77
Cameron Champ 28 MC 14 27 19 9 MC 52
Player `24 `23 `22 `21 `20 `19 `18 `17 `16 `15
Keegan Bradley 22 42 46
Hideki Matsuyama MC MC MC 11 3 MC
Robert MacIntyre MC 65
Ben Griffin 7 MC 4
Sung Jae Im 41 14 2 24 9 6
Andrew Novak 52 33 MC
Ryan Fox MC
Aaron Rai 1 MC 71
Max Greyserman 2
Akshay Bhatia MC MC MC MC
Kurt Kitayama MC
Matt Fitzpatrick 36
Thomas Detry MC 21
Adam Scott 7 76 2 63
Sam Stevens MC MC
Lucas Glover MC 1 54 MC MC 72 28 22 18
Cameron Young 22
JT Poston MC 7 21 MC MC 1 MC 50
Tony Finau
Denny McCarthy 33 MC MC 15 9 22 36
Ryan Gerard MC
Jordan Spieth MC 72 MC*
Sahith Theegala
Byeong Hun An 2 35 3 MC 18
Nico Echavarria 22 MC
Matt McCarty
Michael Kim Wd 5 65 MC MC 64 75
Bud Cauley MC 15 22 42 10
Brian Campbell MC
Mackenzie Hughes 28 MC MC 37 22 66
Tom Kim 1
Stephan Jaeger MC 14 13 MC 70
Si Woo Kim MC 33 Wd 2 3 5 MC 1
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 22 51 47 37
Davis Riley 38 MC 13
Davis Thompson 12 22 MC
Kevin Yu MC MC
Jacob Bridgeman 12
Chris Kirk MC 29 51 11 46
Harry Hall MC MC
Erik van Rooyen MC MC 37
Jake Knapp
Rasmus Hojgaard
Joe Highsmith MC
Matti Schmid 64 22
Austin Eckroat 6 MC 37
Matt Wallace 28 45 MC MC
Nicolai Hojgaard MC 14
Thriston Lawrence
Nick Dunlap MC
Alexander Noren 38 60
Cameron Davis MC 7 15 22
Eric Cole 7 14
Max McGreevy 51 5
Matthieu Pavon
Keith Mitchell 12 54 55 MC 41
Thorbjorn Olesen MC
Rickie Fowler MC MC 22
Ryo Hisatsune 3
Emiliano Grillo 59 MC
Beau Hossler 12 MC 65 MC MC
Max Homa MC MC
Patrick Rodgers 33 MC 36 MC 66 MC* 24 38
Gary Woodland 28 27 MC
Michael Thorbjornsen MC
William Mouw
Victor Perez 33
Taylor Moore 52 22 5
Rico Hoey 22
Jesper Svensson
Mark Hubbard MC MC 61 51 15 24 MC MC
Vince Whaley 63 MC MC 37
Patrick Fishburn MC
Lee Hodges MC 47
Niklas Norgaard
Alex Smalley MC MC 13 29
David Lipsky MC 45 27
Kevin Roy MC
Sami Valimaki
Karl Vilips
Doug Ghim 41 51 MC MC MC 20
Andrew Putnam MC 27 27 MC MC
Justin Lower 33 MC 36
Luke Clanton 5
Matt Kuchar 12 38 29
Adam Hadwin 28 MC 10 MC 33 51
Matteo Manassero
Antoine Rozner
Garrick Higgo MC MC MC
Seamus Power 28 60 27 60 MC MC*
Carson Young MC 67
Harry Higgs MC 36 15 MC
Takumi Kanaya
Chan Kim 12
Jackson Suber
Chandler Phillips 38
Joel Dahmen 64 64 81 MC 53 42
Steven Fisk
Patton Kizzire MC MC MC MC 51 13 24 53
Sam Ryder MC 38 61 35 MC 60 45
Adam Schenk MC 64 MC MC 51 MC MC
Paul Peterson 36
Isaiah Salinda
Henrik Norlander MC MC 47 59 MC
McClure Meissner 12
Zach Johnson 33 MC 36 MC 7 53
Kris Ventura MC 37
David Skinns MC 80
Ben Kohles MC 54
Danny Walker
Ben Silverman MC MC MC
Brice Garnett 41 MC MC 51 MC 6 20 20 MC
Luke List MC MC 66 MC MC
Ricky Castillo
Quade Cummins
Frankie Capan
Peter Malnati MC MC 27 MC 20 MC 24 50 42
Nate Lashley 59 51 73 77
Adam Svensson 7 7 78 31
Chad Ramey 52 MC MC
Rafael Campos MC 74
Greyson Sigg MC 38 MC
Will Gordon MC MC MC 27
Thomas Rosenmueller
Noah Goodwin
Taylor Dickson
John Pak
Will Chandler
Lanto Griffin MC 57
Zac Blair 45 MC MC MC MC* MC
Brandt Snedeker MC 45 MC 42 39 1 3 43
Camilo Villegas MC MC 46 16 MC 26
Nick Hardy 38 27 MC
Cristobal Del Solar
Trey Mullinax 67 36 MC
Trevor Cone MC
Webb Simpson MC 5 Wd 7 3 2 2 3 72 6
Chesson Hadley MC 33 8 15 51 53 45 MC 57 MC
Kaito Onishi
Philip Knowles
Matthew Riedel
Kevin Velo
Jackson Koivun
Aaron Baddeley Wd MC MC MC MC 24 MC* MC
Kevin Kisner MC Wd 1 3 42 10
Ryan Palmer MC MC
Gordon Sargent
Aaron Wise 13 46 MC 48
Jim Herman MC 71 MC MC 1 18
David Ford
Preston Cole
Tim Widing
Hayden Buckley MC Wd
Braden Thornberry
Harrison Endycott MC
Anders Albertson MC
Hayden Springer MC
Cameron Champ 45 MC MC MC

Andy Swales

Andy Swales

Andy has worked in sports journalism for the past 38 years, and almost three decades as a freelancer.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

