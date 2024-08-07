Golf Tips: Our experts' best bets for the Wyndham Championship

Steve backs Billy at Sedgefield at 29/1 30.00

Wyndham Championship 2024 Tips and Predictions

Steve Rawlings: "This is most definitely an event for outsiders. Herman was the third 1000.0 chance to win in 11 years following Arjun Atwal in 2010 and Davis Love III in 2015.

"With length off the tee an irrelevance, this is somewhere the oldies can shine. As already mentioned, Snead is the oldest ever PGA Tour winner and, when Love won here in 2015, he became the third oldest to win on the PGA Tour. Herman was 42 when he lifted the trophy in 2020 and Glover was 43 last year...

"My only pre-event fancy at a double-figure price is Billy Horschel. We haven't seen the 37-year-old since his brilliant tied second in the Open, but he's had enough time off for his best major performance to sink in. This is a perfect venue for him to go in again, having won his eighth PGA Tour title at the Corales Puntacana Championship back in April.

"Horschel took his time to get to grips with Sedgefield but with course form figures reading 30-46-47-MC-5-60-11-6-2-27-4, it's somewhere that clearly fits his experienced eye. No bigger than 25/1 on the High Street, Horschel has drifted out to 30.0 on the Exchange and that looks very fair."

Recommended Bet Back Billy Horschel EXC 30.0

Dave Tindall: "Matt Kuchar has the distinction of being the only PGA Tour player in history to have made the playoffs every year since they were introduced in 2007. But that record is in danger this year. Kuchar is 113th in the standings and basically needs to win here to get in the top 70 and extend his streak.

"I'm not totally sold on the idea of players suddenly finding form when they have to so I'll add in some more solid credentials. Kuchar is 36th in Driving Accuracy and 29th for SG: Putting this season, a good combination for this track.

"Clearly it's not been a good season but in his most recent three starts he was 25th at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and third at the 3M Open last time. In the former he found more fairways than anyone else; in the latter he ranked 1st for Greens In Regulation.

"Surprisingly, he's only played the Wyndham twice - due probably to trying to pace himself through the playoffs - but 29th on debut in 2021 with bookend 66s and 38th last year are decent enough knocks."

Recommended Bet Back Matt Kuchar each-way SBK 75/1

Steve Rawlings: "England's Justin Rose has never played Keene Trace, but he has three top-eight finishes at Sawgrass, form figures at Waialae reading 20-MC-12-13-2-57, and on the four occasions that he's played Sedgefield previously, he's fared quite well.

"He missed the cut in 2020, on his first trip back in 11 years, but he finished fifth on debut way back in 2009, he was 10th in 2021, and he finished 54th two years ago after a disastrous 73 in round one. Given Rose finished tied for second at the Open Championship on his last start, I was very surprised to see him drift all the way out to 120.0 and he's a fair price at anything close to triple-figures.

"As the first man to win a golf gold medal in the modern era (Rio 2016), he will have been inspired greatly by watching last week's fabulous event in Paris. I fancy him to contend hard for what would be his 12th PGA Tour victory, 18 months after he won his 11th at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am."

Recommended Bet Back Justin Rose (2Us) EXC 100.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.0 & 12 Us @ 2.0

Dave Tindall: "Sungjae Im looks very short in the outright betting at 12s but I'll definitely get him onside for FRL as his odds are three times as big. This isn't just a price play though as the Korean has previous for starting fast at Sedgefield.

"On debut in 2019 he opened with a 62 to share the first-round lead with compatriot Byeong Hun An while a Thursday 63 in 2022 was good enough for second spot after 18 holes. A total course horse - 6-9-24-2-14 in his five starts - his last 17 rounds at Sedgefield have been in the 60s.

"Two starts ago he set out with a 63 in the Scottish Open to sit second so everything looks in place. Back him at 35s (1/4, 5 Places) from his 07.34 tee-time."

Recommended Bet Back Sungjae Im each-way SBK 35/1

Andy Swales: "Sedgefield Country Club, which is situated around six miles south-west of Greensboro city centre, is a lush, well-wooded parkland course which dates back to 1926. Designed by Donald Ross, the course underwent a $3m revamp ahead of its return to the PGA Tour schedule in 2008. The course had previously been a regular tournament venue between 1938 and 1976.

"Changes made to its undulating putting surfaces and fairways included switching from Bentgrass to Bermuda. Although this tree-lined course has a number of ditches criss-crossing fairways early in the round, the only two sizeable water hazards arrive at 15 and 16. In total, water comes into play on six holes...

"Cameron Davis 40/1 has improved year-on-year at the Wyndham Championship. He tied-seventh 12 months ago and, at No 41 in the current FedEx Cup standings, will be keen to further his claim for a spot at the Tour Championship later this month."