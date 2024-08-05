Golf Form Guide

Wyndham Championship 2024: Course and current form stats

Wyndham Championship golf
Sedgefield is last chance saloon for those not yet qualified for FedEx Cup Play-Offs

The PGA Tour has journeyed to North Carolina for the final qualifying event ahead of this season's FedEx Cup Play-Offs. Andy Swales has the key stats and course information ...

  • Traditionally Sedgefield is a birdie-fest

  • Stats suggest Sung Jae 16/117.00 will shine again in NC

  • Maybe Rai's time has finally arrived at 40/141.00

Tournament and Course Notes

• As is tradition, the concluding qualifying event ahead of the FedEx Play-Offs takes place at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro. This will be the 17th year in a row that the Wyndham Championship is being staged over the club's Ross Course. All previous editions were also held during August.

• The leading 70 players in the FedEx Cup standings, following the Wyndham Championship, will be eligible to compete in the first of three Play-Off events which takes place next week. The remaining two Play-Off tournaments will have field sizes of 50 (BMW Championship) and 30 (Tour Championship);

• Sedgefield Country Club, which is situated around six miles south-west of Greensboro city centre, is a lush, well-wooded parkland course which dates back to 1926. Designed by Donald Ross, the course underwent a $3m revamp ahead of its return to the PGA Tour schedule in 2008. The course had previously been a regular tournament venue between 1938 and 1976.

• Changes made to its undulating putting surfaces and fairways included switching from Bentgrass to Bermuda. Although this tree-lined course has a number of ditches criss-crossing fairways early in the round, the only two sizeable water hazards arrive at 15 and 16. In total, water comes into play on six holes;

• The average-winning 72-hole total at Sedgefield is 261.06, while seven of the last eight tournaments have yielded winning scores of 260 or below. Twelve of Sedgefield's 16 champions since 2008 were no worse than tied-third after 36 holes.

Click here for latest betting on WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Good Current Form

Not only does Sung Jae Im 16/117.00 have excellent current form, his Sedgefield course history is extremely strong too.

Since early May, the world No 20 has contested nine PGA Tour events, with seven of these ending in a top-12 finish.

On his most recent outing he tied-seventh in The Open at Royal Troon.

The Korean has teed-up at Sedgefield five times, of which three yielded top-10s, including a podium finish in 2022.

He is also one of only seven players teeing-up this week who are ranked inside the world's top 30.

Shane Lowry 25/126.00, who played well in three of his four rounds at The Open, flies in from Paris where he represented Ireland at the Olympic Games.

England's Aaron Rai 40/141.00 continues his steady progress, having risen from 81 to 48 in the World Ranking since Easter weekend.

He tied-second in Detroit just over one month ago was his highest-ever finish on the PGA Tour.

Betfair Sportsbook Wyndham Championship betting

Good Course Form

American Billy Horschel 25/126.00 makes his first start since being joint runner-up at Royal Troon last month.

Horschel, who has already won on the PGA Tour during 2024, has an excellent record at Sedgefield, boasting a quartet of top-six finishes.

Another champion from the current season is Cameron Davis 40/141.00 who has improved year-on-year at the Wyndham Championship.

He tied-seventh 12 months ago and, at No 41 in the current FedEx Cup standings, will be keen to further his claim for a spot at the Tour Championship later this month.

Finally, two other course specialists this week are Si Woo Kim 25/126.00 and Webb Simpson 55/156.00.

Kim has occupied all three spots on the Sedgefield podium, while the latter has posted 10 top-10 finishes here, including five podiums.

Although Kim has enjoyed a handful of T25s this year, Simpson's form has been poor with his most recent top-20 finish being in this event in 2023.

Betfair Exchange Wyndham Championship each-way betting

Stroke Averages


Lowest 10 At Sedgefield (2018-23)
Average .... (Rounds)
66.05: Webb Simpson (21)
66.30: Billy Horschel (20)
66.60: Sung Jae Im (20)
66.75: Cameron Davis (12)
67.55: Denny McCarthy (20)
67.57: Brendon Todd (14)
67.71: Si Woo Kim (21)
67.71: Roger Sloan (14)
67.83: Harris English (18)
67.83: JT Poston (18)
Min. No. of Rounds = 10
Only those entered this week are included in table

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Now read Wyndham Championship: The Punter's Preview

Last 10 Weeks / Sedgefield Form (2014-23)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W31 W30 W29 W28 W27 W26 W25 W24 W23 W22
Brian Harman 60 21 9 21 33
Robert MacIntyre 50 1 MC 16 MC 1
Sung Jae Im 7 4 12 3 MC 8
Keegan Bradley 46 MC 39 32 43
Cameron Young 31 6 9 67 50 MC
Akshay Bhatia 64 MC 2 5 16 22 60
Shane Lowry 26 6 9 19 49 33
Billy Horschel 2 MC 55 41 15
Justin Rose 2 MC 68 MC MC
Min Woo Lee 22 MC 73 2 21
Jordan Spieth 25 MC 26 63 41 MC
Denny McCarthy MC MC 7 31 32 39
Nick Dunlap MC 1 MC 10 66 MC 12
Cameron Davis 19 26 1 48 MC 50
Davis Thompson 66 46 1 2 9 27 MC
Nick Taylor 30 MC 57 42 MC 27 MC
Adam Hadwin MC MC 34 27 MC 3 MC
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 16 MC Wd 23 32 4
Aaron Rai 75 4 7 2 19 14
Lucas Glover MC MC 23 44 MC MC
Eric Cole 31 46 7 6 48 MC 45 MC
Si Woo Kim 43 26 31 32 15
Nicolai Hojgaard 7 66 39 66 50 35
Stephan Jaeger 26 MC MC 31 21 MC
JT Poston MC MC 30 55 32 22
Thomas Detry 9 26 55 14 41
Will Zalatoris MC MC Wd 42 MC 41
Austin Eckroat MC 66 MC 27 74 39
Kurt Kitayama 6 41 34 31 MC MC
Harris English 50 34 63 41 MC
Mackenzie Hughes 19 16 46 36 MC MC 7
Taylor Moore 12 MC MC 10 68 MC MC
Ryan Fox 35 25 57 17 67 56 7
Emiliano Grillo 43 24 43 MC 55 41 27
Adam Schenk 59 MC MC MC 55 MC MC
Victor Perez 4 MC 10 44 MC 12 3
Erik van Rooyen 17 MC 39 6 MC 42
Ben Griffin MC MC 39 5 31 67 MC 2
Jake Knapp Wd 24 52 31 48 MC MC
Maverick McNealy 3 MC MC 44 7
Brendon Todd 31 46 12 MC 36 67 MC
Max Greyserman 2 13 21 26 31 21 MC
Lee Hodges MC 46 77 MC 31 45
Peter Malnati MC 65 MC 74 70 MC 33
Patrick Rodgers 37 5 34 31 16 MC
Luke List MC MC MC MC 67 MC MC
Ben Kohles 24 46 52 20 56
Davis Riley 46 MC MC 57 48 MC
Thorbjorn Olesen 14 43 39 61 MC 27
Jhonattan Vegas 1 20 25 27
Mark Hubbard 17 MC 32 52 50 42
Andrew Putnam 19 21 MC MC 44 45
Keith Mitchell 46 MC MC 18 MC 10
Matt Wallace 24 41 MC MC 15 27
Beau Hossler MC MC 61 31 MC 14
Matt Kuchar 3 MC 25 50 33 MC
CT Pan 18 MC 2 MC 35
Ryo Hisatsune MC MC MC 52 31 35
Adam Svensson 37 MC 34 MC 16 56 27 51
Charley Hoffman 59 8 57 MC MC
Sam Stevens 64 29 57 34 10 2 14
Harry Hall 24 1 12 31 42
Chandler Phillips MC MC 44 67 10
Chan Kim MC 29 10 12 MC MC
Rico Hoey 67 8 2 26 6 MC MC
Vince Whaley 2 MC MC 57 31 33
Kevin Yu 52 73 MC MC 20 31 42
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 9 Wd Wd MC MC MC
Alejandro Tosti 18 MC 53 MC MC Wd
Seamus Power 37 65 17 20 MC 27 MC
Zac Blair MC MC 2 46 MC 26 24
Jorge Campillo 43 26 MC MC 12 62
Ben Silverman 53 40 31 18 17 35
McClure Meissner 59 4 16 20 MC MC 57
Seong Hyeon Kim MC 17 55 34 MC 56 MC
Andrew Novak 24 70 7 20 14
Doug Ghim 24 MC 34 MC Wd
Nate Lashley MC 38 MC 25 42
Sam Ryder MC 38 25 34 MC MC
Alex Smalley 12 33 37 MC MC
David Skinns 24 MC MC 17 21
Michael Kim MC 24 MC MC 52 14
Matthias Schmid 26 12 57 MC 32 52 15 MC
Vincent Norrman MC MC Wd MC 43 65
JJ Spaun 9 29 45 23 10 MC
Pierceson Coody 72 2 30 63 35
Hayden Buckley MC 7 59 34 44 MC
Chris Gotterup 59 MC MC 67 61 MC
Justin Lower 33 67 73 25 50 MC
Justin Suh 19 11 MC 73 MC MC
Carson Young 71 MC MC 5 MC 14
Patrick Fishburn 6 3 15 MC 25 17 MC
Brice Garnett 33 MC 34 MC MC
Dylan Wu 53 MC 31 MC 10 MC
Matthew NeSmith 9 MC 2 75 MC MC
Gary Woodland 37 50 67 MC MC 51
Yechun Yuan 56 MC MC MC 20 Wd
Joel Dahmen MC MC MC 46 25 10
Hayden Springer 59 MC 37 7 10 54 MC
Chez Reavie MC 44 10 MC MC 65
Martin Laird MC 21 MC MC MC
Jacob Bridgeman 19 MC MC MC 31 MC 14
Brandon Wu MC MC 10 MC 44 70 62
Trace Crowe 24 MC MC 44 MC 42 27
Tyler Duncan 53 MC MC MC MC 24
Ryan Moore MC MC 21 MC 44 60
Camilo Villegas 57 MC MC MC MC MC
Chesson Hadley MC 24 MC 32 MC MC 51
Adrien Dumont de Chassart 40 MC MC 46 MC 51
Luke Clanton MC 37 2 10 41
Greyson Sigg MC MC MC MC MC 56 MC
Kevin Streelman 64 MC 46 57 57
Aaron Baddeley 53 MC 59 72 MC
Michael Thorbjornsen MC 61 MC 2 MC 39
Chad Ramey 24 13 45 MC MC 24
Patton Kizzire MC 8 50 MC 20 MC
Joe Highsmith 44 MC MC MC 57 MC MC
Nick Hardy 46 MC 59 MC 52 42
Parker Coody MC MC MC MC MC MC
Troy Merritt MC MC 59 MC 17 MC
Joseph Bramlett 37 44 MC MC MC 51
David Lipsky MC MC 37 61 Wd MC
Zach Johnson 53 MC 26 63 MC
Webb Simpson MC 48 MC
Garrick Higgo MC MC 63 MC MC 42
Rafael Campos 30 MC MC MC MC MC MC
Stewart Cink 46 MC 62 52 MC 27
Wesley Bryan 67 MC MC MC 67 MC
Nico Echavarria 35 MC 52 63 54 MC
Ryan McCormick MC MC 31 MC 31 51 MC
Daniel Berger MC Wd MC MC MC 21 MC
Callum Tarren MC MC 21 MC 57 MC
Roger Sloan MC MC 53 61 31 MC
Cameron Champ 12 50 MC MC MC MC
Paul Barjon MC MC 67 MC MC MC
Tyson Alexander MC MC MC MC MC MC
Tom Whitney MC MC MC MC MC MC
Ben Taylor MC 50 6 46 MC MC
Kevin Dougherty MC MC MC 46 MC MC
Wilson Furr MC MC MC 72 MC 31 MC
Will Gordon MC 49 MC MC MC MC
Josh Teater MC MC MC MC MC MC MC
Bud Cauley MC 61 52 MC
Ryan Brehm MC 56 MC MC MC MC
Kevin Kisner 33 64 MC MC MC
Bill Haas MC MC 64 52 MC 6
Brandt Snedeker MC MC 53 MC MC MC MC
Jim Herman MC MC
Blaine Hale MC MC MC 52 44 11 MC
Raul Pereda De La Huerta MC MC MC MC MC 60 MC
Scott Gutschewski MC 64 MC 61 MC MC
Nicholas Lindheim MC MC 31
Tim Wilkinson MC MC 70 MC
Anders Albertson MC MC MC
Philip Knowles MC 68 MC
Kevin Tway MC MC 45 MC MC 68
Erik Barnes MC MC MC MC MC 65
Martin Trainer MC MC MC MC MC MC
Braden Shattuck MC MC
JB Holmes
Steve Bogdanoff
Player `23 `22 `21 `20 `19 `18 `17 `16 `15 `14
Brian Harman 71 MC 27 6 MC MC MC
Robert MacIntyre 65
Sung Jae Im 14 2 24 9 6
Keegan Bradley 42 46
Cameron Young
Akshay Bhatia MC MC MC
Shane Lowry 51 83 23 MC 7 42
Billy Horschel 4 27 2 6 11 60 5 MC 47
Justin Rose 54 10 MC
Min Woo Lee
Jordan Spieth 72 MC*
Denny McCarthy MC MC 15 9 22 36
Nick Dunlap
Cameron Davis 7 15 22
Davis Thompson 22 MC
Nick Taylor 81 10 MC 8 50 MC MC
Adam Hadwin MC 10 MC 33 51
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 51 47 37
Aaron Rai MC 71
Lucas Glover 1 54 MC MC 72 28 22 18 MC
Eric Cole 14
Si Woo Kim 33 Wd 2 3 5 MC 1
Nicolai Hojgaard 14
Stephan Jaeger 14 13 MC 70
JT Poston 7 21 MC MC 1 MC 50
Thomas Detry 21
Will Zalatoris 21 29 MC
Austin Eckroat MC 37
Kurt Kitayama
Harris English 33 MC 23 39 11 50 46 31
Mackenzie Hughes MC MC 37 22 66
Taylor Moore 22 5
Ryan Fox
Emiliano Grillo MC
Adam Schenk 64 MC MC 51 MC MC
Victor Perez
Erik van Rooyen MC 37
Ben Griffin MC 4
Jake Knapp
Maverick McNealy MC
Brendon Todd 7 36 10 MC MC MC
Max Greyserman
Lee Hodges 47
Peter Malnati MC 27 MC 20 MC 24 50 42 64
Patrick Rodgers MC 36 MC 66 MC* 24 38 Wd
Luke List MC 66 MC MC
Ben Kohles 54
Davis Riley MC 13
Thorbjorn Olesen
Jhonattan Vegas 15 MC MC MC 8
Mark Hubbard MC 61 51 15 24 MC MC
Andrew Putnam 27 27 MC MC
Keith Mitchell 54 55 MC 41
Matt Wallace 45 MC MC
Beau Hossler MC 65 MC MC
Matt Kuchar 38 29
CT Pan 64 Wd 29 69 2 63
Ryo Hisatsune
Adam Svensson 7 78 31
Charley Hoffman 12 68 MC MC
Sam Stevens MC
Harry Hall MC
Chandler Phillips
Chan Kim
Rico Hoey
Vince Whaley MC MC 37
Kevin Yu MC
Kyoung-Hoon Lee MC 61 24 MC MC
Alejandro Tosti
Seamus Power 60 27 60 MC MC*
Zac Blair MC MC MC MC* MC
Jorge Campillo
Ben Silverman MC MC
McClure Meissner
Seong Hyeon Kim MC
Andrew Novak 33 MC
Doug Ghim 51 MC MC MC 20
Nate Lashley 51 73 77
Sam Ryder 38 61 35 MC 60 45
Alex Smalley MC 13 29
David Skinns 80
Michael Kim 5 65 MC MC 64 75
Matthias Schmid 22
Vincent Norrman 58
JJ Spaun 38 MC MC MC 69 16
Pierceson Coody
Hayden Buckley Wd
Chris Gotterup 54
Justin Lower MC 36
Justin Suh MC
Carson Young 67
Patrick Fishburn
Brice Garnett MC MC 51 MC 6 20 20 MC 32
Dylan Wu 51 MC
Matthew NeSmith 62 36 MC 42
Gary Woodland 27 MC
Yechun Yuan 73
Joel Dahmen 64 81 MC 53 42
Hayden Springer
Chez Reavie 27 47 MC MC 48 37 MC MC
Martin Laird 58 47 MC MC 45 Wd 63 59 14
Jacob Bridgeman
Brandon Wu 58 8
Trace Crowe
Tyler Duncan 38 MC 57 13 39 MC
Ryan Moore MC 21 MC MC 6 24 53 10
Camilo Villegas MC 46 16 MC 26 1
Chesson Hadley 33 8 15 51 53 45 MC 57 MC MC
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Luke Clanton
Greyson Sigg 38 MC
Kevin Streelman MC MC 7 MC 72
Aaron Baddeley MC MC MC MC 24 MC* MC MC
Michael Thorbjornsen
Chad Ramey MC MC
Patton Kizzire MC MC MC 51 13 24 53
Joe Highsmith
Nick Hardy 27 MC
Parker Coody
Troy Merritt 58 59 MC 28 74 51
Joseph Bramlett 68 MC MC
David Lipsky 45 27
Zach Johnson MC 36 MC 7 53
Webb Simpson 5 Wd 7 3 2 2 3 72 6 5
Garrick Higgo MC MC
Rafael Campos 74
Stewart Cink MC 27 MC MC 14 MC
Wesley Bryan 70 MC 31 MC MC
Nico Echavarria MC
Ryan McCormick
Daniel Berger 39 MC MC
Callum Tarren MC 27
Roger Sloan MC 2 31 39 MC
Cameron Champ MC MC MC
Paul Barjon MC
Tyson Alexander MC
Tom Whitney
Ben Taylor MC 24 MC
Kevin Dougherty
Wilson Furr
Will Gordon MC MC 27
Josh Teater MC 59 6 MC 38
Bud Cauley 15 22 42 10 MC
Ryan Brehm 22 MC MC 31 50
Kevin Kisner Wd 1 3 42 10 8
Bill Haas MC MC MC 53 45 MC* 22 6 2
Brandt Snedeker 45 MC 42 39 1 3 43 5
Jim Herman 71 MC MC 1 18 MC
Blaine Hale
Raul Pereda De La Huerta
Scott Gutschewski MC
Nicholas Lindheim 27 MC MC MC
Tim Wilkinson MC 14 22 MC
Anders Albertson MC
Philip Knowles
Kevin Tway MC 27 46 MC MC 11 MC MC
Erik Barnes
Martin Trainer 68 MC MC MC
Braden Shattuck
JB Holmes MC
Steve Bogdanoff

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

The Punter

Memorial Tournament: Stick with Scheffler at 3/1

  • Steven Rawlings
The 18th hole at Muirfield Village
Golf Bets

Memorial Tournament 2025: Dave Tindall's each-way picks from 33/1 to 80/1

  • Dave Tindall
A general view of Muirfield Village
Each-Way Betting

Austrian Alpine Open Each-Way Tips: 50/1 Ayora can fly in the mountains

  • Matt Cooper
Golfer Jorge Campillo

Most Read Stories

  1. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    Memorial Tournament: Stick with Sheffler at 3/1

  2. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    Memorial Tournament 2025: Dave Tindall's each-way picks from 33/1 to 80/1

  3. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    Austrian Alpine Open Each-Way Tips: 50/1 Ayora can fly in the mountains

  4. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    Memorial Tournament 2025: Course and current form stats

Latest Podcasts

Golf...Only Bettor

USPGA 2025 Preview

  • Editor
Golf...Only Bettor

Masters 2025 Preview

  • Editor