Wyndham Championship 2024: Course and current form stats

Tournament and Course Notes

• As is tradition, the concluding qualifying event ahead of the FedEx Play-Offs takes place at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro. This will be the 17th year in a row that the Wyndham Championship is being staged over the club's Ross Course. All previous editions were also held during August.

• The leading 70 players in the FedEx Cup standings, following the Wyndham Championship, will be eligible to compete in the first of three Play-Off events which takes place next week. The remaining two Play-Off tournaments will have field sizes of 50 (BMW Championship) and 30 (Tour Championship);

• Sedgefield Country Club, which is situated around six miles south-west of Greensboro city centre, is a lush, well-wooded parkland course which dates back to 1926. Designed by Donald Ross, the course underwent a $3m revamp ahead of its return to the PGA Tour schedule in 2008. The course had previously been a regular tournament venue between 1938 and 1976.

• Changes made to its undulating putting surfaces and fairways included switching from Bentgrass to Bermuda. Although this tree-lined course has a number of ditches criss-crossing fairways early in the round, the only two sizeable water hazards arrive at 15 and 16. In total, water comes into play on six holes;

• The average-winning 72-hole total at Sedgefield is 261.06, while seven of the last eight tournaments have yielded winning scores of 260 or below. Twelve of Sedgefield's 16 champions since 2008 were no worse than tied-third after 36 holes.

Good Current Form

Not only does Sung Jae Im 16/117.00 have excellent current form, his Sedgefield course history is extremely strong too.

Since early May, the world No 20 has contested nine PGA Tour events, with seven of these ending in a top-12 finish.

On his most recent outing he tied-seventh in The Open at Royal Troon.

The Korean has teed-up at Sedgefield five times, of which three yielded top-10s, including a podium finish in 2022.

He is also one of only seven players teeing-up this week who are ranked inside the world's top 30.

Shane Lowry 25/126.00, who played well in three of his four rounds at The Open, flies in from Paris where he represented Ireland at the Olympic Games.

England's Aaron Rai 40/141.00 continues his steady progress, having risen from 81 to 48 in the World Ranking since Easter weekend.

He tied-second in Detroit just over one month ago was his highest-ever finish on the PGA Tour.

Good Course Form

American Billy Horschel 25/126.00 makes his first start since being joint runner-up at Royal Troon last month.

Horschel, who has already won on the PGA Tour during 2024, has an excellent record at Sedgefield, boasting a quartet of top-six finishes.

Another champion from the current season is Cameron Davis 40/141.00 who has improved year-on-year at the Wyndham Championship.

He tied-seventh 12 months ago and, at No 41 in the current FedEx Cup standings, will be keen to further his claim for a spot at the Tour Championship later this month.

Finally, two other course specialists this week are Si Woo Kim 25/126.00 and Webb Simpson 55/156.00.

Kim has occupied all three spots on the Sedgefield podium, while the latter has posted 10 top-10 finishes here, including five podiums.

Although Kim has enjoyed a handful of T25s this year, Simpson's form has been poor with his most recent top-20 finish being in this event in 2023.

Lowest 10 At Sedgefield (2018-23)

Average .... (Rounds)

66.05: Webb Simpson (21)

66.30: Billy Horschel (20)

66.60: Sung Jae Im (20)

66.75: Cameron Davis (12)

67.55: Denny McCarthy (20)

67.57: Brendon Todd (14)

67.71: Si Woo Kim (21)

67.71: Roger Sloan (14)

67.83: Harris English (18)

67.83: JT Poston (18)

Min. No. of Rounds = 10

Only those entered this week are included in table

