Find Me a 100 Winner: Four chanced including 999/1 shot

Last year's Wyndham Championship winner, Lucas Glover, was matched at 120.0119/1 when the market first opened and he was far from the first victor to be matched at a big price.

The 2016 winner, Si Woo Kim, was a 180.0179/1 chance, J.T Poston was a 270.0269/1 shot in 2019, and when Jim Herman took the title in 2020, he was the third 1000.0999/1 chance to win in 11 years following Arjun Atwal in 2010 and Davis Love III in 2015.

As detailed in the preview, form at Waialae Country Club, home of the Sony Open, Sawgrass, where the Players Championship is staged each year, is worth considering.

As is form at the Keene Trace Country Club, the host course for the ISCO Championship, correlates nicely with this week's venue - Sedgefield Country Club.

That's something I've concentrated on when looking for longshots this week. And the first cab off the rank, has excellent form figures at two of those tracks, as well as here at Sedgefield...

England's Justin Rose has never played Keene Trace, but he has three top-eight finishes at Sawgrass, form figures at Waialae reading 20-MC-12-13-2-57, and on the four occasions that he's played Sedgefield previously, he's fared quite well.

He missed the cut in 2020, on his first trip back in 11 years, but he finished fifth on debut way back in 2009, he was 10th in 2021, and he finished 54th two years ago after a disastrous 73 in round one.

Given Rose finished tied for second at the Open Championship on his last start, I was very surprised to see him drift all the way out to 120.0119/1 and he's a fair price at anything close to triple-figures.

As the first man to win a golf gold medal in the modern era (Rio 2016), he will have been inspired greatly by watching last week's fabulous event in Paris.

I fancy him to contend hard for what would be his 12th PGA Tour victory, 18 months after he won his 11th at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

This is a brilliant event for veterans and the 2013 US Open winner, Rose, is just seven months younger than last year's victor, Lucas Glover, who also won the US Open, back in 2010.

Rose sits 52nd in the FedEx Standings so he's already in the field for next week's FedEx St Jude but a good week here could move up the rankings nicely and he showed at Royal Troon that there's plenty of life in him yet.

Recommended Bet Back Justin Rose (2Us) EXC 100.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 & 12 Us @ 2.01/1

Although he won his first PGA Tour event nearly ten years ago, at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Nick Taylor's career has really taken off more recently and the 36-year-old Canadian has won three more titles in the last four years. And they've been huge ones too.

He won the AT&T Pebble Beach in 2020, his national title in June last year, and the Phoenix Open as recently as February, so he's prolific and he has form here too, as well as at all three correlating courses.

His Keene Trace form, reading 21-15-67, is nothing to write home about but he shot 63 in round one back in 2019 (sat second) and in the last three years he's finished 11th and seventh twice at Waialae.

He was sitting second at the halfway stage of the Players Championship in March, before a poor weekend saw him finish 24th, and he has mixed form figures at Sedgefield reading MC-MC-50-8-MC-10-81.

Taylor finished only 30th at the Olympics last week but he shot 68-69 over the weekend and I thought he was worth chancing at 140.0139/1.

Recommended Bet Back Nick Taylor (2Us) EXC 140.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 & 12 Us @ 2.01/1

As highlighted two weeks ago when a 130.0129/1 pick in the 3M Open, Patrick Fishburn enjoys a low scoring affair and although he's not played here before, this birdie-fest might suit him too (last two winners reached 20-under-par).

He didn't quite hit the first lay back target there but I thought he was worth chancing at slightly bigger given he was matched at 12.523/2 in-running at TPC Twin Cities.

All five of his top five finishes on the Korn Ferry Tour came in events where going low was the key to success and when he won the Canada Life Championship by three strokes on the Canada Tour in 2019, he shot a pair of 64s on the weekend after opening the event with rounds of 66 and 65.

Fishburn floundered on the back-nine on Sunday in the 3M Open, where he eventually finished sixth, but he arrives here in remarkable form given he was third in the Barracuda Championship prior to that.

Those two efforts were preceded by a 15th place in the ISCO Championship at Keen Trace.

Sitting at 101st in the FedEx Cup Standings, needs to finish solo second to make the FedEx St Jude line-up next week so he certainly has the inspiration to play well again.

Recommended Bet Back Patrick Fishburn (2Us) EXC 150.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 & 12 Us @ 2.01/1

Finally, I'm going to finish with another Taylor, 1000.0999/1 chance, Ben, who has form at two of the aforementioned correlating courses, as well as here at Sedgefield.

The 32-year-old Englishman's best result on the PGA Tour was his third-place finish at the Houston Open behind Tony Finau back in 2022. However, he came close to that last year with a fourth-place finish in the Sony Open behind Wyndham winner, Si Woo Kim, and he finished a fast-finishing sixth in the ISCO Championship as recently as last month.

This is Taylor's fourth visit to Sedgefield and his form figures read an unimpressive MC-24-MC but the 24th placed finish was a fair performance given he was only actually beaten by four strokes.

That was the same year that Rose finished 10th but it was a really bunched finish with Kevin Kisner winning a six-man playoff. Rose was beaten by two strokes.

Taylor is very accurate off the tee so it's no surprise to see that he can handle the layout and given we've already seen three 1000.0999/1 chances take the title in the last 14 years, I wanted to chance my arm with at least one huge longshot.

Recommended Bet Back Ben Taylor (0.5U) EXC 1000.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 & 12 Us @ 2.01/1

