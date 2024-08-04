Wyndham Championship 2024 Each-Way Tips: Picks from 30/1 to 75/1

75/1 76.00 Matt Kuchar is a good fit and boasts form and incentive

30/1 31.00 Davis Thompson can follow up his John Deere win

66/1 67.00 Eric Cole has useful course and current form

After a genuinely excellent men's Olympic golf tournament, the battle for medals is replaced by the fight to make the playoffs as the PGA Tour's regular season comes to an end in North Carolina.

Sedgefield Country Club, a short 7,131 yards, is one of Donald Ross's most iconic layouts and a place where precision beats power.

Take the last two winners. Lucas Glover was 1st for Driving Accuracy and Tom Kim 4th.

Putting well on the small, undulating greens is key too. Glover's turnaround with the flatstick was key to his win last year as he improved dramatically on his season-long numbers by finishing 15th for SG: Putting.

When that was added to his 1st place rankings in Tee to Green and Approach, no wonder he pulled clear of the field to win with 20-under.

Before Glover, the SG: Putting rankings of the three previous winners were 1st (Tom Kim), 3rd (Branden Grace) and 3rd (Jim Herman).

Note too Glover, Herman and 2019 champion J.T Poston ranked 1st for Par 4 scoring when winning.

That makes sense on a par 70 of course.

Veterans can still be a force on the PGA Tour.

Glover showed it in this tournament last year when lifting the trophy at the age of 44.

And in the last PGA Tour event to be held on American soil - the 3M Open in Minnesota - Jhonattan Vegas claimed victory less than a month short of his 40th birthday.

Which leads us to 46-year-old Matt Kuchar.

The American has the distinction of being the only PGA Tour player in history to have made the playoffs every year since they were introduced in 2007.

But that record is in danger this year. Kuchar is 113th in the standings and basically needs to win here to get in the top 70 and extend his streak.

I'm not totally sold on the idea of players suddenly finding form when they have to so I'll add in some more solid credentials.

Kuchar is 36th in Driving Accuracy and 29th for SG: Putting this season, a good combination for this track.

Clearly it's not been a good season but in his most recent three starts he was 25th at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and third at the 3M Open last time.

In the former he found more fairways than anyone else; in the latter he ranked 1st for Greens In Regulation.

Surprisingly, he's only played the Wyndham twice - due probably to trying to pace himself through the playoffs - but 29th on debut in 2021 with bookend 66s and 38th last year are decent enough knocks.

With good recent form and incentive, he's worth a play at 75/176.00.

Recommended Bet Back Matt Kuchar each-way SBK 75/1

When Davis Thompson justified odds of 20/121.00 to score a brilliant breakthrough win in the John Deere Classic, I didn't expect just a month later to see him priced at 30/131.00 in an event where Sungjae Im was 12/113.00.

But that's the case this week and I have to pull the trigger.

Thompson had telegraphed that John Deere win with ninth in the US Open and a couple of second place finishes, including one at the previous week's Rocket Mortgage Classic on another Ross design.

He followed his victory at the John Deere, where he ranked 5th for SG: Putting, by jetting over the Atlantic and finishing 46th in the Scottish Open, twice shooting 65, and doing pretty well to make the cut on his Open Championship debut.

Back in the bread and butter of a regular PGA Tour event, there's no reason why he can't pick up his excellent home-soil form again.

Thompson shot 68-66-69-69 to finish 22nd here last year while in two of his other four latest starts in North Carolina since 2022 he's won the Korn Ferry's Rex Hospital Open and made the top 10 in the US Open at Pinehurst.

The University of Georgia grad is 10th in SG: Total this season to show what a classy player he's already become.

It's also a nice nod that the John Deere-Wyndham double has been done before with Glover the latest to win at both courses. Let's hope Thompson can emulate him.

Recommended Bet Back Davis Thompson each-way SBK 30/1

Eric Cole has been prominent on plenty of leaderboards over the last couple of seasons although the 36-year-old late bloomer hasn't been able to get the win.

This week gives him another decent chance though.

The Floridian will get to putt on his favoured and familiar Bermuda putting surfaces and he certainly enjoyed them here last year, ranking 2nd for SGP.

That strong performance on the greens helped Cole finish tied 14th and middle laps of 66-65 had put him seventh with a round to play.

In terms of providing a quote that backs the numbers up, this is pretty much as ideal as it comes.

Speaking after his 65 last year, Cole said: "I'm a big fan of old Donald Ross courses and this checks that box. It's also nice to be on Bermuda."

Back to the proof is in the pudding and Cole posted 15th on Ross's Oak Hill in the 2023 US PGA Championship while at the end of June he was sixth in the Rocket Mortgage Classic on the iconic designer's Detroit Country Club.

Speaking of current form, he followed that top six with seventh in the John Deere Classic.

And Cole flew home with plenty of positive vibes after shooting a second-round 64 and two 69s to close the Scottish Open before he added a very creditable 31st at Royal Troon.

On his first start since returning to the United States, he's a good prospect at 66s.

Recommended Bet Back Eric Cole each-way SBK 66/1

