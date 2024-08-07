Wyndham Championship 2024 First-Round Leader Tips: Picks from 35/1 to 175/1
The PGA Tour stages its final event of the regular season and Dave Tindall has three bets to top the leaderboard come the end of round one at Sedgefield...
-
35/136.00 Sungjae Im has strong FRL history here
-
90/191.00 Andrew Novak is an in-form NC native
-
175/1176.00 Kevin Streelman has course and FRL form
Weather forecast for Thursday
It's a cloudy but fairly pleasant day in North Carolina, with temperatures moving towards the mid-80s.
There is some wind though and it could blow around 12-13mph in the late morning before dropping a little late in the afternoon.
FRL history shows a fairly even split between a.m and p.m. starters. What we do know is that a super-low round is needed to top the day one leaderboard: at least a 62 was required in each of the last five years.
Sungjae Im @ 35/136.00
Sungjae Im looks very short in the outright betting at 12s but I'll definitely get him onside for FRL as his odds are three times as big.
This isn't just a price play though as the Korean has previous for starting fast at Sedgefield.
On debut in 2019 he opened with a 62 to share the first-round lead with compatriot Byeong Hun An while a Thursday 63 in 2022 was good enough for second spot after 18 holes.
A total course horse - 6-9-24-2-14 in his five starts - his last 17 rounds at Sedgefield have been in the 60s.
Two starts ago he set out with a 63 in the Scottish Open to sit second so everything looks in place.
Back him at 35s (1/4, 5 Places) from his 07.34 tee-time.
Andrew Novak @ 90/191.00
For an afternoon starter (12.21), let's go with Andrew Novak at not far short of three figures.
The 29-year-old is a North Carolina local and has produced a string of good results this season.
They show no sign of stopping and he returns to his home event with top 20s in each of his last four outings on American soil.
He's had fast starts in two of those, ending the opening lap in sixth after the Canadian Open (66) and third at the 3M Open (65) last time.
Twelve months ago in just his second start in this event, Novak opened with a 64 to sit fourth.
There's plenty to like there for a punt at 90s.
Kevin Streelman @ 175/1176.00
Kevin Streelman won't see it as a fair fight on plenty of long PGA Tour courses but he'll be able to hold his own here.
The 45-year-old has a sixth and a seventh to his name in nine appearances at the Wyndham Championship.
As for first-round scores, he boasts a 64, a 65 and two 66s. Twice he's ended round one inside the top five.
Intriguingly, Streelman was sixth on the R1 leaderboard on his very latest start thanks to a 66 at the 3M Open.
With that fresh in the memory, he's worth a gamble at 175/1176.00 from his 08.18 tee-time slot.
