Golf Tips: Our experts' best bets for the Honda Classic

  • Max Liu
  • 3:00 min read
Matt Jones looks on as JB Holmes tees off at the Honda Classic
JB Holmes and eventual winner Matt Jones on the final round at the 2021 Honda Classic

Get the best bets from Steve Rawlings and Dave Tindall, as well as vital course info and the latest form, for this week's PGA Tour event the Honda Classic...

Steve Rawlings: "Sungjae Im is a very worthy favourite. He's ticked along nicely since winning the Shriners in style in October and while his 33rd placed finish at the Genesis in Sunday wasn't great, he still shot 66 in round two and 67 on Sunday."

Honda Classic: Waialae form offers best angle in

Steve Rawlings previews this week's PGA Tour event, going in-depth to find the best angles in...

Steve says: "Although PGA National is not a links course, it's an exposed and wind-affected venue so the fact that we've seen three Open Champions win here is perhaps not surprising.

"Although he's never won a major, Rickie Fowler has a great links pedigree and a decent bank of Open Championship form and Open form came to the fore six years ago too. The winner, Adam Scott, and the runner-up, Sergio Garcia, haven't won an Open but they're both great links players and they've both traded at odds-on to win the world's greatest tournament. Scotty has a decent bank of form at the Sony Open too and that's our best angle-in...

"Sungjae Im is a very worthy favourite. He's ticked along nicely since winning the Shriners in style in October and while his 33rd placed finish at the Genesis in Sunday wasn't great, he still shot 66 in round two and 67 on Sunday.

"Prior to that, having missed the cut in the Sony, Im had finished 11th in the American Express and sixth in the Farmers so he arrives in fair form and without the pressure of defending. He finished eighth 12 months ago with that burden to carry."

Steve's bet: Back Sungjae Im @ 16.015/1

Honda Classic Each-Way Tips: Louis can land overdue title

Dave Tindall has three-each way tips for the action at PGA National starting with a certain South African...

Dave says: "I'll kick off this week's staking plan with a punt on Louis Oosthuizen at 20/1.

"Fellow South Africans Els (2008) and Rory Sabbatini (well, he was at the time in 2011) have lifted this trophy and Oosthuizen's strong Open pedigree points to him following suit.

"A winner of the Claret Jug in 2010, runner-up in 2015 and leader after 18, 36 and 54 holes last summer before finishing third, Oosthuizen is the highest-ranked player in the field this week at World No.13.

"After the stress of all his near misses in majors last year, he deserved a break and it was a lengthy one before he returned to action in Phoenix earlier this month.

"It was a promising first outing as the 39-year-old shot 67-70-67-69 to finish tied 14th.

"He hasn't always played this event but, after his light schedule, it looks a good place to build momentum."

Dave's bet: Back Louis Oosthuisen each-way @ [21.0]

Honda Classic First-Round Leader Tips: Zach can make early attack

Who has the game to make a fast start in Florida on Thursday? Dave Tindall picks three bets for first round leader...

Dave says: "PGA National has been a great venue for Open winners down the years and that helps shine a light on Zach Johnson.

"It hasn't always worked out for him here but last year's eighth place showed he has the tools to succeed on this tough par 70.

"Most notable is his first-round record at The Honda. Reading back from 2021, his R1 positions here are: 9-3-2-24-106-13-11.

"Just four starts ago, the 2015 Open champion shot a 61 on day one of the RSM Classic while last month he was T8 at halfway and eventually T14 at The American Express.

"Johnson will be in the news in a few days' time and hopefully he can make some Thursday headlines too."

Dave's bet: Back Zach Johnson e/w at 81.0

Find Me a 100 Winner: Straight-hitting Todd to enjoy tougher test

Steve continues his quest to land a monster-priced winner with a trio of bets on this week's PGA event...

Brendon Todd 1280.jpg

Steve says: "Despite course form that reads 32-MC-MC-MC, Brendon Todd is an interesting runner this week. He first played the Honda Classic way back in 2009 as a PGA Tour rookie in what was just his fifth start on Tour and he was badly out of form at the time.

"He opened with a 74 to sit tied for 100th but rounds of 69, 66 and 72 followed and his 32nd placed finish was his highest on any tour between October and July and his three missed cuts can all be forgiven too.

"Todd lost his game completely after winning the Byron Nelson Championship in 2014 but even before that he was wildly inconsistent so those weekends off in 2012, '14 and especially 2019 can largely be ignored.

"The rough has been left to grow an inch longer than usual this time around so Todd's straight driving is going to be a huge asset. He arrives in fair form this time around given he finished 16th at Pebble Beach and 26th at Phoenix and [180.0] looks big."

Steve's bet: Back Brendon Todd @ 180.00179/1

Honda Classic: Course and form stats for PGA National

Andy Swales provides the vital course info for this wee's event in Florida and assesses the players' form a identify his four to watch.

Andy says: "Champions at PGA National have tended to start quickly and be close to the top of the leaderboard by the halfway point.

"Only one (Ernie Els) of its champions has been more than three strokes off the pace after 36 holes, and none have been outside the top 10.

"In fact, 12 of PGA National's 15 winners have been no lower than tied-fifth thru 36 holes.

"Therefore, it doesn't appear to be an easy course on which to chase birdies, if too far behind the leader on Friday evening.

"Tommy Fleetwood makes his first PGA Tour start of 2022, following a brace of top-12 finishes in the Middle East earlier in the year. Has a respectable record in Florida."

Player to Watch: Tommy Fleetwood @ 32.031/1

