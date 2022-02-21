To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Honda Classic: Course and current form stats for PGA National

The Florida Swing starts this week at Palm Beach Gardens.
PGA National has hosted one major championship as well as the 1983 Ryder Cup

The PGA Tour has travelled across America to stage the opening event of this year's Florida Swing. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales...

"Only one of its champions has been more than three strokes off the pace after 36 holes, and none have been outside the top 10. In fact, 12 of PGA National’s 15 winners have been no lower than tied-fifth thru 36 holes."

Palm Beach Gardens is the venue for this week's Honda Classic which joined the Tour calendar 50 years ago this month.

Over the decades, the tournament has been staged at a number of different venues before settling on PGA National in 2007.

The Champion Course at PGA National is one of the most respected layouts in professional golf.

Designed by Tom and George Fazio, the Champion Course opened for business in November 1981.

Two years later it hosted the Ryder Cup, and then the PGA Championship in 1987.

Located approximately 80 miles north of downtown Miami, the venue has undergone three Jack Nicklaus-led upgrades during the past 20 years.

Course Characteristics

Although trees and dense vegetation are in short supply, it remains a course on which accurate tee-to-green golf is rewarded.

This is largely because of its plentiful and strategic bunkering, along with sizeable water hazards on 13 holes.

Even though the fairways do not appear to be overly tight, the low-lying Champion Course requires solid ball-striking, while its Tifeagle Bermuda grass putting surfaces were re-laid in 2018.

This parkland venue is definitely no pushover. Nine of PGA National's 15 champions are non-American.

Honda History

Champions at PGA National have tended to start quickly and be close to the top of the leaderboard by the halfway point.

Only one (Ernie Els) of its champions has been more than three strokes off the pace after 36 holes, and none have been outside the top 10.

In fact, 12 of PGA National's 15 winners have been no lower than tied-fifth thru 36 holes.

Therefore, it doesn't appear to be an easy course on which to chase birdies, if too far behind the leader on Friday evening.

The table below shows the champions' deficit/margin going into the weekend at the Champion Course.

Winners at PGA National


Year ... Champion... (Margin @ 36)
`21: Matt Jones (-3)
`20: Sung Jae Im (-3)
`19: Keith Mitchell (0)
`18: Justin Thomas (-2)
`17: Rickie Fowler (-1)
`16: Adam Scott (-3)
`15: Padraig Harrington (+1)
`14: Russell Henley (-3)
`13: Michael Thompson (-1)
`12: Rory McIlroy (-1)
`11: Rory Sabbatini (-1)
`10: Camilo Villegas (0)
`09: Yong Eun Yang (+1)
`08: Ernie Els (-5)
`07: Mark Wilson (-3)
Key: -3 (three shots off pace after 36 holes); +1 (led by one); 0 (tied for lead)

Stroke Averages


Lowest 12 at PGA National (2016-21)
Average .... (Rounds)
69.25: Sung Jae Im (12)
69.57: Brandon Hagy (14)
69.75: Rickie Fowler (20)
69.90: Lucas Glover (20)
69.94: Brendan Steele (18)
70.06: Ryan Palmer (18)
70.08: Charl Schwartzel (12)
70.11: Billy Horschel (18)
70.25: CT Pan (16)
70.25: Gary Woodland (20)
70.30: Jhonattan Vegas (20)
70.31: Nick Watney (16)
Min. No. of Rounds = 10
Only those entered this week are included in table

Lowest 12 for Tour events staged in Florida (Since 1.1.2017)
Average .... (Rounds)
70.21: Sung Jae Im (42)
70.60: Jhonattan Vegas (42)
70.63: Brandon Hagy (24)
70.68: Tommy Fleetwood (44)
70.69: Nick Watney (36)
70.87: Ryan Palmer (38)
70.91: Joaquin Niemann (32)
70.94: Louis Oosthuizen (48)
70.97: Adam Schenk (30)
71.06: Lucas Glover (65)
71.12: Matt Jones (26)
71.17: Cameron Tringale (36)
Min. No. of Rounds = 24
Only those entered this week are included in table

Four To Watch

Tommy Fleetwood: The Englishman makes his first PGA Tour start of 2022, following a brace of top-12 finishes in the Middle East earlier in the year. Has a respectable record in Florida.

Billy Horschel: Playing some solid, consistent golf right now, probably his best for eight or nine years. Will be chasing a sixth PGA Tour title this week.

Sung Jae Im: According to both of the stroke averages' tables listed above, the 23-year-old Korean enjoys playing at PGA National, as well as in Florida in general. Currently ranked seventh in the Strokes Gained: Tee to Green standings, which is a skill that should come in handy this week.

Cameron Tringale: The 34-year-old from California has never won on the PGA Tour, despite nine podium finishes. The most recent of these came at Torrey Pines last month. Is currently a career-high No 47 in the World Ranking and the field for this week's tournament is not particularly strong by PGA Tour standards, thus a great chance for Tringale to break his duck.

Twitter: Golf Stats Alive

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Last Eight Weeks / PGA National (2012-21)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W8 W7 W6 W5 W4 W3 W2 W1
Louis Oosthuizen 14
Brooks Koepka MC 3 MC 28
Joaquin Niemann 1 8 6
Daniel Berger MC 20 5
Billy Horschel 6 11 36 23
Sung Jae Im 33 6 11 MC 8
Patrick Reed MC 38 46 55 15
Matthew Wolff 6 64 MC
Lee Westwood 21 32 20
Tommy Fleetwood 8 12 48
Shane Lowry 14 24 12
Lucas Herbert MC 21 18 37
Cameron Tringale 13 MC 3 MC
Cameron Young 2 26 20 40 MC
Mackenzie Hughes MC 16 MC
Christiaan Bezuidenhout MC 14 46 40 17
Ryan Palmer MC MC 16 12
Brian Harman 14 MC 3 48
Ian Poulter 53 MC 6
Stewart Cink 43 MC 36 21
Alexander Noren 48 6 39 MC
Hudson Swafford 60 MC 1 48
Nicolai Hojgaard MC 1 MC MC
Garrick Higgo 21 47 MC 25
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 26 38 63 48 33
Keith Mitchell 10 12 MC 7
Aaron Wise 67 MC MC
Matt Jones 15 58 MC MC MC 3
Jhonattan Vegas 55 8 39 MC
Aaron Rai 61 MC 6 59 MC
Kevin Streelman MC MC 39 MC
Lucas Glover 37 MC 33 5 35
Guillermo Pereira 15 MC MC 25
Chris Kirk 14 MC MC 27
Rickie Fowler 55 MC MC MC
Rory Sabbatini 33 70 MC MC
Dylan Frittelli 26 MC 24 MC MC
Brendan Steele MC MC MC MC
CT Pan 9 MC 78 MC
Kramer Hickok MC 53 MC 20
Martin Kaymer
Taylor Moore 21 16 MC 67
Gary Woodland MC 39 MC
Charl Schwartzel MC MC 76 39
Padraig Harrington 27 9 20
Brendon Todd 26 16 MC 48
Danny Willett 35 MC MC
Robert Streb MC MC 56 MC MC
Harry Higgs 55 49 MC 40 MC
Denny McCarthy MC 12 6 48
Michael Thompson MC MC 11 MC 5
Greyson Sigg 33 34 25 42
Stephan Jaeger 62 MC MC MC
Adam Schenk MC MC 56 MC MC
JT Poston MC 23 MC 25 42
Matthias Schwab 49 MC MC
Adam Svensson 49 79 49 7
Hayden Buckley MC 49 MC MC 12
Zach Johnson 43 14 MC
Henrik Stenson 17 60 39
David Lipsky MC 24 56 14 MC
Charles Howell MC 25 36
Sepp Straka 15 66 16 49 42
Hank Lebioda 67 MC 46 49 MC
Chad Ramey 28 MC 39 MC MC
Kiradech Aphibarnrat MC 66 MC
Nick Taylor MC 14 30 33
Doug Ghim MC 49 34 59
Patrick Rodgers MC MC MC 62 40
Lee Hodges 39 MC MC 3 MC
Taylor Pendrith MC 49 16 MC MC
Roger Sloan MC MC 14 MC
Kevin Tway 48 53 MC 46 MC 61
Andrew Landry MC MC MC
Sam Ryder 26 23 MC 49 63
Richy Werenski MC MC MC MC
Russell Knox 33 33 33 MC 7
Brandon Hagy MC MC MC MC MC
JJ Spaun MC 16 34 25 MC
Jim Herman MC MC MC
Doc Redman 61 33 25 MC
Satoshi Kodaira MC 33 12
Vince Whaley MC MC MC 40 17
Matthew NeSmith 55 MC MC 34 MC
Beau Hossler 48 MC 3 MC MC
David Skinns MC MC MC MC
Trey Mullinax 28 MC 59 MC
Kurt Kitayama MC MC MC MC
Paul Barjon MC MC 10 48
Anirban Lahiri MC MC 46 66
Austin Smotherman 33 11 MC MC
Ryan Armour 28 20
Kyle Stanley MC MC MC MC 27
Mark Hubbard 6 33 MC MC
John Huh MC MC
Brian Stuard 61 58 60 MC MC MC
Peter Uihlein 17 MC MC MC
Alex Smalley 72 MC 56 25 MC
Tyler McCumber MC MC MC MC
Max McGreevy MC MC MC MC
Bronson Burgoon MC 74 49
Joshua Creel MC MC MC MC Wd
Seth Reeves 33 MC MC MC
Nate Lashley MC 28 MC MC
Brice Garnett 53 MC MC 70
Camilo Villegas 49 67 33 MC
Jimmy Walker MC 33 46 MC 65
Andrew Novak MC 70 MC MC
Nick Watney 55 MC MC MC MC
Bo Hoag MC MC 22 MC
Dylan Wu 59 MC MC 20
Austin Cook 42 MC MC MC
Davis Riley 49 MC 59 20
Chase Seiffert Wd MC MC
Bo Van Pelt MC 24 MC
Nick Hardy MC MC 67 MC
Brandon Wu MC MC MC MC MC
Vaughn Taylor 28 42
Tyler Duncan MC 49 MC MC
Curtis Thompson 49 67 MC MC
Cameron Percy MC MC
Jared Wolfe 38 MC MC 33 MC
Sean O`Hair 6 16 Wd MC
Justin Lower 6 MC MC MC 64
Sung Kang 26 42 MC MC MC
Jason Dufner MC MC MC 40
Brian Gay MC MC MC MC
Michael Gligic MC 77 55 MC
Dawie van der Walt MC MC MC MC
Scott Brown MC 36 8
Ben Kohles 63 MC MC 27
Brett Drewitt 46 MC MC MC MC 55
Wesley Bryan MC MC 27
Martin Trainer 43 MC MC 55 MC
Jonathan Byrd MC 9 MC MC
Luke Donald MC 42 MC 27
Callum Tarren 17 MC MC MC MC
Bill Haas MC MC 39 MC MC
Kelly Kraft MC 28 MC MC
Aaron Baddeley 68 MC 51
Grayson Murray MC MC 57 MC
Jim Knous Wd MC MC 55
Chris Stroud 49 MC
William McGirt MC MC
Seung-Yul Noh MC 42 74 67
Chase Koepka
Kyle Westmoreland MC MC 25 76 MC
Davis Love MC MC
Alan Morin
Player `21 `20 `19 `18 `17 `16 `15 `14 `13 `12
Louis Oosthuizen MC 24 21 MC Wd
Brooks Koepka MC 2 MC 26 51 33
Joaquin Niemann 25 MC 59
Daniel Berger 4 36 29 MC MC 2
Billy Horschel 42 16 MC 4 8 MC MC 46
Sung Jae Im 8 1 51
Patrick Reed MC MC 7 24 58
Matthew Wolff 58
Lee Westwood MC 4 25 46 9 4
Tommy Fleetwood 3 4
Shane Lowry 36 21 49 53
Lucas Herbert 46
Cameron Tringale 13 27 36 MC 65 MC 44 41 MC 47
Cameron Young
Mackenzie Hughes 36 2 MC 59 66
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Ryan Palmer 17 4 MC 37 26 25 2 41 26
Brian Harman 47 MC 33 48 MC 11 58 MC 12
Ian Poulter MC 27 MC 43 43 3
Stewart Cink 19 53 MC* 46 27 26 31 58 41 36
Alexander Noren 46 MC 3 MC
Hudson Swafford MC 21 MC* 64 MC 65 MC 61
Nicolai Hojgaard
Garrick Higgo
Kyoung-Hoon Lee MC 38 7
Keith Mitchell 53 MC 1 MC
Aaron Wise 13 35 33
Matt Jones 1 47 36 MC MC 18
Jhonattan Vegas 30 27 16 72 4 MC 12 67
Aaron Rai
Kevin Streelman 36 47 MC* 41 MC
Lucas Glover 19 MC 4 17 21 MC MC MC 4
Guillermo Pereira
Chris Kirk 25 MC MC 33 MC MC 12 51 56
Rickie Fowler 65 MC 2 MC 1 6 41 24 13 7
Rory Sabbatini MC 35 36 17 MC MC 11 33 MC 62
Dylan Frittelli MC 58 MC 11
Brendan Steele 3 4 MC 14 14 11 33 51 75
CT Pan 3 MC MC 17 37
Kramer Hickok 21 30
Martin Kaymer MC 67 Wd 4 44 MC 51
Taylor Moore
Gary Woodland 8 36 49 2 61 68
Charl Schwartzel 53 17 16 MC MC 9 5
Padraig Harrington MC MC MC MC 43 1 MC 71
Brendon Todd MC MC MC
Danny Willett MC
Robert Streb 13 MC MC MC MC 26 59 18
Harry Higgs 19 58
Denny McCarthy 3 MC MC MC
Michael Thompson 19 57 16 24 MC 53 44 MC 1 47
Greyson Sigg
Stephan Jaeger MC* MC
Adam Schenk 36 MC 30 29
JT Poston MC 35 36 27
Matthias Schwab
Adam Svensson 59
Hayden Buckley 69
Zach Johnson 8 67 59 27 MC MC 33
Henrik Stenson MC MC MC 21
David Lipsky
Charles Howell MC 52 MC 44 55 29 26
Sepp Straka 33 27 MC
Hank Lebioda MC MC 70
Chad Ramey
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 67 MC MC 68
Nick Taylor MC 30
Doug Ghim MC MC
Patrick Rodgers MC 21 30 33 MC MC 44
Lee Hodges
Taylor Pendrith
Roger Sloan 25 MC 30
Kevin Tway MC MC MC
Andrew Landry MC MC MC
Sam Ryder 8 53
Richy Werenski MC 17 MC* MC MC
Russell Knox MC MC 51 MC MC 26 3 2
Brandon Hagy 2 21 MC 21
JJ Spaun MC MC 21
Jim Herman 53 MC MC 27 MC 7
Doc Redman MC
Satoshi Kodaira 36 MC MC
Vince Whaley 36 MC
Matthew NeSmith 36 38
Beau Hossler 60 38
David Skinns
Trey Mullinax 51 MC
Kurt Kitayama 47
Paul Barjon
Anirban Lahiri MC 59 59 11 MC
Austin Smotherman
Ryan Armour 58 MC 12 MC MC MC
Kyle Stanley MC MC MC 43 MC 18 MC
Mark Hubbard 46 11 MC 65 Dq
John Huh 19 MC 59 24 MC 14 17 MC 36
Brian Stuard MC 66 20 MC 27 MC 24 29
Peter Uihlein Wd MC MC
Alex Smalley
Tyler McCumber 33 MC
Max McGreevy
Bronson Burgoon 67 Wd 59 MC 14
Joshua Creel
Seth Reeves MC
Nate Lashley 36 MC
Brice Garnett 25 11 MC MC MC MC*
Camilo Villegas 8 MC 68 MC 14 16 41 MC MC
Jimmy Walker 58 21 MC 33 21 43 67
Andrew Novak 57
Nick Watney 27 51 33 14 41 24
Bo Hoag MC MC MC
Dylan Wu
Austin Cook MC 61 MC*
Davis Riley
Chase Seiffert 3 MC
Bo Van Pelt MC MC MC MC
Nick Hardy
Brandon Wu MC
Vaughn Taylor MC 42 59 59 MC 25 18
Tyler Duncan MC MC MC* 24
Curtis Thompson
Cameron Percy MC 61 Wd 71
Jared Wolfe
Sean O`Hair Wd MC MC 11 14 25 MC 18 44
Justin Lower
Sung Kang MC 51 MC 52 10 MC
Jason Dufner 53 27 MC* 17 14 61 17 51
Brian Gay 46 MC 20 MC 60 51 MC
Michael Gligic MC MC
Dawie van der Walt 65
Scott Brown MC MC 20 46 57 10 MC MC*
Ben Kohles 41
Brett Drewitt MC
Wesley Bryan MC MC 4
Martin Trainer MC MC MC
Jonathan Byrd
Luke Donald MC 11 MC 27 61 7 8
Callum Tarren
Bill Haas 51
Kelly Kraft MC MC 8 MC
Aaron Baddeley
Grayson Murray MC 53 68 MC MC
Jim Knous MC*
Chris Stroud MC 33 MC Wd 12 13 9
William McGirt 60 33 MC 8 22 MC* MC 62
Seung-Yul Noh MC MC 43 65 MC 33 MC 56
Chase Koepka 30
Kyle Westmoreland
Davis Love MC 43 MC* 21
Alan Morin MC MC MC MC MC

Sungjae Im
Daniel Berger
Brooks Koepka
Joaquin Niemann
Louis Oosthuizen
Tommy Fleetwood
Shane Lowry
Billy Horschel
Keith Mitchell
Alex Noren
Matt Jones
Matthew Wolff
Mito Pereira
Patrick Reed
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Brian Harman
Jhonattan Vegas
Cameron Young
Nicolai Hojgaard
Mackenzie Hughes
Russell Knox
KH Lee
Ryan Palmer
Aaron Wise
Gary Woodland
Lucas Glover
CT Pan
Denny Mccarthy
Taylor Moore
Rickie Fowler
Lee Westwood
Ian Poulter
Robert Streb
Taylor Pendrith
Aaron Rai
Brendan Steele
Curtis Thompson
Lucas Herbert
Martin Kaymer
Chris Kirk
Michael Thompson
Garrick Higgo
Zach Johnson
Richy Werenski
Kramer Hickok
Charles Howell III
Sam Ryder
Brendon Todd
Seung-Yul Noh
Sepp Straka
Hudson Swafford
Kevin Streelman
Camilo Villegas
Stewart Cink
Dylan Frittelli
Chad Ramey
Henrik Stenson
Adam Svensson
Padraig Harrington
Doc Redman
Davis Riley
Nick Taylor
Danny Willett
Mark Hubbard
John Huh
Matthew NeSmith
JT Poston
Patrick Rodgers
Matthias Schwab
Charl Schwartzel
Greyson Sigg
Alex Smalley
Jj Spaun
Beau Hossler
Satoshi Kodaira
Harry Higgs
Lee Hodges
Rory Sabbatini
Brandon Hagy
Doug Ghim
Vince Whaley
Tyler McCumber
Hayden Buckley
Nate Lashley
Adam Schenk
Ryan Armour
Stephan Jaeger
Hank Lebioda
Austin Smotherman
Kyle Stanley
Brian Stuard
Dylan Wu
Trey Mullinax
Nick Hardy
Roger Sloan
Brian Gay
Anirban Lahiri
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
Bronson Burgoon
Luke Donald
Tyler Duncan
Sung Kang
David Lipsky
Peter Uihlein
Jimmy Walker
Nick Watney
Justin Lower
Kevin Tway
Wesley Bryan
Michael Gligic
Austin Cook
Kurt Kitayama
Brice Garnett
Brandon Wu
Jason Dufner
Chris Stroud
Bill Haas
Jim Herman
Paul Barjon
Erik Compton
Joshua Creel
Brett Drewitt
Chase Koepka
Ben Kohles
Kelly Kraft
William McGirt
Max McGreevy
Alan Morin
Grayson Murray
Andrew Novak
Seth Reeves
David Skinns
Callum Tarren
Martin Trainer
Dawie Van Der Walt
Kyle Westmoreland
Jared Wolfe
Jim Knous
Vaughn Taylor
Andrew Kozan
